[On June 18, 2020, NIH Director Francis Collins, MD, PhD, posted his Director’s Blog on the topic of blood type and risk of severe COVID-19. This report reproduces Dr. Collins’ blog (https://directorsblog.nih.gov/2020/06/18/genes-blood-type-tied-to-covid-...), with a small number of minor editorial changes. Dr. Collins blog is titled “Genes, Blood Type Tied to Risk of Severe COVID-19.” This blog follows below.] Many people who contract COVID-19 have only a mild illness, or sometimes no symptoms at all. But others develop respiratory failure that requires oxygen support or even a ventilator to help them recover. It’s clear that this happens more often in men than in women, as well as in people who are older or who have chronic health conditions. But why does respiratory failure also sometimes occur in people who are young and seemingly healthy? A new study suggests that part of the answer to this question may be found in the genes that each one of us carries. While more research is needed to pinpoint the precise underlying genes and mechanisms responsible, a recent genome-wide association study (GWAS), published online on June 17, 2020 in the New England Journal of Medicine (https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2020283), finds that gene variants in two regions of the human genome are associated with severe COVID-19 and correspondingly carry a greater risk of COVID-19-related death. The two stretches of DNA implicated as harboring risks for severe COVID-19 are known to carry some intriguing genes, including one that determines blood type and others that play various roles in the immune system. In fact, the findings suggest that people with blood type A face a 50 percent greater risk of needing oxygen support or a ventilator should they become infected with the novel coronavirus. In contrast, people with blood type O appear to have about a 50 percent reduced risk of severe COVID-19. These new findings—the first to identify statistically significant susceptibility genes for the severity of COVID-19—come from a large research effort led by Andre Franke, PhD, a scientist at Christian-Albrecht-University, Kiel, Germany, along with Tom Karlsen, MD, PhD, Oslo University Hospital Rikshospitalet, Norway. Their study included 1,980 people undergoing treatment for severe COVID-19 and respiratory failure at seven medical centers in Italy and Spain.

In search of gene variants that might play a role in the severe illness, the team analyzed patient genome data for more than 8.5 million so-called “single-nucleotide polymorphisms,” or “SNPs.” The vast majority of these single “letter” nucleotide substitutions found all across the genome are of no health significance, but they can help to pinpoint the locations of gene variants that turn up more often in association with particular traits or conditions—in this case, COVID-19-related respiratory failure. To find them, the researchers compared SNPs in people with severe COVID-19 to those in more than 1,200 healthy blood donors from the same population groups.

The analysis identified two places that turned up significantly more often in the individuals with severe COVID-19 than in the healthy folks. One of them is found on chromosome 3 and covers a cluster of six genes with potentially relevant functions. For instance, this portion of the genome encodes a transporter protein known to interact with angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) (https://directorsblog.nih.gov/2020/04/02/bringing-needed-structure-to-co...), the surface receptor that allows the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2 (image), to bind to and infect human cells. This chromosome 3 region also encodes a collection of chemokine receptors, which play a role in the immune response in the airways of our lungs.

The other association signal popped up on chromosome 9, right over the area of the genome that determines blood type. Whether you are classified as an A, B, AB, or O blood type, depends on how your genes instruct your blood cells to produce (or not produce) a certain set of proteins. The researchers did find evidence suggesting a relationship between blood type and COVID-19 risk. They noted that this area also includes a genetic variant associated with increased levels of interleukin-6, which plays a role in inflammation and may have implications for COVID-19 as well.

These findings, completed in two months under very difficult clinical conditions, clearly warrant further study to understand the implications more fully. Indeed, Dr. Franke, Dr. Karlsen, and many of their colleagues are part of the COVID-19 Host Genetics Initiative, an ongoing international collaborative effort to learn the genetic determinants of COVID-19 susceptibility, severity, and outcomes. Some NIH research groups (https://www.ashg.org/publications-news/ashg-news/at-the-forefront-with-l...) are taking part in the Initiative, and they recently launched a study to look for informative gene variants in 5,000 COVID-19 patients in the United States and Canada.

The hope is that these, and other findings yet to come, will point the way to a more thorough understanding of the biology of COVID-19. They also suggest that a genetic test and a person’s blood type might provide useful tools for identifying those who may be at greater risk of serious illness.

IMAGE

Micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles isolated from a COVID-19 patient. (Credit: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH).