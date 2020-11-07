Sat, 07/11/2020 - 09:01 — bioquicknews

The International Society for ExtracellularVesicles (ISEV) AnnualMeeting (ISEV2020), Including #Exosomes, Is Now VIRTUAL (July 20-22); and will feature over 600 Discussions (Plenary Addresses, Panel Sessions, Featured Abstracts, Oral Abstract Talks, Poster Chats, & Educational Sessions). The program can viewed here (https://www.isev.org/mpage/2020Program) and registration can be done here (https://www.isev.org/mpage/2020Registration). As eminent Yale Professor Philip Askenase, MD, has said, “Exosomes are a sensational biologic discovery and they seem to be involved in nearly all biological and clinical processes.” Among its myriad stimulating and timely offerings, the ISEV 2020 virtual meeting will include 12-minute oral presentations of four Featured Abstracts that have been selected for their high quality and significance. Featured Abstracts 1 and 2 will be presented on Monday, June 20; Featured Abstract 3 will be presented on Tuesday, June 21; and Featured Abstract 4 will be presented on Wednesday, June 22. Each Featured Abstract presentation will be followed by a 5-minute Q&A session, moderated by a leader in the field. Featured Abstract 1 is titled “Ral GTPases Promote Metastasis By Controlling Biogenesis and Organotropism of Extracellular Vesicles,” and will be presented by Shima Ghoroghi, from Dr. Jacky Goetz’s Lab for Tumor Biomechanics, University of Strasbourg, France. Featured Abstract 2 is titled “Towards Reference Intervals of Extracellular Vesicles in Human Plasma by Flow Cytometry,” and will be presented by Bo Li, Southern Medical University, Guangzhou, China. The presentations of Featured Abstracts 1 and 2 will each be followed by a 5-minute Q&A moderated by Roosmarjin Vandenroucke, PhD, Group Leader and Professor, VIB Center for Inflammation Research, Ghent University, Belgium.

Featured Abstracts 3 will be presented on Tuesday, July 21, and it is titled “Nuclear Proteins Are Recruited into Tumor-Derived Extracellular Vesicles Upon Expression of Tetraspanin Tspan8.” This Featured Abstract will be presented by Elena Grueso Navarro, a Marie Curie Fellow at TRAIN-EV, University of Frieburg in Breisgau, Germany. The 5-minute Q&A session for this Featured Abstract will be moderated by Susmita Sahoo, PhD, Assistant Professor of Medicine & Cardiology, Cardiology Cardiovascular Research Center, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York.

Featured Abstract 4 will be presented on Wednesday, July 22, and it is titled “Genetically Encoded Probes Provide Insight into Extracellular Vesicle Cargo Release in Cells.” It will be presented by Bhagyashree Joshi, University Medical Center Groningen, The Netherlands. The 5-minute Q&A session for this featured abstract will be moderated by Ken Witwer, PhD, Associate Professor, Molecular and Comparative Pathobiology, Johns Hopkins, and ISEV Executive Chair for Science & Meetings.

Following the Program and Registration links, please see the list of meeting sponsors, together with links to the sponsor sites.

[ISEV 2020 (Virtual) Program] [Registration for ISEV 2020 (Virtual) Annual Meeting]

MEETING SPONSORS

Sponsors of the 2020 ISEV Virtual Annual Meeting include the following:

PLATINUM SPONSORS

FujiFilm (https://www.fujifilm.com/)

Izon (https://izon.com/)

NanoFCM (https://www.nanofcm.com/)

NanoView Biosciences (https://www.nanoviewbio.com/)

Particle Metrix (https://www.particle-metrix.de/en/particle-metrix)

RoosterBio (https://www.roosterbio.com/).

GOLD SPONSORS

Beckman Coulter (https://www.beckman.com/)

Luminex (https://www.luminexcorp.com/)

Malvern Panalytical (https://www.malvernpanalytical.com/en/)

Myriade (http://www.myriadelab.com/en/)

Streck (https://www.streck.com/)

SILVER SPONSORS

Lonza Pharma & Biotech (https://pharma.lonza.com/)

System Biosciences (SBI) (https://systembio.com/)

BRONZE SPONSORS

BioQuick News (http://www.bioquicknews.com)

Cellarcus Biosciences (https://www.cellarcus.com/)

Cytek Biosciences (https://cytekbio.com/)

FiberCellSystems (https://www.fibercellsystems.com/)

Immunostep (https://www.immunostep.com/)

Spectradyne (https://nanoparticleanalyzer.com/)