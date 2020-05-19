Tue, 05/19/2020 - 16:48 — bioquicknews

In an article published online on May 6, 2020 in Science, researchers from Sinovac Biotech in Beijing, China, together with colleagues from other institutions in China, including the Peking Union Medical College, report the successful vaccination of mice, rats, and non-human primates (macques) with a purified, chemically-inactivated form of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (PiCoVacc). The animals all produced SARS-CoV-2-specific neutralizing antibodies. The scientists said that these antibodies neutralized ten representative SARS-CoV-2 strains. The researchers added that three immunizations, using two different doses (3 μg or 6 μg per dose), provided partial or complete protection in macaques against SARS-CoV-2 challenge, respectively, without observable antibody-dependent enhancement of infection. The researchers stated that “these data support clinical development of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines for humans.” In conclusion, the authors wrote the following: “Although it’s still too early to define the best animal model for studying SARS-CoV-2 infections, rhesus macaques that mimic COVID-19-like symptoms after SARS-CoV-2 infection appear promising animal models for studying the disease. We provide evidences for the safety of PiCoVacc in macaques; and did not observe infection enhancement or immunopathological exacerbation in our studies. Our data also demonstrate a complete protection against SARS-CoV-2 challenge with a 6 μg per dose of PiCoVacc in macaques. Collectively, these results suggest a path forward for clinical development of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines for use in humans. Phases I, II, and III clinical trials with PiCoVacc, as well as other SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidates, are expected to begin later this year.” The lead author of this Science article was Qiang Gao, VP for Research & Development at Sinovac. The senior author was Chuan Qin, PhD, of Key Laboratory of Human Disease Comparative Medicine, Chinese Ministry of Health, Beijing Key Laboratory for Animal Models of Emerging and Remerging Infectious Diseases, Institute of Laboratory Animal Science, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Comparative Medicine Center, Peking Union Medical College, Beijing, China.

In a commentary article published in Science by Jon Cohen on April 23, 2020 when a pre-print of the Sinovac article was published online, a number of experts are quoted as to their opinions on the new work from China. “I like it,” says Florian Krammer, PhD, a virologist and Professor of Vaccinology at the Department of Microbiology at the Icahn School of Medicine Sinai who has co-authored a status report (https://www.cell.com/immunity/pdf/S1074-7613(20)30120-5.pdf) about the many different COVID-19 vaccines in development. “This is old school but it might work. What I like most is that many vaccine producers, also in lower–middle-income countries, could make such a vaccine.”

Cohen reported that Douglas Reed (PhD, Associate Professor of Immunology) of the University of Pittsburgh, who is developing and testing COVID-19 vaccines in monkey studies, says the number of animals was too small to yield statistically significant results. His team also has a manuscript in preparation that raises concerns about the way the Sinovac team grew the stock of novel coronavirus used to challenge the animals: It may have caused changes that make it less reflective of the ones that infect humans.

In his summary, Cohen noted that “SARS-CoV-2 seems to accumulate mutations slowly; even so, variants might pose a challenge for a vaccine. In test tube experiments, the Sinovac researchers mixed antibodies taken from monkeys, rats, and mice given their vaccine with strains of the virus isolated from COVID-19 patients in China, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The antibodies potently “neutralized” all the strains, which are “widely scattered on the phylogenic tree,” the researchers noted.”

Cohen further noted that immunologist Mark Slifka, PhD, Professor, Program in Molecular and Cellular Biosciences, School of Medicine, Oregon Health & Science University tweeted the following: “This provides strong evidence that the virus is not mutating in a way that would make it resistant to a #COVID19 vaccine. Good to know.”

