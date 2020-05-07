Sun, 07/05/2020 - 15:34 — bioquicknews

The International Society for ExtracellularVesicles (ISEV) AnnualMeeting (ISEV2020), Including #Exosomes, Is Now VIRTUAL (July 20-22); and will feature over 600 Discussions (Plenary Addresses, Panel Sessions, Oral Abstract Talks, Poster Chats, & Educational Sessions). The program can viewed here (https://www.isev.org/mpage/2020Program) and registration can be done here (https://www.isev.org/mpage/2020Registration). As eminent Yale professor Philip Askenase, MD, has said, “Exosomes are a sensational biological discovery and they seem to be involved in nearly all biological and clinical processes.” Please attend the virtual ISEV 2020 meeting to learn more about these fascinating and immensely important tiny particles. The 2020 virtual meeting will feature five plenary speakers who are acknowledged leaders in the field of extracellular vesicles (EVs). They are Alain Brisson, currently Emeritus Professor at the University of Bordeaux, in the team Extracellular Vesicles & Membrane Repair in CNRS unit CBMN; Hollis Cline, PhD, the Hahn Professor of Neuroscience and Co-Chair of the Department of Neuroscience at Scripps Research in La Jolla, California; Phylis Hanson, MD, PhD, the Minor J. Coon Collegiate Professor of Biological Chemistry and Chair of Biological Chemistry at the University of Michigan; Eduardo Marban, MD, PhD, Founding Director, Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute; and Shannon Stott, PhD, Assistant Professor, Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, Department of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Associate Member, Broad Institute. Additional information on each of the ISEV 2020 plenary speakers is provided below.

ALAINE BRISSON, PHD

Alain Brisson, PhD, is currently Emeritus Professor at the University of Bordeaux, in the team Extracellular Vesicles & Membrane Repair in CNRS unit CBMN. Alain Brisson held academic positions as Scientist at the Grenoble Nuclear Energy Center (80-87), Visiting Scientist at Stanford University (82-84), Research Director at INSERM in Strasbourg (87-94), Professor of Chemistry at the University of Groningen (94-01), group leader at the European Institute in Chemistry and Biology in Bordeaux (2001-11) and Professor of Biochemistry at the University of Bordeaux (2001-2017). He has been President of the French Society for Microscopies from 2004 to 2006 and member of the Institut Universitaire de France from 2011 to 2016. His current research focuses on extracellular vesicles (EVs) and exosomes, with the objectives to determine their structure, phenotype, and concentration in health and disease, to identify disease-specific EV signatures and develop standardized methods of EV quantification and purification. His group has major expertise in cryo-electron microscopy, immuno-gold labeling, flow cytometry and the synthesis of functionalized nanoparticles. He is founder and CEO of Exo-Analysis, a company offering services and consultancy for the characterization of EVs/Exosomes.

HOLLIS CLINE, PHD

Hollis Cline, PhD, is the Hahn Professor of Neuroscience and co-chair of the Department of Neuroscience at Scripps Research in La Jolla, CA. She is a Councilor for the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) and has served on the council of the National Eye Institute (NEI) and on the Blue Ribbon Review Panel for the 10-year review of the National Institute of Child Health and Development (NICHD). Dr. Cline is a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and has received the prestigious NIH Director’s Pioneer Award. Dr. Cline is a Past President of the Society for Neuroscience. She received her BA from Bryn Mawr College and her PhD from the University of California at Berkeley, followed by postdoctoral training at Yale University and Stanford University. She has served on the faculty of the University of Iowa and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, where she served as the Director of Research from 2002-2006. Dr. Cline’s research has demonstrated the roles of a variety of activity-dependent mechanisms in controlling structural plasticity of neuronal dendrites and axons, synaptic maturation and topographic map formation. This body of work has helped to generate a comprehensive understanding of the role of experience in shaping brain development. Two key points to emerge from her research are that circuit formation in vivo is a dynamic process throughout development that is continuously guided by experience, and that the basic mechanisms governing brain development, plasticity, information processing and organizational principles of brain circuits are highly conserved across vertebrates.

