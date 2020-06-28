Sun, 06/28/2020 - 11:58 — bioquicknews

[What follows is a brief report by BioQuick News Editor & Publisher Mike O’Neill on one of the many fascinating and stimulating presentations delivered during the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Meeting II, with live sessions taking place July 22-24.] I just finished listening to a fantastic talk by George A. Calin, MD, PhD (https://aacr20vm2.onlineeventpro.freeman.com/speakers/gcalin~mdanderson....) at the AACR Virtual Meeting today (Tuesday, June 23). I was in my home living room watching and listening to the live presentation on my computer as were many of the other 37,000 virtual attendees of this rightly-fabled conference that, until this year, has always been done all in person. Dr. Calin’s presentation was one of four talks in Tuesday’s early afternoon session on "Non-Coding RNA in Cancer Progression." I picked that session, hoping to learn a little more and maybe pick up one or two good stories. I got much more than I had bargained for. I got to hear Dr. Calin (Co-Director, RNA Interference and Non-Coding RNA Center, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center) deliver his address entitled “About Chomsky, Patterns, Noncoding RNAs, and Cancer Patients.” I was mesmerized as a very enthusiastic Dr. Calin told us that "loss of TP53 drives miRNA-dependent peripheral neuron reprogramming in cancers through exosomal miR-34." He also mentioned that elephants have 20 copies of the TP53 tumor suppressor gene (we have just one copy of this gene) and gave us a little lesson on pyknons (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0092867406006301), a form of small RNA that I had never heard of before. Dr. Calin also provided a brief history of the discovery of, and progress with, the tiny, but hugely important exosomes/extracellular vesicles. In addition, he drew a compelling parallel between linguist Noam Chomsky's theory of language and the semiotics of the genome, as both being based on patterns. You can access Dr. Calin's talk and his slides on the AACR meeting site (https://aacr20vm2.onlineeventpro.freeman.com/speakers/gcalin~mdanderson....), which is readily accessible by all meeting registrants until September 23. You may still register for this meeting, even though the live action is over, and registration is free.

In addition to Dr. Calin’s wonderful presentation, other talks in this session included “Epigenetic Regulation of the Human Genome by lincRNAs,” by Dr. Ahmad M. Khalil, Associate Professor of Genetics & Genome Sciences, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine; “Long Noncoding RNAs As Functional Molecules in Cancer Pathways,” by Dr. Maite Huarte, Director of the Long Noncoding RNA and Cancer Genome Lab at the University of Navarra, in Pamplona, Spain; and “Functions of Noncoding RNA and Protein Interactions In Cancer Cells,” by Dr. Colleen A. McHugh, Assistant Professor of Chemistry & Biochemistry at the University of California (UC) San Diego.

You need to register for the meeting to gain access to the meeting materials, but registration is free--and the great talks are more than worth the price of admission. You can reach the AACR Virtual Annual Meeting II (June 22-24) at (https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2020/aacr-virtual-annua...). If you might have any questions, you can contact me at logophile2000@yahoo.com--I am Editor & Publisher of BioQuick News (http://www.bioquicknews.com), which currently features over 300 articles on exosomes/extracellular vesicles.

ALL AACR MEETING MATERIALS AVAILABLE ONLINE THROUGH SEPTEMBER 23

The live portion of the AACR 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting II ended Wednesday, June 24, but all meeting materials (including over 4,000 abstracts and on-demand videos of all presentations by the over 600 speakers) will be available online to current and future registrants (registration is free) until September 23. The number of registrants for the three-day live session of the virtual meeting was 37,000, topping, by far, the previous record for live in-person attendance, which was 22,500, when the AACR annual meeting was held in Chicago in 2018. The AACR has over 47,000 members. You can still register for this virtual AACR meeting and that registration will gain you access to the entirety of the meeting sessions, abstracts, etc. You can register at the AACR meeting web site at https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2020/aacr-virtual-annua....

EXOSOMES/EVS WILL BE SUBJECT OF ISEV VIRTUAL MEETING JULY 20-22

With respect to exosomes/extracellular vesicles (EVs), the International Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ISEV) Annual Meeting (ISEV2020), including exosomes, is now VIRTUAL (July 20-22); with over 600 discussions (plenary addresses, panel sessions, oral abstract talks, poster chats, & educational sessions). The ISEV 2020 program can viewed here (https://www.isev.org/mpage/2020Home) and registration can be done here (https://www.isev.org/mpage/2020Registration). As eminent Yale professor Philip Askenase, MD, has said, “Exosomes are a sensational biological discovery and they seem to be involved in nearly all biological and clinical processes.” Please attend the virtual ISEV 2020 meeting to learn more about these fascinating and immensely important tiny particles.

