Mon, 06/15/2020 - 12:14 — bioquicknews

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a company at the forefront of advancing engineered exosomes as a new class of biologic medicines, has announced that it will present new preclinical data on its exoASO-STAT6 and exoASO-C/EBPβ programs via an oral presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting II (June 22-24) (https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2020/). The Codiak oral presentation will be delivered on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from 9:35-9:50 AM ET. Registration for the AACR virtual meeting is free. Codiak’s exoASO program utilizes its proprietary engEx™ Platform to engineer exosomes exogenously loaded with an antisense oligonucleotide (ASO). These exosomes are designed to selectively reprogram M2 immunosuppressive macrophages to an M1 pro-inflammatory phenotype by targeting and decreasing the expression of the immunosuppressive transcription factors STAT6 and C/EBPb. “These new data are encouraging because they demonstrate that both exoASO-STAT6 and exoASO-C/EBPβ showed significant efficacy when administered intravenously in an aggressive orthotopic model of hepatocellular carcinoma,” said Sriram Sathy, PhD, Senior Vice President, Preclinical Development at Codiak BioSciences. “We are excited to continue to advance this program through IND-enabling preclinical studies.” The oral presentation is titled “Genetic Reprogramming of Tams by Engineered Exosomes Results in Potent Single Agent Anti-Tumor Activity,” and it will be presented on Tuesday, June 23, from 9:35-9:50 AM in the “Novel Immunotherapies and Mechanisms” session. This oral presentation has abstract number 4723 and presentation number 5696. The engEx Platform is Codiak’s proprietary exosome therapeutic engine for engineering and manufacturing novel exosome product candidates designed to target multiple pathways throughout the body. Using this platform, Codiak can design exosomes with precisely engineered properties, incorporate various types of biologically active molecules, and direct them to specific cell types and tissues. These exosomes engage targets by cellular uptake, membrane-to-membrane interaction, or a combination of both mechanisms, and are designed to change the biological functioning of the recipient cells in order to produce the intended biological effect. Codiak is building a broad pipeline of engEx product candidates that may have a transformative impact on the treatment of many diseases.

CODIAK BIOSCIENCES

Codiak BioSciences is harnessing exosomes—natural intercellular messengers—to develop a new class of biologic medicines, i.e., exosome therapeutics. Utilizing our proprietary and versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform (engEx™ Platform), Codiak is developing exosomes with precisely engineered properties to engage pathways and deliver potent therapeutics to specific cell targets. The company is building a broad pipeline of therapeutic candidates that may have a transformative impact on the treatment of many diseases, including in the areas of oncology, immune-based diseases, fibrotic disorders, neurological disorders, and rare diseases. For more information, visit http://www.codiakbio.com.

