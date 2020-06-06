Sat, 06/06/2020 - 10:17 — bioquicknews

It has been announced that the winner of this year’s Leena Peltonen Prize for Excellence in Human Genetics, is Gosia Trynka, PhD, Immune Genomics Group Leader at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, Hinxton, Cambridge, UK. The prize is awarded to an outstanding young researcher in the field of human genetics, and honors the memory of Dr. Leena Peltonen (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leena_Peltonen-Palotie), a world-renowned human geneticist from Finland who died in 2010 and who contributed greatly to the identification of genes for human diseases. The prize is to be presented during the ESHG 2020 53rd annual meeting being held entirely online June 6-9 (https://2020.eshg.org/). The Leena Peltonen Prize is funded by the Leena Peltonen Memorial Fund in the Paulo Foundation. It includes an award of €10 000 (~$12,665). An international nomination committee consists of faculty members of the Wellcome Trust Leena Peltonen School of Human Genomics. The committee is chaired by the Director of the Institute for Molecular Medicine Finland (FIMM). After earning her MSc in Biotechnology, Biophysics, and Biochemistry from Jagiellonian University, Krakow, Poland, Gosia Trynka (https://www.sanger.ac.uk/person/trynka-gosia/) obtained a PhD cum laude from the University of Groningen, The Netherlands. In 2012, she moved to the US to take up a postdoctoral fellowship at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, and the Broad Institute. Dr. Trynka has led the Immune Genomics Group at the Wellcome Sanger Institute in the UK since 2014 and, this year, she took on an additional responsibility as the Experimental Science Director at Open Targets (https://www.opentargets.org/), a public/private partnership that uses genomics data to improve drug target identification and prioritization. Dr. Trynka’s group at the Sanger Institute combines immunology and genomic assays with statistical approaches to study how human genetic variation impacts the immune system and predisposes to the development of autoimmune diseases.

"As a Head of Human Genetics at the Sanger Institute, Leena Peltonen recruited a cadre of young faculty. She was seen as a champion and an inspiration to the younger generation of scientists. As a junior faculty whose independent research career was enabled by the Sanger environment that Leena has championed, I feel honored to be recognized with this prize," Dr. Trynka says.

Professor Nicole Soranzo, Senior Group Leader of the Human Complex Traits Group at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, and a member of the award’s nominating committee, said the following.

“I am delighted that Dr. Gosia Trynka has been bestowed this important recognition for her contribution to the understanding of the genetic and molecular causes of devastating human immune diseases. Gosia is a hugely talented, original, and courageous scientist, who continues to break new ground through her highly innovative statistical, experimental, and translational approaches. A passionate educator and mentor, she has already established herself as a role model and champion for the next generation of human genetics scientists.”

Dr. Trynka is one the three corresponding authors of a recent article in Nature (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2296-7) entitled “A Distal Enhancer at Risk Locus 11q13.5 Promotes Suppression of Colitis by Treg Cells.” This article was covered in BioQuick News in a posting entitled “How ‘Dark Matter’ Non-Coding Regions of Genome Affect Inflammatory Diseases; Deletion of Enhancer Element for GARP in Regulatory T-Cells (Tregs) Causes Uncontrolled Response to Triggered Inflammation of Colon Lining; GARP Is Promising New Drug Target” (http://www.bioquicknews.com/node/5352).

BioQuick News congratulates Dr. Trynka on this outstanding honor.

[Press release] [ESHG 2020]

PHOTOS

Dr. Gosia Trynka (left) and Dr. Leena Peltonen.