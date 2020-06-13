Sat, 06/13/2020 - 12:17 — bioquicknews

The International Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ISEV) annual meeting, including exosomes (https://www.isev.org/mpage/2020Program), has become the “go to” meeting for intra- and interdisciplinary cross-fertilization of extracellular vesicle (EV) and exosome science within the EV/exosome community. It also plays a pivotal role in the training of junior scientists and trainees. Please join over 800 people who have already registered for this 3-day, live-streamed, online event. You may register for this outstanding virtual meeting at https://www.isev.org/mpage/2020Registration. Instead of spending 24 hours traveling across the world, have all the latest in EV/exosome research come to you, wherever you are! You can expect a similar amount of content as you would have experienced at the face-to-face conference. #ISEVirtual offers 5 live-streamed plenary talks, 4 live “hot-topic” panel sessions, 6 educational sessions, and 146 oral talks selected from your submitted abstracts. That’s 161 talks plus more than 470 interactive 3-minute poster pitches. That’s a total of over 600 discussions on the latest developments in EV/exosome work, all completely available online. Also, as you will be used to at the face-to-face meeting, there will also be the chance to ask questions of the speakers and panelists, interact with company sponsors, and chat with other delegates via the #ISEVirtual app. And if you can’t make it on the day? Don’t worry! ALL content will be available to view at your leisure for 60 days after the event. This is the first time in ISEV history that you’ll be able to see EVERYTHING, all from the comfort of your own home, wherever you are in the world. As eminent Yale professor Philip Askenase, MD, has said, “Exosomes are a sensational biological discovery and they seem to be involved in nearly all biological and clinical processes.” Please attend the virtual ISEV 2020 meeting to learn more about these fascinating and immensely important tiny particles. Links to the ISEV 2020 program and meeting registration information are also given below.

[ISEV 2020 (Virtual) program] [Registration for ISEV 2020 (Virtual)]

