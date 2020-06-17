Wed, 06/17/2020 - 07:32 — bioquicknews

In an Outlook piece published online on June 17, 2020, in Nature (https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-01764-0), Philip Askenase (photo), MD, Professor of Medicine (Clinical Immunology) at the Yale University School of Medicine in the Section of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology, and former Chief of Allergy & Clinical Immunology at the Yale University School of Medicine, states that “exosomes are a sensational biological discovery.” The tiny membrane-bounded, sub-cellular vesicles are produced and secreted by all cells in all animal species that have been studied, and are also produced and varieties are released by plants and bacteria. The open-access Nature article is titled “Artificial Nanoparticles Are Not As Good As The Real Thing.” According to Dr. Askenase, the main function of exosomes is to enter other cells—either nearby or systemically after traveling through the bloodstreams—and to deliver their cargo, which most importantly is microRNAs (miRNAs) that can cause alterations in the acceptor cell’s DNA expression, leading to changes in protein function, and ultimately, to changes in the acceptor cell’s behavior. Dr. Askenase says that “Exosomes are unanticipated universal nanoparticles that can mediate previously undiscovered biological processes, and alter molecular and metabolic pathways of cells and whole organisms.” He believes that exosomes could be of enormous medical importance. “They likely will provide researchers with a better understanding of disease mechanisms, lead to new diagnostic tests, and, perhaps of greatest importance, provide a natural nanoparticle means for the delivery of new therapies,” Dr. Askenase says. But he believes that this will only happen if researchers study exosomes more intensively.

Unfortunately, until now Dr. Askenase believes, biomedical engineers have focused on a different and less promising approach, i.e., the development of artificial nanoparticles that imitate the function of natural exosomes for drug and small RNA delivery. He argues that exosomes have evolved optimal compositions over billions of years of evolution, and, by comparison, engineered nanoparticles have a number of relative disadvantages.

Dr. Askenase points out that exosomes can readily cross tissue barriers such as the blood-brain barrier and can have effects for four to five days after they are administered and enter the bloodstream. Artificial nanoparticles, on the other hand, cannot cross the blood-brain barrier and are rapidly eliminated by natural bodily mechanisms that recognize them as foreign particles.

UNUSUAL MEMBRANE ALLOWS SURVIVAL IN HARSH CONDITIONS

Dr. Askenase said that exosomes have special membranes that contain unusual proportions of lipid components that result in high surface viscosity and rigidity. Their characteristics protect exosomes and allow their survival in harsh conditions in which cells cannot survive. Interestingly, Dr. Askenase has postulated that these characteristics of exosomes are derived from ancient origins in the noxious primordial seas, near the beginning of biological evolution. He has proposed that some exosomes may be related to “pro cells” that existed in the primordial biologic era before the development of bacteria.

ORAL ADMINISTRATION POSSIBLE

Dr. Askenase noted that exosomes’ remarkable resistance to harsh conditions, such as those in the acidic and enzyme-rich environment of the stomach, suggests that exosomes could be administered orally as therapeutics. His laboratory, in combination with researchers from the Jagiellonian University in Krakow, Poland, has accomplished this in experiments on suppression of food allergies. He added that oral administration would result in greater patient acceptance and comfort, compared to other administration routes such as intravenous, intraperitoneal, and subcutaneous.

IDEAL FOR DELIVERY OF THERAPEUTIC MOLECULES

Dr. Askenase added that exosome stability and resilience are only part of what makes these particles an excellent choice for delivering genetic and anti-inflammatory molecules as therapies, both locally and systemically. He noted that exosomes can be isolated from healthy or immune individuals and the biologically active subpopulation can be readily induced or enriched for use in therapy. He added that exosomes can, in some cases, even be used across species without concern for immunological or genetic incompatibility because miRNAs are often universal and the exosomes have few immune stimulatory molecules. Dr. Askenase further noted that plant exosomes might even be found to have some medical benefit, and that, because exosomes rarely contain whole DNA, they are unlikely to cause cancer.

ADVANTAGE IN CELL TARGETING

Dr. Askenase emphasized that exosomes have a further advantage over artificial nanoparticles in cell targeting. He said that some exosomes have the ability to bind selected antigen-specific antibody chains on their surfaces, giving these exosomes an unrivaled ability to specifically target acceptor cells bearing particular antigens. Furthermore, selected, targeting, gene-altering miRNAs can be loaded to activated exosome subpopulations by mere incubation with them. Consequently, Dr. Askenase said, “Exosomes could be used both to specifically bind targeted cells and to facilitate gene therapies for a variety of disorders.”

POSSIBLE USE IN TREATING WIDE VARIETY OF DISEASES

Dr. Askenase emphasized that current research indicates that exosomes might be effective treatments for a variety of diseases, including cancer, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, stroke, spinal cord injury, myocardial infarction, and lung fibrosis. In addition, he said, research has recently begun into the possible use of exosomes in the treatment of neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and autism spectrum disorder.

FURTHER WORK NEEDED TO ACHIEVE THERAPEUTIC POTENTIAL

Dr. Askenase added, though, that much work still needs to be done before exosomes can fulfill their great therapeutic potential. A key task, he said, is to determine the nature of the surface molecules on exosomes that allow them to bind targeting antibodies, as well as of the molecular arrangements that allow them to also associate with selected therapeutic RNAs.

EXOSOMES MAY USHER IN NEW ERA OF THERAPEUTICS

Dr. Askenase closed by saying that “Artificial nanoparticles do not have these capabilities. Now is the time for researchers to usher in a new era of therapeutic possibilities using RNA-carrying, antibody-coated natural exosome vesicles.”

