Mon, 05/18/2020 - 12:49 — bioquicknews

According to William Haseltine (photo), PhD, former Professor, Harvard Medical School and Harvard School of Public Health, and Founder of Human Genome Sciences, writing on May 16, 2020 in Forbes Magazine (https://www.forbes.com/sites/williamhaseltine/2020/05/16/did-the-oxford-...) “the day after data appeared from the vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech (http://www.sinovac.com/), a Beijing, China-based company, showed complete protection of rhesus macaque monkeys by their vaccine candidate (whole inactivated SARS-CoV-2 virus particles) (https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/04/covid-19-vaccine-protects-monkey...) (https://science.sciencemag.org/content/early/2020/05/06/science.abc1932), scientists from the Jenner Institute in Oxford issued a press release (date) announcing that their vaccine (an adenovirus vector based vaccine that carried mRNA for the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein) worked to protect rhesus monkeys and that they were moving forward with large scale human safety trials (https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/investigational-chadox1-nc...). At the time, the substantiating data was not available. Now it is, in the form of a May 13, 2020 BioRxiv preprint (https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.05.13.093195v1.full.pdf) “Does the data support the claim?” Dr. Haseltine asked rhetorically in his Forbes report and his answer was “Not really.” He went on to explain, “All of the vaccinated monkeys treated with the Oxford vaccine became infected when challenged, as judged by recovery of virus genomic RNA from nasal secretions. There was no difference in the amount of viral RNA detected from this site in the vaccinated monkeys as compared to the unvaccinated animals--which is to say, all vaccinated animals were infected. This observation is in marked contrast to the results reported from the Sinovac trial. In that trial, at the highest dose studied, no virus was recovered from vaccinated monkeys from the throat, lung, or rectum of the vaccinated animals.” Links to numerous media stories on the apparent failure of the Oxford vaccine in macacque monkeys are provided below.

[Science article] [Science news article] [medRxiv pre-print of NIAID/Jenner/Oxford vacccine article]

[Forbes article] [The Telegraph article] [The Express article] [The New Statesman article] [The Hindu article]