Tue, 05/26/2020 - 11:17 — bioquicknews

On May 26, 2020, Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, and Themis, a company focused on vaccines and immune-modulation therapies for infectious diseases and cancer, announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which Merck, through a subsidiary, will acquire privately-held Themis. Themis has a broad pipeline of vaccine candidates and immune-modulatory therapies developed using its innovative measles virus (image) vector platform based on a vector originally developed by scientists at the Institut Pasteur, a world-leading European vaccine research institute, and licensed exclusively to Themis for select viral indications. In March 2020, Themis joined a consortium together with the Institut Pasteur and The Center for Vaccine Research at the University of Pittsburgh, supported by funding from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), to develop a vaccine candidate targeting SARS-CoV-2 for the prevention of COVID-19. “Building on the pioneering work of the Institut Pasteur, the Themis team has established specialized expertise that complements Merck’s own capabilities in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and global distribution of vaccines,” said Dr. Roger M. Perlmutter, MD, PhD, President, Merck Research Laboratories. “We are eager to combine our strengths both to develop an effective COVID-19 vaccine in the near term and to build a pandemic preparedness capability directed toward emerging agents that pose a future epidemic threat.” The planned acquisition builds upon an ongoing collaboration between the two companies to develop vaccine candidates using the measles virus vector platform, and is expected to accelerate the development of Themis’ COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The vaccine candidate is in pre-clinical development, and clinical studies are planned to start later in 2020.

Under terms of the agreement, Merck, through a subsidiary, will acquire all outstanding shares of Themis in exchange for an undisclosed cash payment. Upon completion of the deal Themis will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Merck.

“This acquisition by Merck, a global leader in vaccine development, reflects Themis’ success in applying our versatile immune-modulation platform that builds on the original discoveries from the Institut Pasteur,” said Dr. Erich Tauber, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, Themis. “We are excited for the next phase of our relationship with Merck and in the near-term look forward to focusing resources toward the development and global scale-up of our candidate SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.”

“I am delighted that the vaccine technology initially developed at the Institut Pasteur, and enhanced in partnership with Themis, will now be leveraged by Merck to develop candidate vaccines designed to prevent and control emerging infectious diseases, notably COVID-19. This is an exciting and impactful development for global public health,” commented Prof. Stewart Cole, PhD, President of Institut Pasteur.

Investments by CEPI were important to advancing the Themis technology platform and associated programs. Merck looks forward to continued collaboration with CEPI and other international organizations as it works together with them toward global access to potential SARS-CoV-2 vaccines.

Closing of the transaction is subject to the expiration or earlier termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act, merger control clearance in Austria, and other customary conditions.

In connection with the transaction, Institut Pasteur, CEPI, and Merck have entered into a memorandum of understanding that reflects the parties’ commitments to address the COVID-19 pandemic by developing, manufacturing, and distributing the vaccine on a global basis and with pricing that makes the vaccine both available around the world and accessible to those who need it, including low-income, middle-income, and high-income countries based on the medical need when the vaccine may become available.

Merck is a global leader in infectious diseases and vaccines, with a long history of researching, developing, manufacturing, and distributing vaccines for children, adolescents, and adults. Merck is committed to ensuring that any vaccines it develops for SARS-CoV-2 will be accessible and affordable globally, and plans to manufacture the vaccine at sites in the U.S. and Europe.

MEASLES VECTOR PLATFORM

The measles vector platform is being evaluated across a wide range of infectious disease and immunology indications. It uses a modified measles vaccine virus as a vector and can be engineered to express a wide range of antigens. The measles vector is designed to provide a vehicle to deliver antigens to the immune system capable of triggering a protective memory response. It has been incorporated into vaccine development programs against infectious diseases including SARS, Chikungunya, MERS, and Lassa fever. Originally developed at the Institut Pasteur, the technology platform was first licensed to Themis in 2010.

THEMIS

Themis, headquartered in Vienna, Austria, is developing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases and cancer. Through advanced understanding of immune system mechanisms, the company has built a sophisticated and versatile technology platform for the discovery, development, and production of vaccines, as well as other immune system activation approaches.

Initially focused on preventing infectious diseases, Themis has demonstrated the potential of its versatile platform through the rapid and successful completion of Phase 2 and progress towards Phase 3 clinical development for a vaccine against Chikungunya, a debilitating disease with global outbreak potential.

By leveraging its platform knowledge, Themis is currently approaching a rapid entry to Phase I trials for COVID-19. Funded to date by leading global venture capital firms, Themis has also gained prestigious non-dilutive funding for emerging infectious disease indications. For more information, visit http://www.themisbio.com.

MERCK

For more than 125 years, Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world’s most challenging diseases in pursuit of its mission to save and improve lives. The company demonstrates its commitment to patients and population health by increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs, and partnerships.

Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of research to prevent and treat diseases that threaten people and animals – including cancer, infectious diseases such as HIV and Ebola, and emerging animal diseases – as the company aspires to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world. For more information, visit www.merck.com.