PHYLISS HANSON, MD, PHD

Phyllis I. Hanson, MD, PhD is the Minor J. Coon Collegiate Professor of Biological CHemistry and Chair of Biological Chemistry at the University of Michigan. Dr. Hanson studied at Stanford and Yale and was a faculty member at Washington University from 1997 until 2018. She has received a variety of honors for her work, including Searle, Sloan, and McKnight awards, and she was a W.M. Keck Foundation Distinguished Young Scholar. Dr. Hanson is an expert in the organization of cellular membranes. She studies how proteins interact with each other and with membranes to influence membrane trafficking and cellular organelles, and the way in which these interactions influence neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease.

EDUARDO MARBAN, MD, PHD

Eduardo Marbán, MD, PhD, is an international leader in cardiology and a pioneering heart researcher. His 30-plus years of experience in patient care and research have led to key discoveries in gene and stem cell therapies for heart disease. Those discoveries have formed the basis for multiple startup companies.

Marbán completed a combined MD/PhD program at Yale University and his postgraduate training took him to the Osler Medical Service at the Johns Hopkins University, where he eventually spent 26 productive years. During his tenure there, he served in a variety of academic and research leadership positions, including Chief of Cardiology.

In his research career, Dr. Marbán, a cellular electrophysiologist by training, has pursued questions of relevance to heart disease (ischemia, heart failure, and arrhythmias). The Marbán laboratory elucidated the fundamental pathogenesis of myocardial stunning, pioneered the concept of gene therapy to alter electrical excitability, and created the first de novo biological pacemaker as an alternative to electronic pacemakers.

Dr. Marban first became interested in stem cells in 2002, building upon his work on biological pacemakers. Since 2004, his lab has been intensively studying cardiac progenitor cells, their origins, and their therapeutic potential. The basic work has come full circle in that Dr. Marbán’s cardiac-derived cell products have formed the basis for six grant-funded clinical trials: four completed (CADUCEUS, DYNAMIC, ALLSTAR, and HOPE-Duchenne), and two ongoing (Regress-HFpEF and ALPHA). A major focus of his work now is on the role EVs as therapeutic platforms.

In 2007, Dr. Marbán became Founding Director of the Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute, a multidisciplinary entity which brings together adult and pediatric cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, imaging specialists, and researchers to foster discovery and enhance patient care.

The institute, which was renamed the Smidt Heart Institute in 2018, is built on a long tradition of excellence and innovation at Cedars-Sinai, including the invention of the Swan-Ganz catheter. The Smidt Heart Institute, ranked by US News and World Report as the top heart program in the western USA since 2013, performs more heart transplants annually than any other institution worldwide.

Among the many honors Dr. Marbán has received are the Basic Research Prize of the American Heart Association (AHA), the Research Achievement Award of the International Society for Heart Research, the Gill Heart Institute Award, and the Distinguished Scientist Awards of the AHA and the American College of Cardiology.

SHANNON STOTT, PHD

Shannon Stott, PhD, is currently Assistant Professor, Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, Department of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Associate Member, Broad Institute. She is a Mechanical Engineer that has been working at the interface of technology, imaging and medicine. She has an extensive background in microfluidics, optics, tissue engineering, biopreservation, with a focus on their applications in clinical medicine and cell biology. As a postdoctoral fellow, she co-invented the herringbone circulating tumor cell chip (HBCTC-Chip), a device that can successfully capture cancer cells circulating in the blood of cancer patients. The Stott Laboratory continues to isolate rare cancer cells from blood, but has also expanded to develop new technologies for the isolation of tumor-specific EVs. Manipulating fluidic flows for isolation and separation of biological components has been a hallmark of her work and her recent efforts utilize nanofluidics to separate nucleic acids based on size. The overriding goal of Dr. Stott’s work is to use these technologies and techniques to improve patient lives through early diagnosis and a greater understanding of how cancer spreads and kills. Dr. Stott has a particular interest in brain tumors and the potential impact of a blood biopsy for adult and pediatric patients. Dr. Stott has 11 patents issued or pending, and her research has been highlighted in Nature, Science, ABC News, CNN, MIT Technology Review, and many other news outlets.

