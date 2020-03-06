Wed, 06/03/2020 - 10:49 — bioquicknews

A collection of nine papers (https://www.nature.com/collections/haffgaicaf) published in 2020 and 2019 in various Nature journals and presented as a single “TRACERx” collection online on May 27, 2020 in a special section of Nature has transformed our understanding of how lung cancer evolves over time, in particular how the surrounding environment and immune system drives changes. The collective findings from the pioneering TRACERx (Tracking Cancer Evolution Through Therapy) study (http://www.cruklungcentre.org/Research/TRACERx) have already changed the way researchers and clinicians view lung cancer, leading to new clinical trials and research projects aimed at tackling these hard-to-treat tumors. The process of cancer evolution closely mirrors the way that species evolve through natural selection. As lung cancer cells multiply, mutations take place in their DNA, which can help, harm, or have no effect. A helpful mutation may make the cell resistant to certain treatments or able to more quickly digest the nutrients it needs to divide. But observing the product of this evolution only provides part of the picture. For example, in order to understand the variety of different finches on the Galapagos Islands, Charles Darwin needed to consider the different environments in which each of the finches lived. The same is true for studying cancer evolution. One needs to understand the surrounding environment, i.e., the body, to understand why and how a tumor is going to evolve. This complex challenge is being tackled by the TRACERx consortium, led by researchers at the Francis Crick Institute and the University College London (UCL), and funded by Cancer Research UK. Findings from the first 100 patients studied have now been brought together in this special Nature collection. This set of papers has found one key to understanding tumor evolution: the immune system. “It is only by investigating the complex ecosystem within and around a tumor, as the cancer develops, that we can see, not just the evolutionary changes themselves, but what’s driving them,” says Charles Swanton (https://www.crick.ac.uk/research/find-a-researcher/charles-swanton), PhD, lead researcher for the TRACERx project.

Amongst the most significant findings from the TRACERx study so far are the following:

--Unstable chromosomes are the driving force behind genetic diversity within tumors

--The ability to detect whether a patient’s cancer will come back up to year before it becomes visible on a scan

--The discovery of different mechanisms by which tumors can evolve to evade the immune system

--Why some cancer cells exhibit an unusual phenomenon called whole genome doubling, where every chromosome is duplicated

--How to accurately identify high-risk tumors after surgery

--How to track the spread of disease in the blood with minimally invasive approaches using circulating tumor DNA

--The immune cell responses key to developing future personalized immunotherapies against truncal mutations present in every tumor cell.

Two new papers are also being published as the collection launches.

The first, led by researchers at the Institute of Cancer Research, London, used AI to analyze the patterns and prevalence of immune cells within different areas of lung tumors (https://www.icr.ac.uk/news-archive/ai-could-predict-risk-of-lung-cancer-...). The scientists found that patients with more “immune cold” regions within their tumor were more likely to relapse. This work could help doctors predict how well a patient will respond to certain treatments, and even help personalize care. This article was published online on May 27, 2020 in Nature, and is titled ““Geospatial Immune Variability Illuminates Differential Evolution of Lung Adenocarcinoma.”

The second, led by researchers at UCL, found that if a type of immune cell, T cells, are exposed to a tumor for prolonged periods, they can stop working effectively. This is important as T cells are on the front-line of the body’s defenses, destroying cancerous cells and signaling to other immune cells to active them to the threat. This article was published online on May 22, 2020 in Nature Cancer, and is titled “The T Cell Differentiation Landscape Is Shaped by Tumour Mutations In Lung Cancer.”

“Thanks to the tremendous scientists at the Francis Crick Institute, UCL and Manchester Cancer Research UK Lung Cancer Centre and the Institute of Cancer Research involved in TRACERx in the UK, this first set of papers has unlocked a great deal of knowledge regarding the relationship between non-small cell lung cancer and the immune system, showing how much we can learn from tracking cancer’s evolutionary trajectory, from diagnosis through to relapse,” adds Dr. Swanton.

