Fri, 05/15/2020 - 09:57 — bioquicknews

A COVID-19 treatment, which could potentially also help protect cancer and organ transplant patients, is being developed at the University of Greenwich in the UK, according to a May 15, 2020 release from the University. University researchers have identified and developed compounds that can inhibit the multiple cytokine proteins that can cause death by respiratory collapse, following COVID-19 infection. Michael Leach (https://www.gre.ac.uk/people/rep/faculty-of-engineering-and-science/mike... ), PhD, has developed the compounds, known as UoG-alpha and UoG-beta. He says: “A major force that kills people who have COVID-19 is what’s known as the ‘cytokine storm.’ This is essentially a massive overload of the body’s immune system in response to the virus. Vaccination is what the government is suggesting for the future as being key to how we live ‘normally.’ That makes sense of course, but, as a complement, we need a drug therapy that can be used by someone with COVID symptoms before their ‘perfect storm.’ This would mean they don’t need to go to the hospital, although it could be used there as well. What we have identified and developed at the University are compounds that can control cytokines, which we know are contributing to COVID-19 deaths. We have been working with these small molecules for many years and they have shown themselves to control multiple target proteins linked with many disorders, such as sepsis, cancer, and various inflammatory problems. I believe a controllable drug therapy, able to prevent our immune system from disabling the body’s lung function during a cytokine storm, is what is needed. In combination with effective vaccines, this is the armory we must develop to deal with COVID, a disease that is here to stay.” Dr. Leach’s research suggests that a possible way of controlling a cytokine storm is to control the inhibition of most of the key cytokine proteins that are active in the storm at the same time. He adds that his compounds have been shown to inhibit many facets of the storm, whereas other therapeutics, currently being suggested by the pharma industry to control the inflammatory response, only target a few facets of the storm.

Dr. Leach adds: “As a medicine, this could be taken orally, which brings other benefits, such as reduced risk of side eﬀects as dose can be individually adjusted. Tablets or capsules are usually also easier to scale up in production, as well as being cheaper. There is also the potential to use them in combination with other therapies, thus targeting the storm process and preserving lung function.”

“At the University, we have progressed a long way, but our potential magic bullets now need to be plugged into the pharma industry development gun, because they can fast-track this into clinical therapy.”

“Much of the data expected by the pharma Industry for validating pre-clinical small molecules has already been procured and is available. With the right company this could be fast-tracked for medical use.”

BACKGROUND

Cytokine storm syndrome (CSS) has been deﬁned as “a group of disorders representing a variety of inﬂammatory etiologies with the ﬁnal common result of overwhelming systemic inﬂammation, thermodynamic instability, multiple organ dysfunction, and potentially death.” Cytokine storm syndrome may be triggered by a variety of factors, including infections, such as viruses, or sepsis infection; by treatment with certain medications, or procedural, such as cardiac bypass. Cytokine release syndrome refers to an adverse systemic inﬂammatory response to treatment with monoclonal antibodies.

Tisoncik et al. (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/22390970), discuss the immunopathogenesis caused by cytokine storm syndrome triggered by SARS-CoV , inﬂuenza virus, and dengue virus infections and further discuss the pathology of the cytokine storm, stating that interferon-gamma, and interleukin (IL)-1 beta, IL-6, IL-8, and IL-17 are all associated with the cytokine storm, with IL-6 and IL-17 being identiﬁed as key cytokine storm mediators in gene knockout mice studies.

Russell et al. (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7105343/), review trials of interferon inhibitors and interleukin IL-1, IL-2 and IL-6 inhibitors They report that the increased expression of IL-2R and IL-6 in serum is expected to predict the severity of the 2019-nCoV pneumonia and the prognosis of patients and that it has been observed that COVID-19 induces high levels of IL-6 for at least 2 weeks after disease onset. It has been further concluded that IL-1 is elevated in patients infected with a coronavirus.

TECH OVERVIEW

The University of Greenwich has been focusing on the development of two novel, orally available small molecules (amongst others). One compound demonstrates the ability to inhibit IL-1β, IL-6, IL-8, IFN-γ, IL-17, and TNF-α production in a concentration-dependent manner in a simulated human PBMC (peripheral blood mononuclear cells) model.

The other lead compound has been shown to inhibit IL-2, IL-4, IFN-γ, IL-17, and TNF-α production in a simulated human PBMC model and T cell proliferaon assay. These agents could potentially be used as a single or dual alternative/s to injectable monoclonal antibodies as a therapeutic treatment in the ﬁght against the cytokine storm resulting from COVID-19 (and potentially other similar viral strains).

BENEﬁTS

The attractiveness of such compounds and the ability to inhibit IL-1β, IL-2, IL-4, IL-6, IL-8, IL-17, IFN-γ, and TNF-α production, depending upon the plasma concentration of the compounds, and equally, without aﬀecting cell viability, may represent a major advance.

The inhibition of IL-1β, IL-2, IL-4, IL-6, IL-8, IL-17, IFN-γ, and TNF-α production can be accurately controlled by dosing, thereby having potential when dealing with a cytokine storm of severe inﬂammation triggered by a variety of factors, including infections, such as viruses (COVID-19), or sepsis infection; by treatment with certain medications or procedural, such as cardiac bypass.

OPPORTUNITY

The University of Greenwich is seeking partners for the development and commercialization of the compounds in the major territories.

[Press release]