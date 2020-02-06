Tue, 06/02/2020 - 13:46 — bioquicknews

On May 29, 2020, it was announced that Achilles Therapeutics(https://achillestx.com/), a UK-based company built on the research of Francis Crick institute (https://www.crick.ac.uk/)G roup Leader Charles Swanton (https://www.crick.ac.uk/research/find-a-researcher/charles-swanton), PhD, and Sergio Quezada (https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/our-research/researchers/dr-sergio-quezada), PhD, and Karl Peggs (https://www.uclh.nhs.uk/OurServices/Consultants/Pages/DrKarlPeggs.aspx), MD, at the University College London (UCL) Cancer Institute (https://www.ucl.ac.uk/cancer/), has started a clinical trial for a new personalized immunotherapy for patients with melanoma. The Phase I/II trial is testing a clonal neoantigen T cell (cNeT) therapy in approximately 20 patients with recurrent or metastatic melanoma. The first patient to take part in this trial received treatment in the week of this announcement. This new therapy uses T lymphocytes to target cancer-cell-surface antigens coded for by DNA mutations present in all the cancer cells of a cancer in a particular patient, regardless of where these cancer cells are in the body. This is possible because, while a cancer grows in a particular patient and mutates its DNA, all the resulting cancer cells in that patient retain the earliest mutations present in the trunk of the tumor’s evolutionary tree, and some of these mutations code for antigens that are expressed on the cancer cell surface. These are called clonal neoantigens. T lymphocytes recognize these markers as a sign that they need to attack the cell. The researchers will carefully select the particular lymphocytes used for each patient that recognize these clonal neoantigens that are unique to each person’s cancer. This is the first clinical trial to use personalized lymphocytes that can infiltrate tumors and target all cancer cells in a particular patient.

“Cancer evolves over time in the body, developing various new mutations. This is one of the elements that makes it so hard to treat, as one tumor can be made up of many diverse cells which respond or are resistant to different treatments,” says Dr. Swanton, Group Leader at the Crick and at UCL and Chief Clinician at Cancer Research UK.

“That’s why these earliest mutations, present in all tumor cells [of a particular patient and which can code for antigens expressed on the tumor cell surface, and which, when this happens, these antigens are] called clonal neoantigens [and] are so important. We hope they will underpin a way to target all cancer cells and minimize the risk of treatment resistance.”

[Editor’s Note: The mutations that have accumulated in the normal cell before it transforms into a cancer cell will be carried by all the cells of the growing cancer. When these mutations code for antigens expressed on the cancer cell surface, those antigens are referred to as clonal neoantigens. In terms of the cancer cell's evolution, clonal neoantigens form the trunk of the growing evolutionary tree.]

The melanoma trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and clinical effects of a single dose of cNeT, with initial findings due to be reported in the first half of 2021.

"I am delighted that we have dosed the very first patient in this exciting study which holds promise for patients with melanoma who have exhausted standard therapy options. The nature of this therapy is complex and operationally challenging, and I am extremely proud of all those involved for achieving this, especially in the current circumstances," says Samra Turajlic (https://www.crick.ac.uk/research/find-a-researcher/samra-turajlic), MD, PhD, National Chief Investigator of the clinical trial (https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03997474), Crick Group Leader and Consultant at the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust.

The cNeT therapy has been developed based on findings from research as part of the TRACERx study (https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/funding-for-researchers/applying-for-fu...), led by Charles and Sergio, which identified the existence of clonal neoantigens.

[Press Release]