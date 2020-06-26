Fri, 06/26/2020 - 04:28 — bioquicknews

Barn swallows live almost everywhere on the planet, recognizable by their forked tail and agility in the air. Yet, while they share these characteristics, these little birds often look slightly different in each place they live--with some so distinct they're splitting off to become new species. Researchers at Colorado University at Boulder (CU-Boulder) think that local parasites are influencing why barn swallows in Europe, the Middle East, and Colorado are choosing their mates differently. The new research, published online on May 8, 2020 in Evolution, finds that these parasites could be playing an important role in changing the traits displayed to attract mates early in the process of the creation of new species. The Evolution article is titled “Divergent Sexual Signals Reflect Costs of Local Parasites.” "It's possible we haven't appreciated just how important parasites might be in shaping the evolution of their hosts," said lead author Amanda Hund, PhD, who conducted the research when sh was a doctoral candidate in the Ecology and Evolutionary Biology Department at CU-Boulder. Dr. Hund is now a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Minnesota. Every organism, including humans, has co-evolved with a unique community of parasites, that by definition live at the expense of their host. While they are not beneficial to us as many other microbes are, parasites have shaped our own immune system, pheromones, and even our mate selection, previous research has shown. Hund set out to characterize as many parasite communities as she could in barn swallows, to find out if the parasites could be influencing the barn swallows’ mate selection, and therefore, the male birds' physical traits and the creation of new species. Dr. Hund and her colleagues studied barn swallows at sites in Colorado, the Czech Republic, and Israel over four years. They measured the number and types of parasites on them, in their nests, and in their blood, and tracked whom they chose to mate with in a given breeding season, their sexual signals--breast color, throat color, and tail shape--and their health and the survival rate of their offspring.

In all but one population in the study, the most "attractive" males had fewer parasites. Somehow the male birds' breast color, throat color, and tail shape allowed females to make informed choices about their health and the likelihood of reproductive success with that partner.

Many birds also had multiple parasites with connections to the same physical trait. For example, in Colorado, males with darker breast color are less likely to have mites, but more likely to have malaria. Nest mites are detrimental to the nestlings' survival--whereas malaria only impacts the male bird.

"Males are investing in traits to attract females, and it looks like that comes at a cost--where they are more attractive, but also more susceptible to malaria," said Dr. Hund. "It is a tradeoff."

EVOLUTION IN ACTION

Researchers who study the origin of biodiversity, or why the Earth has so many different species, often examine which traits animals are choosing in their partners. But the real question is: Why are they choosing those specific combinations of traits?

To answer that question requires a very detailed type of scientific research, looking at the full reproductive cycle, health, and survival rate of a population, in order to create a rich data set that unpacks how evolution is working between and among closely related populations.

"Most people are really good at characterizing the pattern. But Amanda's work is very special in terms of trying to unpack the process," said Rebecca Safran, PhD, Associate Professor in the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at CU-Boulder and co-author on the Evolution study.

Many factors affect the divergent evolution of species. But, as opposed to something like the weather, parasites are evolving as rapidly as their host species--leading to a co-evolutionary relationship. While this has been studied in other animals, it has only previously been studied in one barn swallow population in Europe.

Barn swallows make a great study specimen as they are ubiquitous and charismatic.

"These birds have evolved alongside humans for thousands of years. Every culture that we've visited seems to have its own unique story or relationship with this bird," said Dr. Safran.

GOOD RELATIONS WITH LANDOWNERS IS KEY

But, because they nest almost exclusively in human-made structures--barns, bridges, culverts, and the like--barn swallows often live on private land. It turns out that winning the trust of landowners is as much a part of the work as catching the birds.

"Public relations is a very large part of barn swallow research," said Dr. Hund.

Dr. Safran has been working with dozens of collaborators all over the world for over a decade. Dr. Hund built off these connections to do this research in Europe and the Middle East, facing unique circumstances and language barriers along the way.

In Israel, Dr. Hund lived on a Kibbutz, a collective community, in order to complete her research over several months. In the Czech Republic, Dr. Hund used award-winning skills from her childhood and rode horses at an equestrian center to build trust and gain access to an important nesting site.

And here in Colorado, there were landowners who were unsure or suspicious of the project at the start of the breeding season. "But by the end, they were having us over for dinner," said Dr. Hund.

NEXT BIG QUESTION

The work doesn't stop here. The researchers are already trying to answer the next big question: why are local parasites and certain sexual traits linked?

"And once you really figure that out, you can export that knowledge and our study methods to other populations and actually watch mate selection decisions and the associated reproductive consequences unfold," said Dr. Safran. "It's like watching evolution in action."

ADDITIONAL AUTHORS

Additional co-authors of this study include Joanna Hubbard of CU-Boulder; Tomáš Albrecht of the Czech Academy of Sciences and Charles University, Czech Republic; Yoni Vortman of Tel Hai Academic College, Israel; Pavel Munclinger and Simona Krausová of Charles University, Czech Republic; and Oldich Tomášek of the Czech Academy of Sciences.

