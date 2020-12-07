Sun, 07/12/2020 - 12:04 — bioquicknews

The International Society for ExtracellularVesicles (ISEV) AnnualMeeting (ISEV2020), Including Exosomes, Is Now VIRTUAL (July 20-22); and will feature over 600 Discussions (Plenary Addresses, Panel Sessions, Featured Abstracts, Oral Abstract Talks, Poster Chats, & Education Sessions). The program can viewed here (https://www.isev.org/mpage/2020Program) and registration can be done here (https://www.isev.org/mpage/2020Registration). As eminent Yale Medical School Professor and 30-Year Chief of Allergy & Immunology Philip Askenase, MD, has said, “Exosomes are a sensational biologic discovery and they seem to be involved in nearly all biological and clinical processes.” Among its myriad stimulating and timely offerings, the ISEV 2020 virtual meeting will be offering 23 Educational Presentations, featured in 6 different sessions during the 3-day meeting. These sessions are intended to convey significant background information on the ever-widening impact of extracellular vesicles (EVs), including exosomes, on virtually all aspects of biology and medicine The 23 10-minute educational presentations will be delivered by world leaders in their fields. Below is an outline of the schedule for the Education Sessions, with descriptions of the 23 different presentations and backgrounds on the distinguished presenters and session moderators. Each of the six Education Sessions will include a 15-minute Q&A discussion at its end.

EDUCATION SESSION 1 (MONDAY 2:00 PM EDT—2:48 PM EDT)

Education Session 1 (Introduction & EV Position Papers), on Monday (June 20), will feature a brief introduction by Edit Buzas, MD, PhD, ISEV Executive Chair for Education; TRAIN-EV* core member; Professor & Chair, Department of Genetics, Cell Biology, and Immunobiology; Head, Extracellular Vesicles Group; Semmelweis University, Budapest, Hungary. This will be followed by 10-minute presentations of three EV position papers.

The first paper will describe “ISEV Guidelines on EV studies (MISEV2018) and Standardization Initiatives” and will be presented by Clotilde Thery, PhD, TRAIN-EV* Core Member; Professor, INSERM Director of Research; Head, Exosomes and Tumor Growth Team; Institut Curie in Paris, France.

The second paper will describe “Flow Cytometry (Technique)” and will be presented by John Nolan, PhD, Lab Head, Scintillion Institute (http://www.scintillon.org/), San Diego, California, USA Previously, Dr. Nolan served as Director of the National Flow Cytometry Resource at the Los Alamos National Laboratory.

The third paper will describe “Urinary Extracellular Vesicles-Perspectives and Challenges for Biomedical Research and Clinical Utilization” and will be jointly presented by Elena Martens-Uzunova, PhD, Assistant Professor, Urology, Erasmus Medical Center, Rotterdam, The Netherlands; and Alicia Llorente, PhD, Project Group Leader, Exosomes and Prostate Cancer, Oslo University Hospital, Norway.

These presentations will be followed by a 15-minute Q&A session moderated by Ken Witwer, PhD, ISEV Executive Chair for Science & Meetings; Associate Professor, Molecular and Comparative Pathobiology, Johns Hopkins.

EDUCATION SESSION 2 (MONDAY 2:48 PM EDT—3:46 PM EDT)

Education Session 2 (EV Methods & Techniques) will also be presented on Monday (July 20), and will be briefly introduced by Alain Brisson, PhD, Emeritus Professor at the University of Bordeaux, Extracellular Vesicles & Membrane Repair Team, French National Center for Scientific Research (Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique, CNRS) Unit, Institut de Chimie & Biologie des Membranes et des Nano-objets (CBMN), Bordeaux, France.

The first 10-minute educational presentation of Education Session 2 is titled “Molecular and Functional Heterogeneity of Cancer-Derived Extracellular Vesicles” and will be delivered by Dolores Di Vizio, MD, PhD, ISEV Adjunct Board Member; Professor of Surgery, Biomedical Sciences, and Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA.

