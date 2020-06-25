Thu, 06/25/2020 - 11:12 — bioquicknews

On June 23, 2020, the American Academy of Cancer Research (AACR) announced that treatment with the personalized cancer vaccine RO7198457 (https://www.cancer.gov/publications/dictionaries/cancer-drug/def/persona...), in combination with the PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab (Tecentriq), was well-tolerated and showed clinical benefit in patients with advanced solid malignancies, according to results from a phase 1b clinical trial (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03289962 ) presented at the AACR 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting II (https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2020/aacr-virtual-annua...), held June 22-24. “Many cancers are able to successfully avoid the immune system, and we are only starting to understand the myriad ways in which cancers can do this,” said Juanita Lopez (photo), PhD, MB BChir (https://www.royalmarsden.nhs.uk/our-consultants-units-and-wards/consulta...), a physician/scientist who is a Consultant Medical Oncologist at the Phase I Drug Development Unit at the Royal Marsden National Health Services (NHS) Foundation Trust (UK) and the Institute of Cancer Research, specializing in early phase translational drug development and the treatment of patients with brain tumors. Dr. London presented the trial results on Tuesday morning, June 23, during the AACR meeting. The presentation (CT301) was titled “A Phase Ib Study to Evaluate RO7198457, an Individualized Neoantigen Specific Immunotherapy (iNeST), in Combination with Atezolizumab in Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors” (https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9045/presentation/11339). “Because many mutations are not shared between cancers, a personalized treatment approach that targets individual tumor neoantigens may be a viable immunotherapeutic strategy for numerous patients with cancer.” [Editor’s Note: Neoantigens are newly formed antigens that have not been previously recognized by the immune system. Neoantigens can arise from altered tumor proteins formed as a result of tumor mutations or from viral proteins.]

RO7198457 mRNA-BASED CANCER VACCINE VS TUMOR NEOANTIGENS

RO7198457 is a messenger RNA (mRNA)-based cancer vaccine that is manufactured on a per-patient basis, Dr. Lopez explained. To produce the vaccine, tumor and blood samples are sequenced and tumor-specific neoantigens are identified. Following the selection of up to 20 neoantigens, the corresponding mRNAs are generated, making the backbone of the vaccine, which is then encapsulated in a liposomal formulation to enable intravenous administration, she said.

Once the vaccine is administered, the mRNA provides two functions: one is to stimulate the innate immune system (which naturally reacts against foreign RNA), and the other is to encode the neoantigens, which are expressed as proteins, processed, and displayed on antigen-presenting cells, with the goal of stimulating an anti-tumor immune response.

Upon administration, the RO7198457 is taken up and translated by antigen presenting cells (APCs) and the expressed protein is presented via major histocompatibility complex (MHC) molecules on the surface of the APCs. This leads to an induction of both cytotoxic T-lymphocyte (CTL)- and memory T-cell-dependent immune responses against cancer cells expressing the tumor-associated neoantigens.

TRIAL AS MONOTHERAPY SHOWS SAFETY

Results evaluating RO7198457 as a monotherapy in 31 patients, which were also presented during the AACR Virtual Annual Meeting II, showed that the vaccine had a manageable safety profile, with one patient having a complete response and 11 patients having stable disease (https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9045/presentation/11314).

COMBINATION TRIAL SHOWS CLINICAL BENEFIT

In the RO6198457/atezolizumab combination trial presented by Dr. Lopez, 144 patients with advanced solid tumors were enrolled, with the most common tumor types being non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), melanoma, triple-negative breast cancer, and urothelial cancer. The median number of prior therapies in this patient population was 3, and nearly 40% of patients had received prior immunotherapy. The majority of patients had low levels of PD-L1 expression on both tumor cells and immune cells.

PD-L1 is “programmed death receptor ligand 1.” The binding of PD-L1 to the inhibitory checkpoint molecule PD-1 (programmed death receptor 1 (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Programmed_cell_death_protein_1) transmits an inhibitory signal based on interaction with phosphatases (SHP-1 or SHP-2) via immunoreceptor tyrosine-based switch motif (ITSM).[6] This reduces the proliferation of antigen-specific T-cells in lymph nodes, while simultaneously reducing apoptosis in regulatory T cells (anti-inflammatory, suppressive T cells)--further mediated by a lower regulation of the gene Bcl-2.

Atezolizumab (sold under the brand name Tecentriq), is a fully humanized, engineered monoclonal antibody of IgG1 isotype against the PD-L1protein. Atezolizumab blocks the binding of PD-L1 to PD-1 and acts as an immune checkpoint inhibitor, and easing the inhibitory brakes on T-cell response to tumor neoantigens, and enabling/promoting T-cell attack of the tumor cells.

During the induction phase of treatment, patients received one of the different doses of RO7198457 ranging from 15 to 50 micrograms once per week for six weeks; the seventh and eighth doses were administered fortnightly. Atezolizumab was given on a 21-day cycle. Patients received a booster dose of the vaccine during the seventh cycle of atezolizumab, along with a maintenance dose of the vaccine every 24 weeks following the induction phase.

The treatment regimen was well-tolerated, as the majority of adverse events were grade 1 or grade 2. While no dose-limiting toxicities were observed, seven patients discontinued treatment due to adverse events related to study drugs.

Of the 108 patients who had at least one tumor assessment, 9 responded, representing an overall response rate of 8%. One patient with colorectal cancer had a complete response, and 53 patients, representing 49% of evaluable patients, had stable disease.

When the researchers evaluated the peripheral blood of 63 patients, they observed neoantigen-specific T-cell responses induced by the vaccine in 73% of patients.

“In this trial, we show that we were able to generate tumor-specific immune responses in the majority of evaluable patients using a personalized cancer vaccine approach, in combination with immune checkpoint blockade,” Dr. Lopez said.

“While the clinical response rate overall was low, this is likely because many of the patients treated in our study had very advanced disease, and were heavily pre-treated,” she added.

Dr. Lopez noted that this therapeutic strategy is being explored in patients with previously untreated melanoma and in patients with resected early-stage NSCLC.

Limitations of the study include its small sample size. Further, due to the single-arm nature of this study, these results cannot be directly compared with atezolizumab monotherapy.

This study was funded by Genentech and BioNTech.

Dr. Lopez receives research grant funding from Roche, Basilea Pharmaceutica, and Genmab Inc. Dr. Lopez also receives personal fees from Basilea Pharmaceutica and Genmab Inc., for which she serves an advisory role.

ALL AACR MEETING MATERIALS AVAILABLE ONLINE THROUGH SEPTEMBER 23

The live AACR Virtual Annual Meeting II ended Wednesday, June 24, but all meeting materials (including over 4,000 abstracts and on-demand videos of all presentations by the over 600 speakers) will be available online to current and future registrants (registration is free) until September 23. The number of registrants for the three-day virtual meeting was 37,000, topping, by far, the previous record for live in-person attendance, which was 22,500, when the AACR annual meeting was held in Chicago in 2018. The AACR has over 47,000 members. You can still register for this virtual AACR meeting and that registration will gain you access to the entirety of the meeting sessions, abstracts, etc. You can register at the AACR meeting web site at https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2020/aacr-virtual-annua....

