On June 1, 2020, in Moscow, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, and the ChemRar Group (a pharmaceutical development company) announced that they will deliver 60,000 doses of Avifavir to Russian hospitals in June. Avifavir is Russia’s first anti-COVID-19 drug and has, according to the RDIF and ChemRar Group, shown high efficacy in treating patients with coronavirus during ongoing clinical trials. Avifavir received a registration certificate from the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation on Saturday, May 30. Thus, Avifavir has become the first Favipiravir-based drug in the world approved for the treatment of COVID-19. Favipiravir (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Favipiravir) is an antiviral drug that inhibits the action of RNA-dependent RNA polymerases of RNA viruses. Favipiravir was developed by Toyami Chemical in order to inhibit RNA replication of the influenza virus, an RNA virus, as is SARS-CoV-2, and was approved for medical use in Japan in 2014. Favipiravir continues to be marketed for influenza in Japan, under the brand name Avigen, and it became a generic drug in 2018. In addition, Japan is currently trialing Avigen for the treatment of COVID-19, but Avigen has not yet been approved for this use in Japan. Russian chemists have slightly modified the original Favipiravir molecule (6-fluoro-3-hydroxy-2-pyrazinecarboxamide) to make it more effective in COVID-19 and the Russian version of this drug has been named Avifavir. A PR spokesman for the RDIF (Arseniy Palagin, Press Secretary, RDIF) told BioQuick News that the specific modifications in Avifavir will be described later. In addition, Mr. Palagin said that the first peer-reviewed journal article on the Avifavir clinical trials in Russia will be published soon in Eurosurveillance (https://www.eurosurveillance.org/). Mr. Palagin also noted that Avifavir is administered in tablet form, which distinguishes it from the similar antiviral Remdesivir (by Gilead), which also inhibits RNA replication in SARS-CoV-2, and which has been approved for compassionate and emergency use in the United States, but which is administered intravenously.

In early June, the first batches of Avifavir will be sent to Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare (Roszdravnadzor) for approval for use. Deliveries of the first batches of the drug to Russian hospitals are expected on June 11, 2020. The RDIF and the ChemRar Group claimed that the high quality of Avifavir is due to more stringent requirements for its active pharmaceutical ingredient, compared with the requirements for active pharmaceutical ingredients in international markets.

Avifavir, which, as noted, disrupts the reproduction mechanisms of SARS-CoV-2, is the first Russian direct-acting antiviral drug that has proven effective in clinical trials. The drug has been well studied, and has been used in Japan since 2014 against severe forms of influenza.

The intermediate data from Avifavir clinical trials confirm its high efficacy against COVID-19. The final stage of Avifavir clinical trials involving 330 patients, and approved by the Russian Ministry of Health on May 21, 2020, is ongoing. The number of medical centers approved for participation in Avifavir clinical trials has increased from 30 to 35 across Russia’s regions.

Thus far, according to the RDIF and ChemRar Group, the drug has proved to be highly effective during the clinical trials involving I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University, Lomonosov Moscow State University, and other medical and academic institutions.

With regard to possible side effects of Avifavir, Mr. Palagin said that the only major known side effect is that the drug is embryo-toxic, and, therefore, its use is disallowed in pregnant women. Otherwise, no new side effects have been noted, Mr. Palagin said.

MAJOR FINDINGS SO FAR

--According to the results of the first 10 days of the clinical trials, Avifavir demonstrated safety with no new or previously unreported side effects detected.

--Median elimination of the virus took four days compared to nine days with standard therapy, according to the study.

--Efficacy of the drug is above 80%, a criterion for a drug with high antiviral activity.

--Following the first 4 days of treatment, 65% of the 40 patients who took Avifavir tested negative for coronavirus, which is twice as many as in the standard therapy group. By day 10, the number of patients whose tests returned negative results reached 90%.

--The body temperature of 68% of patients taking Avifavir returned to normal earlier (on the third day) than in the control group (on the sixth day).

