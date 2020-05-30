Sat, 05/30/2020 - 11:19 — bioquicknews

A novel genomic region on chromosome 11 has been associated with fearfulness in dogs in a study of Great Danes by researchers at the University of Helsinki and the University of Oahu, both in Finland. The identified genomic region includes several candidate genes associated with brain development and function, as well as anxiety, whose further analysis may reveal new neural mechanisms related to fear. For the purposes of the study, led by the University of Helsinki’s Professor Hannes Lohi's (https://researchportal.helsinki.fi/en/persons/hannes-lohi) research group (https://www.koirangeenit.fi/english/) and published online on May 28, 2020 in Translational Psychiatry, data from a total of 120 Great Danes was collected. The article is titled “A Novel Genomic Region on Chromosome 11 Associated with Fearfulness in Dogs.” [Editor’s Note: Dogs have 38 pairs of somatic chromosomes, and the X and Y sex chromosomes, compared to the human complement of 22 pairs of somatic chromosomes and the X and Y sex chromosomes.] The Great Dane breed is among the largest breeds of dog in the world. The project was launched after a number of Great Dane owners approached the research group to tell them about their dogs' disturbing fearfulness towards unfamiliar human beings in particular. "Fear in itself produces a natural and vital reaction, but excessive fear can be disturbing and results in behavioral disorders. Especially in the case of large dogs, strongly expressed fearfulness is often problematic, as it makes it more difficult to handle and control the dog," says Riika Sarviaho, PhD, from the University of Helsinki. In dogs, behavioral disorders associated with anxiety and fearfulness include generalized anxiety disorder and a range of phobias. Fear can be evidenced, for example, as the dog's attempt to flee from situations they experience as frightening. At its worst, fear can manifest as aggression, which may result in attacks against other dogs or humans. "Previous studies have suggested that canine anxiety and fearfulness could correspond with anxiety disorder in humans. In fact, investigating fearfulness in dogs may also shed more light on human anxiety disorders and help understand their genetic background," Professor Lohi (shown in photo with Great Dane Reno, see larger image below) said, in explaining the broader goal of the study.

A NEW GENOMIC REGION UNDERLYING FEARFULNESS

The study utilized a citizen science approach as the dog owners contributed by completing a behavioral survey concerning their dogs, in which the dogs received scores according to the intensity of fear. Through genetic research, a genomic region associated with fearfulness was identified in chromosome 11. The analysis was repeated by taking into consideration the socialization carried out in puppyhood, or the familiarization of the dogs with new people, dogs, and situations. The re-analysis reinforced the original finding.

"In the case of behavioral studies, it's important to keep in mind that, in addition to genes, the environment has a significant impact on the occurrence of specific traits. For dogs, the socialization of puppies has been found to be an important environmental factor that strongly impacts fearfulness. In this study, the aim was to exclude the effect of puppyhood socialization and, thus, observe solely the genetic predisposition to fearfulness," says Dr. Sarviaho.

The genomic region was studied in more detail also, with the help of whole genome sequencing, but, so far, the researchers have not succeeded in identifying in it a specific gene variant that predisposes to fearfulness.

"Although no actual risk variant was identified, the genomic region itself is interesting, as it contains a number of genes previously associated in various study models with neural development and function, as well as anxiety. For example, the MAPK9 gene has been linked with brain development and synaptic plasticity as well as anxiety, while RACK1 has been associated with neural development, and N4BP3 with neurological diseases," says Professor Lohi.

LINK BETWEEN ACCELERATED PUPPYHOOD GROWTH AND TIMIDITY?

A genomic region in humans corresponding with the one now associated with canine fearfulness is linked to a rare syndrome, which causes both neurological symptoms and, among other things, accelerated growth in childhood.

"Research on the topic is only at the early stages and findings have to be carefully interpreted, but it's interesting to note, when focusing on a particularly large dog breed, that the genomic region associated with fearfulness appears to have a neurological role as well as one related to growth," Dr. Sarviaho adds.

So far, gene discoveries in canine behavioral research have remained fairly rare, and the genomic region now identified has not previously been linked with fearfulness. Professor Lohi's research group has previously described two genomic regions associated with canine generalized fear and sensitivity to sound. The genetic research findings support the hypothesis that fearfulness and anxiety are inherited traits. To be able to identify more detailed risk factors and confirm the relevance of the findings, the study should be repeated with a more extensive dataset.

The research group headed by Professor Lohi conducts research at the Faculties of Veterinary Medicine and Medicine, University of Helsinki, as well as at the Folkhälsan Research Center.

Professor Lohi and Great Dane Reno.

(Credit: University of Helsinki).