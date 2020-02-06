Tue, 06/02/2020 - 02:01 — bioquicknews

Plasmodium vivax is the most widely distributed human malaria parasite, mostly outside sub-Saharan Africa, and responsible for millions of clinical cases yearly, including severe disease and death. The mechanisms by which P. vivax causes disease are not well understood. Recent evidence suggests that, similar to what has been observed with the more lethal Plasmodium falciparum, red blood cells infected by the parasite may accumulate in internal organs and that this could contribute to the pathology of the disease. In fact, the team led by Hernando A. del Portillo, PhD, and Carmen Fernández-Becerra, PhD, both of the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), Hospital Clínic, University of Barcelona, recently showed that P. vivax-infected red blood cells adhere to human spleen fibroblasts thanks to the surface expression of certain parasite proteins, and that this expression is induced by the spleen itself. "These findings indicate that the spleen plays a dual role in malaria vivax," says ICREA (Catalan Institution for Research and Advanced Studies) researcher Dr. del Portillo. "On one hand, it eliminates infected red blood cells. On the other hand, it may serve as a "hiding" place for the parasite." This could explain why P. vivax can cause severe disease in spite of low peripheral blood parasitemia.” The new results were reported online on June 2, 2020 in Nature Communications. The open-access article is titled “Plasma-Derived Extracellular Vesicles from Plasmodium Vivax Patients Signal Spleen Fibroblasts Via NF-kB Facilitating Parasite Cytoadherence.” To understand the molecular mechanisms responsible for this adhesion process, the research team turned its attention to something they have been working on for the last few years: extracellular vesicles (EVs). These small, sub-cellular nanoparticles, surrounded by a membrane, are naturally released from almost any cell and play a role in communication between cells. There is increasing evidence that EVs could be involved in a wide range of pathologies, including parasitic diseases such as malaria. "Our new findings reveal, for what we believe is the first time, a physiological role of EVs in infectious diseases," says Dr. del Portillo, senior author of the study.

The research team isolated EVs from the blood of patients with acute P. vivax infection or from healthy volunteers and showed a very efficient uptake of the former by human spleen fibroblasts. Furthermore, this uptake induced the expression of a molecule (ICAM-1) on the surface of the fibroblast which in turn serves as an "anchor" for the adherence of P. vivax-infected red blood cells. This specific upregulation of ICAM-1 is associated with the translocation of NF-kB to the nucleus. After this EV uptake, P. vivax-infected reticulocytes obtained from patients show specific adhesion properties to human spleen ferritins (hSFs), reversed by inhibiting NF-kB translocation to the nucleus. Together, these data provide physiological EV-based insights into the mechanisms of human malaria pathology and support the existence of P. vivax-adherent parasite sub-populations in the microvasculature of the human spleen.

"Our study provide insights into the role of extracellular vesicles in malaria vivax and support the existence of parasite populations adhering to particular cells of the spleen, where they can multiply while not circulating in the blood" says Dr. Fernández-Becerra, senior co-author of the study.

"Importantly, these hidden infections could represent an additional challenge to disease diagnosis and elimination efforts as they might be the source of asymptomatic infections," she adds.