--Avifavir is undergoing ongoing trials in Moscow, Saint-Petersburg, Tver, Nizhny Novgorod, Smolensk, Ryazan, Kazan, Ufa, and in the Republic of Dagestan.

COMMENTS BY RDIF CEO

Kirill Dmitriev (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kirill_Dmitriev), CEO of the RDIF, said the following: “RDIF and ChemRar, in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health, have swiftly produced and registered a drug that surpasses its global peers, not only in terms of effectiveness, but also of safety. Avifavir more than halves the duration of the disease, ensuring most patients are free of infection after the fifth day of treatment, which helps to more successfully fight the virus and protects Russian hospitals from being overwhelmed.”

“Afivavir is not only the first antiviral drug registered against coronavirus in Russia, but it is also perhaps the most promising anti-COVID-19 drug in the world. It was developed and tested in clinical trials in Russia in an unprecedented short period of time, enabling Afivavir to become the world’s first registered drug based on Favipiravir.”

Mr. Dmitriev holds a BA with honors in Economics from Stanford University, and an MBA with high distinction from Harvard Business School.

RUSSIAN DIRECT INVESTMENT FUND (RDIF)

The RDIF is Russia's sovereign wealth fund established in 2011 to make equity co-investments, primarily in Russia, alongside reputable international financial and strategic investors. RDIF acts as a catalyst for direct investment in the Russian economy. RDIF’s management company is based in Moscow. Currently, RDIF has experience in the successful joint implementation of more than 80 projects with foreign partners totaling more than RUB 1.8 trillion ($xxxxx) and covering 95% of the regions of the Russian Federation. RDIF portfolio companies employ more than 800,000 people and generate revenues which equate to more than 6% of Russia’s GDP. RDIF has established joint strategic partnerships with leading international co-investors from more than 15 countries that total more than $40 billion.

RDIF HAS TAKEN ACTIVE STEPS TO COUNTERACT COVID-19

--RDIF and partners have launched the production of the unique Russian-Japanese EMG (electromyography) diagnostic system, which generates results in 30 minutes with a very high accuracy in both stationary and unmatched portable mini-laboratories. The Japan Bank for International Cooperation has joined the project through the Russia-Japan Investment Fund.

--RDIF and the ChemRar Group have produced the first batch of Favipiravir-based Avifavir, a drug that has proven effective in the treatment of SARS-CoV-2-infected patients in China and in clinical trials in Russia. Preparations are currently underway for the mass production of the drug.

--RDIF has launched a project to diagnose and detect pneumonia, including that caused by SARS-CoV-2, using CT scans combined with the Russian-United Arab Emirates (UAE) intelligence (AI) technology developed jointly by Group 42 (G42), RDIF, and the Medscan Group.

--RDIF has provided support to the public in observing the lockdown restrictions and self-isolation regimen, driving a several-fold increase in telemedicine consultations via the Doctis service, as well as in access and subscriptions to the IVI online media library, delivery of Elementaree meal kits, and demand for products and services of other RDIF portfolio companies.

--The Mother and Child Group, an RDIF portfolio company, has repurposed its largest clinical hospital Lapino to treat patients with COVID-19 symptoms.

--RDIF was one of the initiators of the Alliance Against Coronavirus, which also includes the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RUIE), Yandex, Mail.ru Group, and the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency. RDIF is actively involved in key initiatives and charity projects.

Further information can be found on RDIF activities at http://www.rdif.ru.

CHEMRAR GROUP

The ChemRar group unites R&D service and investment companies in the field of innovative pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of innovative medicines, diagnostics, preventive care, and new treatments of life-threatening diseases in Russia and abroad.

The ChemRar Group celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2020. Throughout its history, the company has maintained and improved the achievements and quality of its medical chemistry and has built a team of world-class employees and scientists. Their efforts have made ChemRar one of the global leaders in the industry today.

Further information on the ChemRar Group can be found at http://en.chemrar.ru/