“As the project continues, I hope it will help to improve diagnosis and treatment, ultimately taking a practical step towards further improving clinical outcomes through precision medicine.”

The introductory article for the collection “Take Lessons from Cancer Evolution to the Clinic” and the nine lung cancer articles in the collection are as follow:

“Take Lessons from Cancer Evolution to the Clinic” (Nature, May 27, 2020)

--The first long-term study of how lung cancer evolves is revealing that therapies targeting multiple proteins in tumor cells could help to outpace the disease.

“Geospatial Immune Variability Illuminates Differential Evolution of Lung Adenocarcinoma” (Nature Medicine, May 27, 2020)

--Multiregion spatial histology, exome and transcriptome data from patients with non-small cell lung cancer suggest that cancer subclones from immune cold regions diversify later than subclones from immune hot regions

“The T Cell Differentiation Landscape Is Shaped by Tumour Mutations in Lung Cancer” (Nature Cancer, May 22, 2020)

--Ghorani et al. use a multiomics approach to characterize the effect of tumour mutational burden on the differentiation of CD4 and CD8 T cell subpopulations in non-small cell lung cancer.

“Tracing Evolution Reveals New Biomarkers” (Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology, October 23, 2019)

--Intratumour heterogeneity (ITH) often confounds cancer biomarkers involving tumour material obtained using traditional methods. Furthermore, biopsy sampling is invasive and not feasible in all patients. Now, data from the TRACERx non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) consortium demonstrate how these challenges might be addressed using RNA sequencing (RNA-seq), the T cell receptor (TCR) repertoire and/or circulating tumour cells (CTCs).

“Spatial Heterogeneity of the T Cell Receptor Repertoire Reflects the Mutation Landscape in Lung Cancer"

(Nature Medicine, October 7, 2019)

--A survey of T cell repertoire evolution in the tumors, healthy tissue and blood of patients with early-stage untreated lung cancer offers an opportunity to monitor and identify neoantigen-specific T cells for personalized immunotherapy.

“A Cloning Expression Biomarker Association with Lung Cancer Mortality” (Nature Medicine, October 7, 2019)

--TRACERx Lung: Intratumoral transcriptional heterogeneity, which often hinders the development of clinically useful RNA-expression-biased biomarkers for cancer, can now be overcome with an approach for the identification of clonal expression biomarkers.

“Pulmonary Venous Circulating Tumor Cell DisseminationBefore Tumor Resection and Disease Relapse”

(Nature Medicine, October 7, 2019)

--Pulmonary venous tumor cells disseminating before tumor resection are heterogeneous, predict relapse and seed future metastasis of lung cancer

“Evading the Immune System” (Nature Medicine, May 7, 2020)

--The local immune microenvironment of a tumor shapes that tumor’s route of immune escape. The extent to which local tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes influence the evolution of a cancer through immune editing of neoantigens is not known. Researchers from the TRACER-x consortium based in the United Kingdom analyzed 258 regions from 88 early-stage, untreated non-small-cell lung cancers and identified the immune cells, cancer mutations and epigenetic marks in these regions. They found the patterns of evolution of the tumor regions were highly localized depending on immune environment and took no one set route. The routes to immune evasion also could be used to make a prognosis prediction.

“Neoantigen-Directed Immune Escape in Lung Cancer Evolution” (Nature, March 20, 2019)

--RNA sequencing data and tumour pathology observations of non-small-cell lung cancers indicate that the immune cell microenvironment exerts strong evolutionary selection pressures that shape the immune-evasion capacity of tumours.

“Interplay Between Whole Genome Doubling and the Accumulation of Deleterious Alterations in Cancer Evolution”

(Nature Genetics, March 5, 2020)

--Analysis of whole-genome doubling (WGD) by using cancer sequencing data combined with simulations of tumor evolution suggests that there is negative selection against homozygous loss of essential genes before WGD but not after.

Lung cancer cell.