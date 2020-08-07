Wed, 07/08/2020 - 19:51 — bioquicknews

ARTICLE BY DR. MICHAEL GOLDMAN: Genome projects just seem to nucleate around Washington University in St. Louis. If it isn't the genome, it's the Pangenome or the Epigenome. Dr. Ting Wang (https://www.genome.wustl.edu/people/ting-wang/), of the Department of Genetics and McDonnel Genome Institute at Washington University, has been involved in all of them. He currently directs the NIH 4D Nucleome Network Data Coordination Integration Center (http://dcic.4dnucleome.org/) and the NIEHS Environmental Epigenomics Data Center, and his laboratory hosts the WashU Epigenome Browser (https://epigenomegateway.wustl.edu/). Dr. Wang's own research isn't as pedestrian as you might think. Speaking to the American Association for Cancer Research (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S221112471401105X) at its virtual annual meeting on June 23, in a session on "Cancer Epigenetics" (https://aacr20vm2.onlineeventpro.freeman.com/live-stream/15337791/Cancer...), Dr. Wang described the 1.5% of the human genome that encodes proteins, but said his interests were in the remaining 98.5%, often called "junk" DNA. Computation shows that 50-70% of the genome may be mobile genetic elements or transposable elements (TEs). The phenomenon was first identified and understood in corn through the work of Dr. Barbara McClintock, but didn't become mainstream until about half a century later.

The repetitive DNA sequences generated by the dispersion of TEs throughout the genome have been difficult to study in detail. These repeats, along with simple sequence repeats, in which an array of very short DNA motifs occur over and over in tandem, have therefore been largely ignored despite their enormous mystery and interest. Repeats include SINEs (short interspersed nuclear elements, such as the human Alu sequence), LINEs (long interspersed nuclear elements, such as the human LINE-1 or L1), and LTRs (long terminal repeats, with a structural similarity to retroviruses).

In the 1970's, Drs. Roy Britten and Eric Davidson speculated that transposable elements might function in gene regulatory networks, providing a rapid means for protein-encoding genes to find new tissue-specific or developmental-stage-specific roles. It is now widely believed that such changes in gene regulation, as opposed to alterations in protein structure itself, are the drivers of evolutionary change. Dr. Wang and his team have now been able to test some of these long-standing hypotheses.

The key elements of genomes are not just the protein-coding sequences, but the often-ignored nearby promoters, enhancers, locus control regions (LCRs), and insulator elements that regulate gene expression and protect genes from dysregulation. These functional elements are often parts of TEs, which can be mobilized to new locations. Once there, TEs can be silenced, by mechanisms such as DNA methylation, or they can be repurposed (or "exapted") as novel regulatory elements.

Dr. Wang believes that more than 25% of TEs could be in the active state (Pehrsson et al., 2019; https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-019-13555-x). It is not surprising, then, that TEs play a critical role in higher-order chromosome structure, including topologically-associating domains (TADs or chromatin loops). Recent work from the Wang laboratory (Choudhary et al., 2020) (https://genomebiology.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13059-019-1916-8) suggests that about half of the loops identified in mice seem to be conserved in orthologous regions of human chromosomes, with nearly 14% of all loops clearly derived from TEs.

TRANSOSABLE ELEMENTS, EPIGENETICS, & NUTRITION FRONT & CENTER IN DISEASE

In his presentation, Dr. Wang showed work of Waterland & Jirtle (2003) (https://mcb.asm.org/content/23/15/5293), demonstrating that a nutrition-induced change in methylation status of a transposon in the murine agouti locus can result in a change in coat color, as well as susceptibility to diabetes, obesity, and cancer, thus putting TEs, epigenetics, and nutrition front and center in some of today's most critical diseases. Lynch et al. (2015) (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S221112471401105X) demonstrated that TEs were involved in the introduction of regulatory elements involved in the early evolution of mammalian pregnancy.

ROLE OF TRANSPOSIBLE ELEMENTS IN ONCOGENE EXPRESSION

Dr. Wang thinks that the role of the recruitment of TEs into the genetic modulation of cancer (what he calls "onco-exaptation," Jang et al., 2019) (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41588-019-0373-3) is seriously underappreciated. His laboratory characterized 145 cryptic promoters derived from TE's near 117 oncogenes, in 53% of tumors analyzed. The scientists demonstrated the importance of this element in an experiment in which "deletion of the TE eliminated oncogene expression, while dynamic DNA methylation modulated promoter activity." Dr. Wang and his colleagues also showed that this particular oncogene was required for tumor formation in a mouse model system.

JUST SCRATCHING SURFACE OF GENOME DARK MATTER

But we've barely scratched the surface of the dark matter of the genome, which I define more broadly as all that which we do not yet understand. We've considered here mostly those sequences arising from ancient or modern transposable elements. The involvement of these elements in cancer reminds us that we're dealing with a moving target. But our understanding of the genome tends to drop off rapidly as we recede into the distance from those rare protein-encoding sequences, to the extent that we largely ignore much else.

The higher-order structure of the genome, and its distribution within the nucleus, is still poorly understood. We don't fully understand the imprinted regions of the genome, those genes that are expressed differentially depending upon their parent of origin (maternal or paternal). Our best methods of understanding multifactorial and polygenic traits explain only an unsatisfactorily small fraction of variance. We scarcely understand the trinucleotide repeats whose occurrence near or in genes involved in neuromuscular function in higher primates is involved in diseases whose manifestations vary with the number of repeats. Nor do we understand what key role those sequences might have played in evolution--why they persist in the first place.

And these are just some of the known unknowns.

ALL AACR VIRTUAL MEETING MATERIALS AVAILABLE ONLINE THROUGH SEPTEMBER 23

The live portion of the AACR 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting II ended Wednesday, June 24, but all meeting materials (including over 4,000 abstracts and on-demand videos of all presentations by the over 600 speakers) will be available online to current and future registrants (registration is free) until September 23. The number of registrants for the three-day live session of the virtual meeting was 37,000, topping, by far, the previous record for live in-person attendance, which was 22,500, when the AACR annual meeting was held in Chicago in 2018. The AACR has over 47,000 members. You can still register for this virtual AACR meeting and that registration will gain you access to the entirety of the meeting sessions, abstracts, etc. You can register at the AACR meeting web site at https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2020/aacr-virtual-annua....

