On June 17, 2020, Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA; TASE: KMDA.TA), a plasma-derived-biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, provided an update on its development of a plasma-derived immunoglobulin G (IgG) product for coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) disease. Kamada (https://www.kamada.com/) completed manufacturing of the first batch of its plasma-derived IgG product for COVID-19, utilizing the Company’s approved proprietary IgG platform technology, and additional production is ongoing. The initial vials are available for compassionate use in Israel. In addition, Kamada’s proposed clinical protocol for a Phase 1/2 clinical trial was submitted to the Israeli Ministry of Health, and the Company expects to initiate the study during the third quarter of this year. In order to expand its clinical development program to the U.S., Kamada, with the support of Kedrion Biopharma (https://www.kedrion.us/), intends to conduct a pre-Investigational New Drug (pre-IND) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) early in the third quarter in order to obtain FDA’s acceptance of the proposed clinical development program. Pursuant to the company’s global collaboration agreement with Kedrion for the development, manufacturing, and distribution of the plasma-derived IgG product for COVID-19, Kedrion is currently collecting COVID-19 convalescent plasma from U.S. recovered patients that will be used by Kamada to manufacture additional batches of the product. Kedrion is collecting the plasma, through its plasma business unit, KEDPLASMA, at 23 FDA-approved centers across the United States. “We are extremely pleased with the rapid and important progress achieved to date in advancing our plasma-derived IgG product for COVID-19,” said Amir London, Kamada’s Chief Executive Officer. “To the best of our knowledge, Kamada is the first company globally to complete manufacturing of a plasma-derived IgG product for the treatment of COVID-19.”

“This achievement validates our advanced IgG development and manufacturing capabilities and our ability to rapidly focus our efforts on providing potential solutions to emerging pandemic situations.We anticipate the initiation of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in Israel during the third quarter and are concurrently expanding our development program to the U.S. with our partner, Kedrion. We believe that Kamada and Kedrion two leaders in plasma-derived protein therapeutics, are uniquely positioned to make a positive impact in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.”

Kamada Ltd. is a commercial-stage plasma-derived-biopharmaceutical company focused on orphan indications, with an existing marketed product portfolio and a late-stage product pipeline. The company uses its proprietary platform technology and know-how for the extraction and purification of proteins from human plasma to produce Alpha-1 Anti-trypsin (AAT) in a highly-purified, liquid form, as well as other plasma-derived immune globulins. The company’s flagship product is GLASSIA®, the first liquid, ready-to-use, intravenous plasma-derived AAT product approved by the U.S. FDA. The company markets GLASSIA in the U.S. through a strategic partnership with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited and in other countries through local distributors.

The company’s second-leading product is KAMRAB®, a rabies immune globulin (Human) for post-exposure prophylaxis against rabies infection. KAMRAB is FDA approved and is being marketed in the U.S. under the brand name KEDRAB® through a strategic partnership with Kedrion S.p.A.

In addition to GLASSIA and KEDRAB, Kamada has a product line of four other plasma-derived pharmaceutical products administered by injection or infusion, that are marketed through distributors in more than 15 countries, including Israel, Russia, Brazil, India, and other countries in Latin America and Asia.

Kamada has late-stage products in development, including an inhaled formulation of AAT for the treatment of AAT deficiency. In addition, the Company’s intravenous AAT is in development for other indications, such as graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) and prevention of lung transplant rejection. Kamada leverages its expertise and presence in the plasma-derived protein therapeutics market by distributing more than 20 complementary products in Israel that are manufactured by third parties.

