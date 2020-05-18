Mon, 05/18/2020 - 06:41 — bioquicknews

On May 18, 2020, Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) (https://www.modernatx.com/) a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients, announced positive interim clinical data of mRNA-1273, its vaccine candidate against novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), from the Phase 1 study led by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Immunogenicity data are currently available for the 25-µg and 100-µg dose level (ages 18-55) after two doses (day 43) and at the 250-µg level (ages 18-55) after one dose (day 29). Dose-dependent increases in immunogenicity were seen across the three dose levels, and between prime and boost within the 25-µg and 100-µg dose levels. All participants ages 18-55 (n=15 per cohort) across all three dose levels sero-converted by day 15 after a single dose. At day 43, two weeks following the second dose, at the 25-µg dose level (n=15), levels of binding antibodies were at the levels seen in convalescent sera (blood samples from people who have recovered from COVID-19) tested in the same assay. At day 43, at the 100-µg dose level (n=10), levels of binding antibodies significantly exceeded the levels seen in convalescent sera. Samples are not yet available for remaining participants. At this time, neutralizing antibody data are available only for the first four participants in each of the 25-µg and 100-µg dose level cohorts. Consistent with the binding antibody data, mRNA-1273 vaccination elicited neutralizing antibodies in all eight of these participants, as measured by plaque reduction neutralization (PRNT) assays against live SARS-CoV-2. The levels of neutralizing antibodies at day 43 were at or above levels generally seen in convalescent sera.

[Editr’s Note: Neutralizing Antibodies versus Binding Antibodies: Neutralizing antibodies bind specifically to surface antigens on an infectious particle, preventing the particle from interacting with host cells it might infect and destroy. Neutalizing antibodies eliminate the infectious particle before any infection takes place. Not all antibodies that bind a pathogenic particle are neutralizing. Non-neutralizing antibodies, or binding antibodies, bind specifically to the pathogen, but do not interfere with the pathogen’s infectivity. That might be because they do not bind to the right region. Non-neutralizing antibodies can be important to flag the particle for immune cells, signaling that it has been targeted, after which the particle is processed and consequently destroyed by recruited immune cells. Neutralizing antibodies, on the other hand, can neutralize the biological effects of the antigen without a need for immune cells. In some cases, non-neutralizing antibodies or insufficient amounts of neutralizing antibodies binding to virus particles can be utilized by some virus species to facilitate uptake into their host cells. This mechanism is known as antibody-dependent enhancement (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antibody-dependent_enhancement).]

SAFETY DATA

mRNA-1273 was generally safe and well-tolerated, with a safety profile consistent with that seen in prior Moderna infectious disease vaccine clinical studies. The sole incidence of a grade 3 adverse event in the 25-µg and 100-µg dose cohorts was a single participant at 100 µg who experienced grade 3 erythema (redness) around the injection site. To date, the most notable adverse events were seen at the 250-µg dose level, comprising three participants with grade 3 systemic symptoms, only following the second dose. All adverse events have been transient and self-resolving. No grade 4 adverse events or serious adverse events have been reported.

PRECLINICAL RESULTS FROM VIRAL CHALLENGE STUDY IN MICE

Preclinical results from a viral challenge study in mice conducted in collaboration with NIAID and its academic partners are also available. In this study, vaccination with mRNA-1273 prevented viral replication in the lungs of animals challenged with SARS-CoV-2. Neutralizing titers in Phase 1 clinical trial participants at the 25-µg and 100-µg dose levels were consistent with neutralizing titers that were protective in the mouse challenge model.

PHASE 2 STUDY WILL EXAMINE TWO DOSE LEVELS

Based on the interim Phase 1 data, the Moderna-led Phase 2 study will be amended to study two dose levels, 50-µg and 100-µg, with the aim of selecting a dose for pivotal studies. The NIAID-led Phase 1 study is being amended to include a 50-µg dose level cohort across each of the three age groups. Moderna anticipates the dose for the Phase 3 study to be between 25-µg and 100-µg and expects Phase 3 trial initiation in July, subject to finalization of the clinical trial protocol.

MODERNA CMO & CEO COMMENT

“These interim Phase 1 data, while early, demonstrate that vaccination with mRNA-1273 elicits an immune response of the magnitude caused by natural infection starting with a dose as low as 25 µg,” said Tal Zaks, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at Moderna. “When combined with the success in preventing viral replication in the lungs of a pre-clinical challenge model at a dose that elicited similar levels of neutralizing antibodies, these data substantiate our belief that mRNA-1273 has the potential to prevent COVID-19 disease and advance our ability to select a dose for pivotal trials.”

“With today’s positive interim Phase 1 data and the positive data in the mouse challenge model, the Moderna team continues to focus on moving as fast as safely possible to start our pivotal Phase 3 study in July and, if successful, file a BLA,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer at Moderna. “We are investing to scale up manufacturing so we can maximize the number of doses we can produce to help protect as many people as we can from SARS-CoV-2.”

FUNDING FOR PHASE 2 & PHASE 3 STUDIES & VACCINE MANUFACTURING SCALE-UP

Funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a division of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), supported the planning for the Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies of mRNA-1273 and will also support the execution of these studies, as well as the scale-up of mRNA-1273 manufacturing both at Moderna’s facilities and that of its strategic collaborator, Lonza Ltd. (https://www.lonza.com/).

mRNA-1273

mRNA-1273 is an mRNA vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 encoding for a prefusion-stabilized form of the Spike (S) protein, which was selected by Moderna in collaboration with investigators from Vaccine Research Center (VRC) at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a part of the NIH. The first clinical batch, which was funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, was completed on February 7, 2020, and underwent analytical testing; it was shipped to NIH on February 24, 42 days from sequence selection. The first participant in the NIAID-led Phase 1 study of mRNA-1273 was dosed on March 16, 63 days from sequence selection to Phase 1 study dosing.

On May 6, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) completed its review of the Moderna’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for mRNA-1273, allowing the company to proceed to a Phase 2 study, which is expected to begin shortly. On May 12, the FDA granted mRNA-1273 Fast Track designation. Moderna is finalizing the protocol for a Phase 3 study, expected to begin in July 2020. A summary of the company’s work to date on SARS-CoV-2 can be found here: https://www.modernatx.com/modernas-work-potential-vaccine-against-covid-19.

MODERNA’S PROPHYLACTIC VACCINES MODALITY

Moderna scientists designed the company’s prophylactic vaccines modality to prevent infectious diseases. More than 1,400 participants have been enrolled in Moderna’s infectious disease vaccine clinical studies under health authorities in the USA, Europe, and Australia. Clinical data demonstrate that Moderna’s proprietary vaccine technology has been generally well-tolerated and can elicit durable immune responses to viral antigens. Based on clinical experience across Phase 1 studies, the company designated prophylactic vaccines a core modality and is working to accelerate the development of its vaccine pipeline.

The potential advantages of an mRNA approach to prophylactic vaccines include the ability to combine multiple mRNAs into a single vaccine, rapid discovery to respond to emerging pandemic threats. and manufacturing agility derived from the platform nature of mRNA vaccine design and production. Moderna has built a fully integrated manufacturing plant which enables the promise of the technology platform.

Moderna currently has nine development candidates in its prophylactic vaccines modality, including:

Vaccines against respiratory infections:

--Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine for older adults (mRNA-1777 and mRNA-1172 or V172 with Merck)

--RSV vaccine for young children (mRNA-1345)

--Human metapneumovirus (hMPV) and parainfluenza virus type 3 (PIV3) vaccine (mRNA-1653)

--Novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) vaccine (mRNA-1273)

--Influenza H7N9 (mRNA-1851)

Vaccines against infections transmitted from mother to baby:

--Cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine (mRNA-1647)

--Zika vaccine (mRNA-1893 with BARDA)

Vaccines against highly prevalent viral infections:

--Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) vaccine (mRNA-1189)

To date, Moderna has demonstrated positive Phase 1 data readouts for seven prophylactic vaccines (H10N8, H7N9, RSV, chikungunya virus, hMPV/PIV3, CMV, and Zika).

Moderna’s CMV vaccine is currently in a Phase 2 dose-confirmation study. Moderna’s investigational Zika vaccine (mRNA-1893), currently in a Phase 1 study, was granted FDA Fast Track designation in August 2019.

MODERNA

Moderna is advancing messenger RNA (mRNA) science to create a new class of transformative medicines for patients. mRNA medicines are designed to direct the body’s cells to produce intracellular, membrane or secreted proteins that can have a therapeutic or preventive benefit and have the potential to address a broad spectrum of diseases. The company’s platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology, and manufacturing, providing Moderna the capability to pursue, in parallel, a robust pipeline of new development candidates. Moderna is developing therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases, independently and with strategic collaborators.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Moderna currently has strategic alliances for development programs with AstraZeneca PLC and Merck & Co., Inc., as well as with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Defense, and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a division of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Moderna has been ranked in the top ten of Science’s list of top biopharma industry employers for the past five years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.

