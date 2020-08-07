Wed, 07/08/2020 - 06:50 — bioquicknews

A group of scientists from the Instituto Gulbenkian de Ciência (IGC) (https://gulbenkian.pt/ciencia/) in Portugal, led by Luís Moita, PhD, discovered that a hormone that is being studied as a treatment for obesity reduces the resistance to infection caused by bacteria and is a risk factor for sepsis. The work, developed in collaboration among researchers from Portugal, France, Germany, and South Korea, was published online on June 2, 2020 in PNAS. The open-access article is titled “CXCL5-Mediated Recruitment of Neutrophils into the Peritoneal Cavity of Gdf15-Deficient Mice Protects Against Abdominal Sepsis” (https://www.pnas.org/content/117/22/12281). Sepsis is a potentially fatal illness, that derives from a deregulated response of the organism to an infection, leading to organ malfunction. A study recently published in the scientific journal The Lancet (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0140673618306962), estimated that, in 2017, sepsis affected 49 million people and 11 million people worldwide have died. With the aim of expanding knowledge about this disease, Dr. Moita’s team at IGC investigated whether the hormone known as GDF15 (growth and differentiation factor 15) could play a role in sepsis. This hormone is currently being widely studied by several laboratories and pharmaceutical companies as a treatment for obesity. “We’ve discovered a critical effect of GDF15 on infection, which is relevant because this hormone increases in many common diseases, like obesity, [and] pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases”, explains Dr. Moita.

IGC researchers measured GDF15 levels in blood samples from patients with sepsis, under treatment in intensive care units, and compared these levels with the ones of healthy individuals and of patients diagnosed with appendicitis. Results have shown that sepsis patients had increased levels of GDF15 when compared with the other groups, and that the high levels of the hormone were correlated with mortality.

The research proceeded with the study in mice that were Gdf15-deficient. The results obtained revealed that mice survived better to a bacterial abdominal infection that resembles sepsis in human patients, suggesting that the hormone plays a role in sepsis.

“At a time when many pharmaceutical companies and groups are considering using GDF15 as a complementary therapy for obesity, it’s important to have in mind that this therapeutic strategy could increase the risk of severe infection, including sepsis,” Dr. Moita warns.

Regarding the results of this research work, the IGC researcher says that “they raise the possibility that the inhibition of GDF15’s action, perhaps using a blocking monoclonal antibody, could work as a new complementary therapy for sepsis, helping to control severe local infections and preventing it from becoming systemic and life-threatening."

