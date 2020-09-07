Thu, 07/09/2020 - 01:43 — bioquicknews

The International Society for ExtracellularVesicles (ISEV) AnnualMeeting (ISEV2020), Including #Exosomes, Is Now VIRTUAL (July 20-22); and will feature over 600 Discussions (Plenary Addresses, Panel Sessions, Oral Abstract Talks, Poster Chats, & Educational Sessions). The program can viewed here (https://www.isev.org/mpage/2020Program) and registration can be done here (https://www.isev.org/mpage/2020Registration). As eminent Yale professor Philip Askenase, MD, has said, “Exosomes are a sensational biological discovery and they seem to be involved in nearly all biological and clinical processes.” Please attend the virtual ISEV 2020 meeting to learn more about these fascinating and immensely important tiny particles. The 2020 virtual meeting will feature four live panel sessions which will offer presentations by experts in the field, followed by moderated half-hour Q&A/panel discussions. The topics of the four panel discussions are “EV Heterogeneity,” “EVs in Liquid Biopsy (Diagnostics/Biomarkers),” “Extracellular RNA,” and “In Vivo Approaches to Understanding EV Function.” Details on these four panel discussion sessions and the speakers who will be presenting are given below.

PANEL 1--EV HETEROGENEITY

This panel session on Monday, June 20, will be introduced by Clotilde Thery, PhD, Professor and INSERM Director of Research at Institut Curie in Paris and will feature Aurelio Lorico, MD, PhD, Professor of Pathology, Touro University Nevada speaking on “Heterogeneity of EV Intracellular Fate,” and will also offer EV heterogeneity presentations by Suresh Mathivanan, PhD, Professor, Department of Biochemistry, La Trobe Institute for Molecular Science (LIMS) at La Trobe University (Australia); Jan Lotvall, MD, PhD, Past President ISEV, Professor/Chief Physician (Asthma, Allergy, Inflammation, Eosinophils), University of Gothenberg (Sweden), and Andreis Zijlstra, PhD, Assistant Professor, Vanderbilt Institute for Infection, Immunology, and Inflammation, Vanderbilt University. The presentations will be followed by a 30-minute Q&A/panel discussion moderated by Dr. Thery.

PANEL 2--EVs IN LIQUID BIOPSY (DIAGNOSTICS/BIOMARKERS)

This panel session on Monday, June 20, will be introduced by Paul Robbins, PhD, Professor, Department of Molecular Medicine, Scripps Research Institute-Florida, and will feature presentations by Leonara Balaj, PhD, Harvard University, “Blood-Based Assay for Glioma Diagnosis and Monitoring;” Janusz Rak, MD, McGill University, “Regulatory Points in EV-Based Liquid Biopsy: Clinical Implications;” Susmitsu Sahoo, MD, Cardiology, Cardiovascular Research Center, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, “TBD;” and Esther Nolte-‘t Hoen, Utrecht University, “Diverse Non-Coding RNAs in Diverse Extracellular RNA Carriers: Implications for Biomarker Research.” The presentations will be followed by a 30-minute Q&A/panel discussion moderated by Dr. Robbins.

PANEL 3--EXTRACELLULAR RNA

This panel session on Wednesday, June 22, will be introduced by Ken Witwer, PhD, Associate Professor, Molecular and Comparative Pathobiology, Johns Hopkins, and will feature presentations by James Patton, Professor, Biological Sciences and Biochemistry, Vanderbilt University, “Extracellular Vesicles, exRNA, and Cancer;” Amy Buck, PhD, Wellcome Trust Career Development Fellow, “tbd;” Louise Laurent, MD, PhD, Vice Chair for Translational Research and Director of Perinatal Research for the UCSD Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences, UC-San Diego, “exRNA Biomarker Discovery;” and Juan Pablo Tosar, PhD, Senior Researcher, Institut Pasteur de Montevideo (Uruguay), “Extracellular Biogenesis of Extravesicular rRNA- and tRNA-Derived Fragments.” The presentations will be followed by a 30-minute Q&A/panel discussion moderated by Dr. Witwer.

PANEL 4--IN VIVO APPROACHES TO UNDERSTANDINGEV FUNCTION

This panel session on Wednesday, June 22, will be introduced by Raghu Kalluri, MD, PhD, Chair of Cancer Biology and Director of the Metastasis Research Center, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and will feature presentations by Guillaume van Niel, PhD, team Leader, Endosomal Dynamics in Neuropathies, Institute of Psychiatry and Neurosciences of Paris, “Live Tracking of EVs' Life Cycle in Vivo;” Heather Pua, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Pathology, Microbiology, and Immunology, Vanderbilt University, “Increased Hematopoietic Extracellular RNAs and Vesicles in the Lung During Allergic Airway Response;” Raghu Kalluri, MD, PhD, MD Anderson Cancer Center, “The Biology and Function of Exosomes in Cancer;” and Deborah Goberdha, PhD, Associate Professor of Cell Signaling, Department of Physiology, Anatomy, & Genetics, University of Oxford, “Analyzing the Regulation of Rab11-Exosome Biogenesis In Vivo.” The presentations will be followed by a 30-minute Q&A/panel discussion moderated by Dr. Kalluri.

Please see the list of meeting sponsors below, together with links to the sponsor sites.

MEETING SPONSORS

Sponsors of the 2020 ISEV Virtual Annual Meeting include the following:

PLATINUM SPONSORS

FujiFilm (https://www.fujifilm.com/)

Izon (https://izon.com/)

NanoFCM (https://www.nanofcm.com/)

NanoView Biosciences (https://www.nanoviewbio.com/)

Particle Metrix (https://www.particle-metrix.de/en/particle-metrix)

RoosterBio (https://www.roosterbio.com/).

GOLD SPONSORS

Beckman Coulter (https://www.beckman.com/)

Luminex (https://www.luminexcorp.com/)

Malvern Panalytical (https://www.malvernpanalytical.com/en/)

Myriade (http://www.myriadelab.com/en/)

Streck (https://www.streck.com/)

SILVER SPONSORS

Lonza Pharma & Biotech (https://pharma.lonza.com/)

System Biosciences (SBI) (https://systembio.com/)

BRONZE SPONSORS

BioQuick News (http://www.bioquicknews.com)

Cellarcus Biosciences (https://www.cellarcus.com/)

Cytek Biosciences (https://cytekbio.com/)

FiberCellSystems (https://www.fibercellsystems.com/)

Immunostep (https://www.immunostep.com/)

Spectradyne (https://nanoparticleanalyzer.com/)