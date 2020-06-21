Sun, 06/21/2020 - 07:38 — bioquicknews

On June 17, 2020, the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) announced that it is honoring Cigall Kadoch, PhD, with the 2020 AACR Award for Outstanding Achievement in Basic Cancer Research. Dr. Kadoch (https://www.dfhcc.harvard.edu/insider/member-detail/member/cigall-kadoch...) is Assistant Professor of Pediatric Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Assistant Professor Of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, and an Institute Member at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. She is being recognized for her pioneering biochemical and functional characterization of normal and aberrant SWI/SNF chromatin remodeling complexes and her elucidation of the mechanisms by which the disruption of these complexes contributes to over one-fifth of human cancers. The AACR Award for Outstanding Achievement in Basic Cancer Research was established by the AACR to recognize an early-career investigator for meritorious achievements in basic cancer research. The award is intended to recognize an individual who has not yet reached 46 years of age at the time of his/her award presentation. Dr. Kadoch is world-renowned for her seminal work involving the biology of ATP-dependent chromatin remodeling complexes, which are groups of proteins that influence how DNA is packaged, thereby controlling when and how strongly genes are expressed. In a landmark study (https://advances.sciencemag.org/content/1/5/e1500447) early in her career, Dr. Kadoch discovered that more than 20 percent of all cancers have mutations in genes encoding proteins that are part of mammalian SWI/SNF chromatin remodeling complexes. Since that time, the focus of her research has been on characterizing the role of each of the 29 potential subunits of the SWI/SNF chromatin remodeling complexes in normal tissue development and defining how mutated forms of these subunits contribute to cancer development.

FOGHORN THERAPEUTICS

This work has effectively laid the foundation for new mechanistic approaches to developing anticancer therapeutics and has propelled Dr. Kadoch to launch a biomedical startup company, Foghorn Therapeutics (https://foghorntx.com/), to further translate such discoveries from the bench to the bedside.

Foghorn has recently introduced its Gene Traffic Control™ Product Platform (https://foghorntx.com/our-science). The company describes the product as follows. “At an airport, air traffic control directs hundreds of planes on when, where, and in what order they should move. If the control tower’s communication broke down, the result would be catastrophic. Like at the airport, our cells need a system to direct when, where, and in what order our genes are expressed. In other words, this system, called the chromatin regulatory system, orchestrates the movement of molecules that turn genes “on” and “off.” With its Gene Traffic Control™ Product Platform, Foghorn has developed a platform to precisely target and drug issues in this regulatory system.”

SOCIETY MEMBERSHIPS & ADDITIONAL SCIENCE AWARDS

Dr. Kadoch has been a member of the AACR since 2004. She is a member of the AACR Women in Cancer Research constituency group, as well as of the AACR Chemistry in Cancer Research Working Group and the AACR Pediatric Cancer Working Group. Dr. Kadoch has also received the AACR Thomas J. Bardos Young Investigator Award in 2006, the AACR Women in Cancer Research Scholar Award in 2010, and the AACR-Aflac Inc. Scholar Award in 2013.

Dr. Kadoch has been recognized for her work with several other scientific awards, including the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) Martin and Rose Wachtel Cancer Research Prize (2019), the American Society of Cell Biology Early Career Life Scientist Award (2019), and the Bayer Science & Education Foundation Early Excellence in Science Award (2015).

Dr. Kadoch received her undergraduate degree in Molecular and Cell Biology from the University of California, Berkeley, and her doctorate from Stanford University.

AACR 2020 VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING JUNE 22-24 / REGISTRATION IS FREE

The AACR is holding its 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting II June 22-24 (https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2020/aacr-virtual-annua...). Registration for this virtual meeting is free.

