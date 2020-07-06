Sun, 06/07/2020 - 20:18 — bioquicknews

Scientists at the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute in La Jolla, California, and the Centro de Biología Molecular Severo Ochoa in Madrid, Spain have created a test that determines which children with CAD deficiency—an extremely rare, inherited metabolic disease—are likely to benefit from receiving uridine (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Uridine), a nutritional supplement that has dramatically improved the lives of other children with the condition. In the body, uridine is a key nucleoside that is one of the four nucleosides found in RNA molecules. The CAD (image) deficiency study was published online on May 28, 2020 in Genetics in Medicine (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41436-020-0833-2). The open-access article is titled “Cell-Based Analysis of CAD Variants Identifies Individuals Likely to Benefit from Uridine Therapy.” “The effect of uridine for some children with CAD deficiency is nothing short of amazing. These kids go from bedridden to interacting with people and moving around,” says Hudson Freeze (https://www.sbpdiscovery.org/our-scientists/hudson-freeze-phd), PhD, Director of the Human Genetics Program at Sanford Burnham Prebys and co-corresponding author of the study. “Our results identified 11 children who have mutations in both copies of the CAD gene and would likely benefit from uridine therapy. With this test, we can provide hope to some families, while sparing others from unrealistic expectations. That’s incredibly important.”

[Editor’s Note: CAD is a multifunctional enzyme involved in de novo pyrimidine biosynthesis. As an alternative to de novo biosynthesis, pyrimidines can be recycled from uridine via salvage pathways in the body. Dietary sources of uridine include sugarcane extract, tomatoes (0.5 to 1.0 g uridine per kilogram dry weight), brewer's yeast (1.7% uridine by dry weight), beer, broccoli, offal (liver, pancreas, etc.), and walnuts. Uridine is a glycosylated pyrimidine-analog containing the nitrogenous base uracil attached to a ribose ring (or more specifically, a ribofuranose) via a β-N1-glycosidic bond. It is one of the five standard nucleosides that make up nucleic acids, the others being adenosine, thymidine, cytidine and guanosine. Nucleic acids are made up of nucleotides and nucleotides are nucleosides that have a phosphate group attached. Nucleotides consist of a nitrogenous base, a sugar group, and a phosphate group. The nitrogenous bases of the nucleic acids are adenine, guanine, cytosine, thymine, and uracil. Adenine, guanine, and cytosine are in both DNA and RNA, while thymine is found just in DNA, and uracil just in RNA.]

Following are excerpts from the Genetics in Medicine article.

“[The] CAD [gene] codes for a multi-enzymatic cytoplasmic protein harboring four functional domains, each catalyzing one of the initial reactions for de novo biosynthesis of pyrimidine nucleotides. The four functional domains are glutamine amidotransferase (GLN), carbamoyl phosphate synthetase (SYN), aspartate transcarbamoylase (ATC), and dihydroorotase (DHO). This metabolic pathway is essential for nucleotide homeostasis, cell growth, and proliferation. Defects in dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) or UMP synthetase (UMPS), the enzymes catalyzing the next steps in the pathway after CAD, are associated with severe human disorders (Miller syndrome [OMIM 263750] and orotic aciduria [OMIM 258900], respectively. In 2015, we identified a single individual with early infantile epileptic encephalopathy and two variants in CAD, one an in-frame deletion of an exon and the other a missense variant (p.R2024Q) in a highly conserved residue (Human Molecular Genetics 224: 3050–3057, 2015). Metabolic analysis of subject fibroblasts showed impaired CAD activity–dependent incorporation of 3H-labeled aspartate into nucleic acids and nucleotide sugars, precursors for glycoprotein synthesis. Uridine supplements corrected this CAD-associated congenital disorder of glycosylation (CDG; OMIM 616457), suggesting a simple potential treatment."

"In two subsequent reports, five affected individuals from four unrelated families with similar symptoms showed likely pathogenic variants in CAD, but no functional studies were done. However, uridine treatment of three suspected individuals showed striking improvement, with cessation of seizures and significant progression from minimally conscious state to communication and walking. Recently, uridine triacetate (Xuriden) was approved by the FDA to treat hereditary orotic aciduria (The Medical Letter on Drugs and Therapeutics 58: e49, 2016); presumably, it could be used to treat affected individuals with CAD deficiency.”

“Pathogenic autosomal recessive variants in CAD, cause a severe inborn metabolic disorder treatable with a dietary supplement of uridine. This condition is difficult to diagnose given the large size of CAD with over 1,000 missense variants and the nonspecific clinical presentation. We aimed to develop a reliable and discerning assay to assess the pathogenicity of CAD variants and to select affected individuals that might benefit from uridine therapy."

When we are born, we receive two copies of each of our genes: one from our mother and one from our father. If one gene contains a variation that damages its function, earning the title “mutation,” the other gene can often function as a backup that keeps the body working. However, if both genes contain mutations, then function is fully disrupted and disease can occur.

CAD deficiency occurs when both copies of the CAD gene contain mutations and the body is unable to produce uridine—a molecule essential for healthy metabolism. Only 17 individuals in the world are known to have the condition, including the 11 children identified in the study. While there are more than 1,000 known variations in the CAD gene, until now, scientists didn’t know whether a change was simply a variant, which doesn’t alter function; or a mutation, which disrupts uridine production. This information is needed for doctors to determine the best way to care for these children.

PROVIDING DOCTORS & PARENTS WITH ANSWERS

In the study, the scientists created a cell-based assay that was able to test if a CAD variation is pathogenic based on the cell’s ability to grow with or without uridine. The researchers tested 25 suspected CAD cases—meaning the symptoms witnessed by the doctor matched the disease, and two variants in the CAD gene were present. Of these samples, the scientists found 11 that had two damaging variations—or mutations—that disrupted uridine production. These individuals would likely benefit from supplemental uridine and represent new cases for the field.

“Now, we have a test that gives us a definitive ‘black or white’ answer about the effects of certain variations in the CAD gene,” says Dr. Freeze. “It’s important to have this information because doctors will either need to keep hunting for the mutation that is causing the child’s symptoms, or immediately start uridine therapy. The sooner we can get definitive answers, the faster we can take actions that will best help these children.”

CAD deficiency is an autosomal recessive hereditary congenital disorder of glycosylation (CDG), an umbrella term for more than 140 disorders caused by mutations that impair glycosylation—the complex process by which cells build long sugar chains that attach to proteins called glycoproteins.

Children with CAD deficiency experience developmental delays, seizures, and other serious symptoms. Recent studies have shown that giving these children uridine, which is available as a nutritional supplement, can dramatically improve their symptoms. After receiving uridine, their seizures halted, cognitive and motor development improved, and alertness increased.

“It’s likely that only a handful of the 1,000 variants in the CAD gene cause detrimental changes to uridine production,” says Santiago Ramón-Maiques, PhD, a researcher at the Centro de Biología Molecular Severo Ochoa and co-corresponding author of the study. “This assay allows us to identify these variants, and to help affected children get the best treatment possible.”

The co-first authors of the study are Bobby G. Ng of Sanford Burnham Prebys and Francisco del Caño-Ochoa, PhD, of Severo Ochoa Center for Molecular Biology. Additional study authors include Malak Abedalthagafi, MD, Mohammed Almannai, MD, and Ali Al-Otaibi, MD, of King Fahed Medical City in Saudi Arabia; Ronald D. Cohn, MD, of The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto and the University of Toronto; Gregory Costain, MD, of The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto; Orly Elpeleg, MD, Edvardson Shimon, MD, and V. Reid Sutton, MD, of Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center in Israel; Henry Houlden, MD, PhD, and Reza Maroofian, PhD, of University of California Irvine; Ehsan Ghayoor Karimiani, MD, PhD, of the University of London; Pengfei Liu, PhD, and Jill A. Rosenfeld of Baylor College of Medicine; M. Chiara Manzini, PhD, of Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School; Michael Muriello, MD, of the Medical College of Wisconsin; Hema Patel, MD, of Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin; Mehran Beiraghi Toosi, MD, of Mashhad University of Medical Sciences in Iran; and Lynne A. Wolfe of the NIH.

