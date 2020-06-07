Mon, 07/06/2020 - 11:12 — bioquicknews

In an “Urgent Opinion” pre-print (https://osf.io/zm3ch/) posted online on July 1, 2020, Philip Askenase (https://medicine.yale.edu/news-article/15415/) (https://medicine.yale.edu/profile/philip_askenase/), MD, Professor of Medicine (Clinical Immunology) at the Yale University School of Medicine in the Section of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology, and former Chief of Allergy & Clinical Immunology at the Yale University School of Medicine, argues that exosomes released from mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs), should be used instead of MSCs for treatment of the profound clinical “cytokine storm” and severe pneumonia that can occur in COVID-19. He also contends that the presence and role of the billions of exosomes present in convalescent plasma should be considered when using this treatment approach. With regard to the MSC exosomes, Dr. Askenase notes that, although MSCs are increasingly used in the treatment of cytokine storms and pneumonia in COVID-19, many reports in the literature have shown “definitively” that the release of exosomes from in vivo administered MSCs is actually responsible for the beneficial effects associated with the MSCs. In addition, Dr. Askenase noted that exosomes are superior, simpler, and clinically more convenient when compared to their parental MSCs. Furthermore, he pointed out that, in the context of COVID-19, the known tendency of MSCs to aggregate and to cause lung dysfunction might combine with the COVID-19 pneumonia tendencies to exacerbate, rather than help, lung problems associated with COVID-19. In addition, he suggested that the tendency of MSCs to form peripheral vascular micro-aggregates, might synergize with the vascular clots associated with COVID-19 to cause significant central and/or peripheral vascular insufficiency. With regard to consideration of the billions of exosomes per milliliter present in convalescent plasma, Dr. Askenase contends that many of these exosomes are likely derived from activated immune-modulating cells and can likely transfer microRNAs (miRNAs) that can act epigenetically to also influence the plasma recipient’s response to the virus. He notes that these immune-activated plasm exosomes may be responsible for positive effects of the plasma beyond that conveyed by the immune antibodies, but that these exosomes might also be inhibitory. He argues that the pre-selection of plasma with the best antibodies and the best exosomes would produce the most optimal therapy for severely affected COVID-19 patients.

CONCLUSION

Dr. Askenase concludes by stating that “it might be committing medical research oversight to use MSCs instead of their produced MSC exosomes that are responsible for their [the MSCs’] actions. It might also be seen as medical research oversight to perform studies of convalescent plasma treatment aimed entirely at the antibody content, possibly avoiding the ‘Elephant in the Room.’ These companion immune- and viral-activated exosomes may be crucial to the outcome of convalescent plasma treatment of very sick patients with COVID-19 syndromes.”

CONTACT INFORMATION

The contact information for Dr. Askenase is as follows: Philip W. Askenase, MD, Professor of Medicine and Pathology, Section of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology, Department of Internal Medicine, Yale University School of Medicine, 333 Cedar Street, New Haven, CT, 06520, USA, philip.askenase@yale.edu.

