Scientists of Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) in Vladivostok, Russia, together with German and Russian colleagues, have developed a lead compound to fight chemotherapy-resistant prostate cancer. The original design came when scientists combined biologically active molecules from the chemically-modified pigment of sea urchins with glucose molecules to deliver the active drug substance into tumor cells. The Russian-German scientific paper was recognized as a best research article of the current issue of Marine Drugs. The article was published online on May 11, 2020, and is titled “Inspired by Sea Urchins: Warburg Effect Mediated Selectivity of Novel Synthetic Non-Glycoside 1,4-Naphthoquinone-6S-Glucose Conjugates in Prostate Cancer.” In their efforts in research to develop a cure for prostate cancer, the scientists decided to capitalize on the Warburg effect, which is the term used for tumor cells’ inclination to consume large amounts of "sugar,” i.e., they consume glucose compounds more intensively compared to the majority of normal cells. [Editor’s Note: The phenomenon of high sugar consumption by tumor cells is known as the Warburg effect. It results from a high glycolysis rate, used by tumors as a preferred metabolic pathway even in aerobic conditions.] The researchers believed that targeting the Warburg effect to specifically deliver sugar-conjugated cytotoxic compounds into tumor cells is a promising approach to create new selective drugs. The introduction to the Marine Drugs article is given here: “We designed, synthesized, and analyzed a library of novel 6-S-(1,4-naphthoquinone-2-yl)-D-glucose chimera molecules (SABs)—novel sugar conjugates of 1,4-naphthoquinone analogs of the sea urchin pigments spinochromes, which have previously shown anticancer properties. A sulfur linker (thioether bond) was used to prevent potential hydrolysis by human glycoside-unspecific enzymes. The synthesized compounds exhibited a Warburg effect mediated selectivity to human prostate cancer cells (including highly drug-resistant cell lines). Mitochondria were identified as a primary cellular target of SABs. The mechanism of action included mitochondria membrane permeabilization, followed by ROS upregulation and release of cytotoxic mitochondrial proteins (AIF and cytochrome C) to the cytoplasm, which led to the consequent caspase-9 and -3 activation, PARP cleavage, and apoptosis-like cell death. These results enable us to further clinically develop these compounds for effective Warburg effect targeting.”

The scientific breakthrough comes out as the result of the close cooperation of teams from Russia and Germany that includes collaborators from the FEFU School of Natural Sciences (Vladivostok, Russia), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf (Germany), G.B. Elyakov Pacific Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry (PIBOC FEB RAS, Vladivostok, Russia), and University of Greifswald (Germany).

"In our study, we benefited from the chance to combine the ideas and experience of specialists from different countries," says one of the authors of the research, Dr. Sergey Dyshlovoy, senior researcher at the Laboratory of Biologically Active Compounds at the FEFU School of Natural Science.

"Firstly, we had at our disposal analogues of biologically active compounds from sea urchins for which their antitumor potential had been increased via chemical modification by Far Eastern colleagues from PIBOC FEB RAS. Secondly, we used the broad experience of German colleagues in the field of prostate cancer to establish and explain the mechanism that makes tumor cells more sensitive to glucose-related molecules. It turned out that prostate cancer cells have a large number of receptors responsible for the uptake of glucose and associated molecules into the cell."

The scientist further stated that, although the new drug compound effectively targets prostate cells in culture there is a good prospect it might cure other types of cancer if the outcome of the first clinical trials is positive. The majority of tumor cells consume more glucose than do normal healthy cells of the body.

The research outcomes depend not only in the new compound of sea urchin molecules tagged with glucose, but also on the new way of conjugating them via sulfur, instead of oxygen, as it used to be done earlier. The reason for the new method of connection is an attempt to create a drug that would not be broken down by enzymes in the bloodstream before it hits a tumor target. Previous experiments had confirmed that compounds joined via oxygen molecules are not as stable as needed.

In fall 2020, the researchers plan to start the study of possible side effects of the new drug, first on mice and then on other laboratory animals. Before this, the molecule of the drug compound will be further modified to assure its even greater stability in the bloodstream. The patent will secure the rights to a new-generation molecule.

Considering the time spent on laboratory and subsequent clinical trials, as well as in case of these trials' success, a new on-the-shelf drug should approach the market in the next 10 years.

Prostate cancer is the second most deadly cancer for men living in developed countries.

