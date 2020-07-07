Tue, 07/07/2020 - 18:08 — bioquicknews

Researchers at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, have shown that, during oxidative stress from hydrogen peroxide (H2O2), Clp proteins in E. coli act to ensure that cellular pools of iron remain adequate and accessible for the reactivation of oxidized metalloenzymes. This system countervails the simultaneous drive to sequester iron, which can react with H2O2 and cause DNA damage. The researchers concluded that E. coli cells are able to strike a careful balance, diminishing iron pools enough to protect the cell’s DNA (from hydroxyl radicals that are produced when iron reacts with H2O2), but keeping the iron pools substantial enough so that critical iron-dependent enzymes can be repaired. The results were published online on June 29, 2020 in the Journal of Bacteriology. The article is titled “During Oxidative Stress the Clp Proteins of Escherichia coli Ensure That Iron Pools Remain Sufficient to Reactivate Oxidized Metalloenzymes.” The authors are first author Ananya Sen (photo), Yidan Zhou, and Professor James A. Imlay, from the Department of Microbiology at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. The authors noted that “H2O2 is formed in natural environments by both biotic and abiotic processes. It easily enters the cytoplasms of microorganisms, where it can disrupt growth by inactivating iron-dependent enzymes. It also reacts with the intracellular iron pool, generating hydroxyl radicals that can lethally damage DNA.” Consequently, the authors said that bacteria have developed various mechanisms to combat the potential damage that can be caused by H2O2. Bacteria possess H2O2-responsive transcription factors that control defensive regulons (sets of related genes that are activated together). These defensive regulons typically code for catalases and peroxidases that scavenge H2O2. Another defense mechanism is the production of the mini-ferritin Dps [i.e., DNA-binding protein from starved cells (DPS)]. This protein resembles a ferritin molecule and is capable of self-assembling into a 12-meric nano-cage that can sequester loose iron and thus inhibit the production of DNA-damaging hydroxyl radicals.

CURRENT STUDY

In the current study, the authors show the E. coli also induces the ClpS and ClpA proteins of the ClpSAP protease complex. Mutants that lack this ClpSAP protease, plus its partner ClpXP protease, cannot grow when H2O2 levels rise. The authors said that the growth defect is traceable to the inactivity of dehydratases in the pathway of branched-chain amino acid synthesis. These enzymes rely on a solvent-exposed [4Fe-4S] cluster that is degraded by H2O2. In a typical cell, the authors said, the [4Fe-4S] clusters are continuously repaired, but in the clpSA clpX mutant, the repair process is defective.

The researchers determined that this disability is due to an excessively small iron pool, apparently due to the over-sequestration of iron by Dps proteins. Dps was previously identified as a substrate of both the ClpSAP and ClpXP proteases.

According to the authors, the implication is that the stress response to H2O2 has evolved in E. coli to strike a careful balance, diminishing iron pools enough to protect the cell’s DNA from hydroxyl radicals, but keeping the iron pools substantial enough so that critical iron-dependent enzymes can be repaired.

SIGNIFICANCE

In describing the significance of their results, the authors noted that the toxicities of phagocytes, lactic acid bacteria, redox-cycling antibiotics, and photochemistry are due to H2O2. The underlying mechanisms of all these toxicities involve the reaction of H2O2 with iron atoms, whether those iron atoms are in enzymes or on the surface of DNA. As a result, when bacteria experience toxic H2O2, they activate defensive tactics that are focused upon iron metabolism.

In the current study, the authors confronted a conundrum: i.e., that DNA is best protected from H2O2-related toxicity by the removal of iron from the cytoplasm, but this action impairs the ability of the cell to reactivate its iron-dependent enzymes.

The authors concluded, as suggested above, that the actions of the Clp proteins appear to hedge against the over-sequestration of iron by the Dps proteins, so as to ensure that the cytoplasmic iron pools are diminished enough to protect the DNA from hydroxyl radicals, but keeping those iron pools substantial enough so that critical iron-dependent enzymes can be repaired.

[Editor’s Note: First author Ananya Sen is also a talented and prolific science writer and information on her science writing work can be found at link provided below.]

[Journal of Bacteriology abstract] [Dr. Imlay lab] [Ananya Sen's science writing site]