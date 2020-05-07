Sun, 07/05/2020 - 08:48 — bioquicknews

Researchers at the City University of Hong have demonstrated that malignant glioma cells release large numbers of exosomes containing high levels of MCT1 (monocarboxylate transporter 1) and its ancillary protein CD147 (cluster of differentiation 147). High levels of these two proteins are known to occur in malignant glioma and are associated with the tumor’s reprogramming to glycolysis (Warburg effect) as a rapid source of energy in a hypoxic environment. The authors showed that malignant glioma cells (GMs) release tremendous numbers of exosomes (nanovesicles of 30 nm to 200 nm in size), which promote tumor progression by the transport of pro-oncogenic molecules to neighboring cells. In their study, the authors found that hypoxia-induced malignant GMs strongly enhanced MCT1 and CD147 expression, playing a crucial role in promoting calcium-dependent exosome release. The hypoxic-GMs-derived exosomes contained significantly high levels of MCT1 and CD147, which could be quantitatively detected by noninvasive localized surface plasmon resonance (LSPR) and atomic force microscopy (AFM) biosensors, demonstrating that MCT1 and CD147 could be used as precise surrogate biomarkers for tracking parent GMs’ metabolic reprogramming and malignant progression as liquid biopsies. These new results were published on June 26, 2020 in Science Advances. The open-access article is titled “Label-Free Sensing of Exosomal MCT1 And CD147 for Tracking Metabolic Reprogramming and Malignant Progression in Glioma.” In the introduction to this article, the authors noted that glioma is the most common type of brain cancer and that it originates predominantly from neuroglial stem cells. “Accumulating evidence has revealed that a key hallmark during the malignant progression of glioma is metabolic reprogramming toward aerobic glycolysis, known as the Warburg effect. Consequently, malignant glioma cells (GMs) increase glucose consumption and lactate production through rapid glycolysis to meet the high demand of energy substrates, biosynthetic precursors, and signaling molecules, by which their growth and migration are promoted. Malignant GMs enhance the levels of MCT1 and cluster of CD147, as well as their localization at the plasma membrane to remove intracellular lactate out of cells for the maintenance of continuous glycolysis. This leads to the accumulation of lactate in the tumor microenvironment (TME).”

“This extracellular lactate can also be taken up by surrounding fasting GMs and stromal cells in the hypoxic TME to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP), eventually establishing the metabolic coupling among heterogeneous neighboring cells. Recent reports have demonstrated that lactate in the TME can serve not only as an energy substrate and biosynthetic precursor but also as a signaling molecule in promoting tumor progression. However, the exact role of lactate as a signaling molecule in glioma progression remains largely elusive.”

“In particular, the surface proteins of GM-derived exosomes can be reliable diagnostic biomarkers that can be measured by cost-effective, label-free, real-time, and highly sensitive detection tools such as LSPR and atomic force microscopy AFM biosensors.”

“LSPR biosensing is a powerful biocompatible technique with a high sensitivity, allowing it to detect single molecular interactions, such as antigen-antibody interactions. It also has high spatial resolution owing to the change of the dielectric property of surroundings in the functionalized sensing chip.”

“AFM, on the other hand, is a versatile scanning probe microscope that can measure single molecular interactions with nanoscale spatial resolution achieved through the detection of the adhesive force between functionalized probe tips and the sample on the discs. The capability of imaging for soft samples in air and liquid without causing much damage makes AFM a powerful tool for the analysis of biological samples, including exosomes.”

“Therefore, the quantitative detection of exosomal surface proteins by LSPR and AFM biosensors could provide the needed insights into the development of diagnostic and prognostic tools with precise biomarkers for glioma as a liquid biopsy.”

“In the present study, MCT1 and CD147, two major proteins associated with the glycolytic reprogramming and malignant progression of glioma, were identified in the surface of GM-derived exosomes, and exosomal MCT1 and CD147 were quantitatively detected by label-free sensitive LSPR and AFM biosensors.”

In conclusion, the authors state that they demonstrated that hypoxia-promoted GMs’ malignant progression and calcium-dependent exosome release were associated with enhanced expression of MCT1 and CD147. Moreover, they said that their work showed that hypoxic GM-derived exosomes had unique biophysical properties that promoted their uptake into endotheilial cells.

In particular, they noted that they had found, for the first time, that GM-derived exosomes contained both MCT1 and CD147, the quantities of each was proportional to those of parent GMs, and that exosomal MCT1 and CD147 could be precisely detected by noninvasive sensitive LSPR and AFM biosensors, demonstrating that they are likely to be promising surrogate biomarkers for tracking glioma metabolic malignancy.

The authors further stated that the results of their study support the hypothesis that MCT1 and CD147 in GMs can also control the release, composition, and uptake of exosomes, providing great insights into the additional mechanism of MCT1 and CD147 inhibitors as anticancer agents in preventing glioma progression through exosome shuttling among neighboring cells.

[Science Advances articlde]