The second presentation is titled “EV Isolation” and will be delivered by An Hendrix, PhD, TRAIN-EV* Core Member; Professor & Cancer Research Institute Ghent (CRIG) Group Leader, Ghent University, Belgium; Principal Investigator, Laboratory of Experimental Cancer Research (UGent); Assistant Professor, Laboratory of Experimental Cancer Research (UGent); and Founder of the Belgian Society for Extracellular Vesicles.

The third presentation is titled “EV Labeling for Flow Cytometry: Methods & Cautions” and will be delivered by Xiao-Mei Yan, PhD, Professor & Group Leader, Department of Chemical Biology, Xiamen University, Xiamen, China.

The fourth presentation is titled “EV Imaging TEM,” and will be delivered by Guillaume Van Niel, PhD, Team Leader in Endosomal Dynamics in Neuropathies, at the Institute of Psychiatry and Neuroscience in Paris, France.

The 15-minute Q&A session for these educational presentations will be moderated by Dr. Brisson.

EDUCATION SESSION 3 (TUESDAY 5:30 pm EDT--6:28 pm EDT)

Tuesday (June 21) will feature Education Sessions 3 and 4.

Education Session 3 (“Single High-Throughput EV Analysis”) will be briefly introduced by Suresh Mathivanan, PhD, Director of the Research Center for Extracellular Vesicles (RCEV), LaTrobe University, Melbourne, Australia.

The first presentation is titled “Size and Concentration Determination of Extracellular Vesicles with Flow Cytometry, Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis, and Resistive Pulse Sensing” and will be delivered by Edwin van der Pol, PhD, Assistant Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering and Physics, and the Laboratory of Experimental Clinical Chemistry, Amsterdam University Medical Center, The Netherlands.

The second presentation is titled “Flow Cytometry As a Tool for EV Characterization: Potential or Pitfall?” and will be delivered by Joanne Lannigan, PhD; CEO, Flow Cytometry Support Services, LLC; and former Director of the Flow Cytometry Core, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia, USA.

The third presentation is titled “Capture Technology,” and will be delivered by Maria del Mar Vales Gomez, PhD, Department of Immunology & Oncology, Centro Nacional de Biotechnologia (CNB), Madrid, Spain.

The fourth presentation is titled “Multiple In-Situ Protein and RNA Analysis of Single Extracellular Vesicles” and will be delivered by Eduardo Reategui, PhD, Assistant Professor, Group Leader, Bioengineering Research, Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio, USA.

The 15-minute Q&A session on these four presentations will be moderated by Dr. Mathivanan.

EDUCATION SESSION 4 (TUESDAY 6:28 pm EDT—7:26 pm EDT)

Education Session 4 will also take place on Tuesday, June 21, and will be briefly introduced by Louise Laurent, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences; Vice Chair for Translational Research; Director of Perinatal Research for the UCSD Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences; and a member of the UCSD Embryonic Stem Cell Research Oversight Committee, University of California at San Diego (UCSD), USA.

The first presentation is titled “Lipidomics” and will be delivered by Johann Swinnen, PhD, Professor & Chair, Department of Oncology; Head, Laboratory of Lipid Metabolism and Cancer, KU (Katholieke Universiteit) Leuven, Belgium.

The second presentation is titled “Proteomics and Bioinformatics Analysis of Protein Content” and will be delivered by Suresh Mathivanan, PhD, Director of the Research Center for Extracellular Vesicles (RCEV), LaTrobe University, Melbourne, Australia.

The third presentation is titled “EV Nucleic Acid Content” and will be delivered by Kendall Van Keuren-Jensen, PhD, Deputy Director of Research Resources and Professor, The Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen) (Phoenix, Arizona), An Affiliate of City of Hope, California, USA.

