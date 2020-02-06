Tue, 06/02/2020 - 20:47 — bioquicknews

On May 29, 2020, Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients, announced that the first participants in each age cohort have been dosed in the company’s Phase 2 study (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04405076?term=NCT04405076&draw=2&...) of its mRNA vaccine candidate (mRNA-1273) against the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) that causes COVID-19. This Phase 2 study, being conducted by Moderna under its own Investigational New Drug (IND) application, will evaluate the safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity of two vaccinations of mRNA-1273 given 28 days apart. The company intends to enroll 600 healthy participants across two cohorts of adults ages 18-55 years (n=300) and older adults ages 55 years and above (n=300). Each participant will be assigned to receive placebo, a 50 μg or a 100 μg dose at both vaccinations. Participants will be followed through 12 months after the second vaccination. Given the 25 μg and 100 μg dose levels in the Phase 1 study showed neutralizing antibody titers at or above convalescent sera and were generally well tolerated, the company has decided not to pursue the 250 μg dose level in the Phase 2 study. On May 6, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) completed its review of the Moderna’s IND application for mRNA-1273 and on May 12, 2020, the FDA granted this vacccine Fast Track designation. On May 18, 2020, Moderna announced (http://www.bioquicknews.com/node/5369) initial data from the Phase 1 study of mRNA-1273 led by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The NIH will be submitting the Phase 1 data to a peer-reviewed clinical publication. Moderna anticipates collaborating with NIAID to implement the Phase 3 study. The dose for the Phase 3 study is expected to be between 25 µg and 100 µg and Moderna expects Phase 3 trial initiation in July, subject to finalization of the clinical trial protocol.

Funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a division of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), supported the planning for these studies and will also support the late-stage clinical development programs, as well as the scale-up of mRNA-1273 manufacturing both at the Moderna’s facilities and those of its strategic collaborator, Lonza Ltd. A summary of the company’s work to date on SARS-CoV-2 can be found here (https://www.modernatx.com/modernas-work-potential-vaccine-against-covid-19).

mRNA-1273

mRNA-1273 is an mRNA vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 encoding a prefusion-stabilized (https://www.niaid.nih.gov/news-events/atomic-structure-novel-coronavirus...) form of the viral Spike (S) protein, which was selected by Moderna in collaboration with investigators from the Vaccine Research Center (VRC) at NIAID. The first clinical batch, which was funded by the CEPI, was completed on February 7, 2020 and underwent analytical testing; it was shipped to NIH on February 24, 42 days from sequence selection. The first participant in the NIAID-led Phase 1 study of mRNA-1273 was dosed on March 16, 63 days from sequence selection to Phase 1 study dosing.

MODERNA’S PROPHYLACTIC VACCINES MODALITY

Moderna scientists designed the company’s prophylactic vaccines modality to prevent infectious diseases. More than 1,500 participants have been enrolled in Moderna’s infectious disease vaccine clinical studies under health authorities in the U.S., Europe, and Australia. Clinical data demonstrate that Moderna’s proprietary vaccine technology has been generally well-tolerated and can elicit durable immune responses to viral antigens. Based on clinical experience across Phase 1 studies, the company designated prophylactic vaccines a core modality and is working to accelerate the development of its vaccine pipeline.

The potential advantages of an mRNA approach to prophylactic vaccines include the ability to combine multiple mRNAs into a single vaccine, rapid discovery to respond to emerging pandemic threats, and manufacturing agility derived from the platform nature of mRNA vaccine design and production. Moderna has built a fully integrated manufacturing plant that enables the promise of the technology platform.

Moderna currently has nine development candidates in its prophylactic vaccines modality, including the following:

Vaccines Against Respiratory Infections

--Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine for older adults (mRNA-1777 and mRNA-1172 or V172 with Merck)

--RSV vaccine for young children (mRNA-1345)

--Human metapneumovirus (hMPV) and parainfluenza virus type 3 (PIV3) vaccine (mRNA-1653)

--Novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) vaccine (mRNA-1273)

--Influenza H7N9 (mRNA-1851)

Vaccines Against Infections Transmitted from Mother to Baby

--Cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine (mRNA-1647)

--Zika vaccine (mRNA-1893 with BARDA)

Vaccines Against Highly Prevalent Viral Infections

--Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) vaccine (mRNA-1189)

To date, Moderna has demonstrated positive Phase 1 data readouts for seven prophylactic vaccines (H10N8, H7N9, RSV, chikungunya virus, hMPV/PIV3, CMV, and Zika). Moderna’s CMV vaccine is currently in a Phase 2 dose-confirmation study. Moderna’s investigational Zika vaccine (mRNA-1893), currently in a Phase 1 study, was granted FDA Fast Track designation in August 2019.

