Sat, 05/16/2020 - 09:22 — bioquicknews

Huda Zoghbi (https://www.bcm.edu/people/view/huda-zoghbi-m-d/b1855108-ffed-11e2-be68-...), MD, Professor and Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator at Baylor College of Medicine and Director of the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute at Texas Children’s Hospital, has been awarded what is considered one of the world’s most prestigious prizes in brain research, Denmark’s Lundbeck Foundation Brain Prize. Dr. Zoghbi is being awarded, along with Sir Adrian Bird from the University of Edinburgh, UK. Both are being honored for their work on Rett syndrome that has led to a better understanding of the disorder and brought researchers closer to a treatment. The Brain Prize, which includes research funding, is given once a year in recognition of a researcher’s unprecedented contribution to international brain research. The recipient(s) is/are nominated by their peers and decided on by a panel of the world’s top neurological researchers. Established in 2010, the Brain Prize is awarded by Denmark's largest private funder of neuroscience research, the Lundbeck Foundation. In only a few years, the Prize has become known as the most distinguished neuroscience prize in the world. Prize winners are awarded DKK 10 million, which is approximately €1 million or $1.5 million. “I am deeply honored and humbled to receive this prize and to share this honor with Adrian Bird. This recognition means a lot to me on many levels. It shows support to the families living with Rett syndrome and to my trainees who work tirelessly on this research,” Dr. Zoghbi said. “This will allow us to take risks and push the research forward to find a treatment.” “Dr. Huda Zoghbi stands out as a leader in this field of research. Because of her dedication to her work and to the families of those who are living with Rett syndrome, we have a better understanding of this disorder, as well as a number of other neurological diseases,” said Dr. Paul Klotman, President, CEO and Executive Dean of Baylor College of Medicine. “As the Director of the Neurological Research Institute (NRI) at Texas Children’s, she has led the way for new discoveries across the field of brain research and we look forward to her continued excellence.”

Sir Adrian Bird, PhD, said, “I am truly honored to be awarded the Brain Prize. I have been fortunate to work with outstanding people over the years, and this recognition from the Lundbeck Foundation is also a credit to them. Like so many discoveries that have turned out to be biomedically important, the work we began in the 1990s started out as blue-skies research with no obvious practical benefit. I am grateful for all the generous support I’ve received from the University, the Wellcome Trust, and the Rett Syndrome Research Trust since those early days.”

Dr. Bird is Buchanan Professor of Genetics based at the UK’s Wellcome Centre for Cell Biology and a member of the Simons Initiative for the Developing Brain. Dr. Bird has spent much of his academic career at the University of Edinburgh’s School of Biological Sciences.

He received his PhD in 1970 and later returned to work at the MRC Mammalian Genome Unit in 1975. In 1990, Dr. Bird became Buchanan Professor of Genetics. He helped create the Wellcome Centre for Cell Biology, and served as its Director from 1999 until 2011.

Dr. Bird was a Governor of Wellcome, the world’s largest medical research charity, from 2000 to 2010. He was also a trustee of Cancer Research UK and is currently on the board of the Rett Syndrome Research Trust.

Dr. Zogbhi’s ground-breaking contributions to this research includes identifying the genetic mutation that causes Rett Syndrome, a developmental disease that strikes children, mostly girls, around 1 year old. They begin to regress, showing social withdrawal, loss of hand use and compulsive wringing of the hands, seizures, and a variety of neurobehavioral symptoms. Children never recover and remain developmentally disabled for the rest of their lives.

Rett syndrome (https://ghr.nlm.nih.gov/condition/rett-syndrome) is a genetic disorder that affects brain development, resulting in severe mental and physical disability in children who often require lifelong 24-hour care. The debilitating autism spectrum disorder is estimated to affect about 1 in 12,000 girls, but is extremely rare in boys.

Most cases of Rett syndrome are caused by a mutation in a gene, known as MECP2 (Methyl-CpG-binding protein 2), which is found on the X chromosome. The gene contains instructions to produce MECP2 protein needed for healthy brain development. Mutations in this gene prevent the brain’s nerve cells from working correctly. In over 99% of cases there is no family history of the disease.

After seeing patients with the Rett syndome symptoms and identifying other children who had similar symptoms, Dr. Zoghbi began research to uncover what caused this disorder. In 1999, she was able to identify that mutations in the MECP2 gene are the cause for Rett syndrome and also revealed that the MeCP2 protein, which binds to methylated CpG regions of the genome plays a role in various neuronal subtypes, and epigenetically influence expression to the MEPC2 gene.

Dr.Zogbhi’s work showed just how sensitive the brain is to the levels of MeCP2 and that doubling MeCP2 levels causes progressive neurological deficits. This disorder is now recognized as MECP2 duplication syndrome in humans.

The discovery of the Rett syndrome gene provided a straightforward diagnostic genetic test, allowing early and accurate diagnosis of the syndrome. It also revealed that mutations in MECP2 can cause a host of other neuropsychiatric features ranging from autism to juvenile onset schizophrenia. Further, it provided evidence that an autism spectrum disorder or an intellectual disability disorder can be genetic even if it is not inherited.

Dr. Zoghbi’s discovery opened up a new area of research on the role of epigenetics in neuropsychiatric phenotypes. Epigenetics is the study of changes in organisms caused by modification of gene expression rather than of the genetic code. Dr. Zoghbi’s use of an anti-sense oligonucleotide to lower MECP2 levels provides a potential therapeutic strategy for the MECP2 duplication syndrome and inspires similar studies for other gene duplication disorders.

While Dr. Zoghbi discovered the mutation that leads to Rett syndromein 1999, the MeCP2 protein itself was discovered in 1992 by Dr. Bird as a protein that binds methylated cytosines, an important epigenetic mark in DNA.

Dr. Bird generated a mouse model of Rett syndrome and his team went on to show that genetically restoring functional MeCP2 in adult symptomatic mice reversed Rett syndrome features, providing hope of recovery when an effective treatment is developed.

In 2007, Dr.Bird’s group published a landmark paper in Science describing how a model of Rett syndrome could be reversed in laboratory mice (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/17289941) (https://science.sciencemag.org/content/315/5815/1143).

The team achieved this by switching on a functional MECP2 gene in animals that previously lacked it. Remarkably, this eliminated symptoms of the disease, even at advanced stages. The finding suggests that Rett Syndrome in humans may be curable and has stimulated an international search for therapies. It also raised the tantalizing possibility that other profound neurological disorders might be curable.

Dr. Bird’s research focuses on epigenetics (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Epigenetics)--the study of how the expression of information stored in our genes can be influenced by chemical attachments (e.g., methyl groups attached to cytosine nucleotides) to the genes that does not alter the underlying genetic code, but has profound effects on gene expression.

Dr. Bird uses a broad range of technologies to answer questions about the role of epigenetics in health and disease, in particular, Rett Syndrome. His group studies animal models of this autism spectrum disorder to better understand the origin and potential reversal of this condition. At the molecular level, team members use biochemistry and genetics to reveal how epigenetic signals, in particular DNA methylation, are read to control the way genes are switched on and off in the brain.

[Baylor press release] [University of Edinburgh press release] [Brain Prize 2020]

AWARD WINNERS

Huda Zoghbi, MD, and Sir Adrian Hill, PhD.