The fourth presentation is titled “Bioinformatic Analysis of EV RNA Data” and will be delivered by Joel Rozowsky, PhD, Research Scientist in Molecular Biophysics and Biochemistry, Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, USA.

A 15-minute Q&A session on these four presentations will be moderated by Dr. Laurent.

EDUCATION SESSION 5 (WEDNESDAY 1:15 pm EDT-2:13 pm EDT)

Wednesday, June 22, will feature Education Sessions 5 and 6.

Education Session 5 will be briefly introduced by Clotilde Thery, PhD, TRAIN-EV* Core Member; Professor; INSERM Director of Research; Head, Exosomes and Tumor Growth Team; Institut Curie in Paris, France.

The first presentation is titled “EV Complexity and Heterogeneity” and will be delivered by Edit Buzas, MD, PhD, ISEV Executive Chair for Education; TRAIN-EV* Core Member; Professor & Chair, Department of Genetics, Cell Biology, and Immunobiology; Head, Extracellular Vesicles Group; Semmelweis University, Budapest, Hungary.

The second presentation is titled “EV Biogenesis and Release” and will be delivered by Pascale Zimmerman, PhD, Associate Professor, Head, Laboratory of Signal Integration in Cell Fate Decision, Department of Human Genetics, KU (Katholieke Universiteit) Leuven, Belgium.

The third presentation is titled “EV Uptake and Fusion” and will be delivered by David Carter, PhD, Reader in Biomedical Science, Department of Biological and Medical Sciences, Oxford Brookes University, Oxford, UK.

The fourth presentation is titled “EV Inter-Cellular and Inter-Organism Communication” and will be delivered by Marca Wauben, PhD, ISEV Secretary General; TRAIN-EV* Core Member; Professor, Intercellular Communication, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Department of Biochemistry & Cell Biology, Utrecht University, The Netherlands.

The 15-minute Q&A session for these four presentations will be moderated by Dr. Thery.

EDUCATION SESSION 6 (WEDNESDAY 2:13 pm EDT-3:11 pm EDT)

The last Education Session, Education Session 6, will focus on “EV Function in Disease and Clinical Application” and will be briefly introduced by Benedetta Bussolati, MD, PhD, Associate Professor, Nephrology, Molecular and Biotechnology Center, University of Turin, Italy.

The first presentation is titled “EV In Vitro Models” and will be delivered by Irina Nazarenko, PhD, TRAIN-EV* Core Member; Head, Exosomes and Tumor Immunology Group, Institute for Infection Prevention Hospital Epidemiology, Medical Center University Freiburg, Breisgau, Germany.

The second presentation is titled “Leveraging the Exosome-Mapping Mouse for Understanding the Functional Role of EV Signaling” and will be delivered by Saumya Das, MD, PhD, Co-Director of Resynchronization and Advanced Cardiac Therapeutics Program, Cardiology Research Center, Massachusetts General Hospital; Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.

The third presentation is titled “EVs in Bacterial and Non-Mammalian Diseases” and will be delivered by Maria Kaparakis-Liaskos, PhD, Associate Professor; Head, Host-Pathogen Interactions and Bacterial Membrane Vesicles Laboratory; LaTrobe University, Melbourne, Australia.

The fourth presentation is titled “EVs in Regeneration” and will be delivered by Susmita Sahoo, PhD, ISEV Executive Chair for Communications; Associate Professor of Medicine & Cardiology, Cardiovascular Research Center, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA.

The four presentations will be discussed in a 15-minute Q&A session moderated by Dr. Bussolati.

* TRAIN-EV is Training in Extracellular Vesicles: For Benefit in Health and Disease (http://train-ev.eu/)

Following the Program and Registration links, please see the list of meeting sponsors, together with links to the sponsor sites.

[ISEV 2020 (Virtual) Program] [Registration for ISEV 2020 (Virtual) Annual Meeting]

MEETING SPONSORS

Sponsors of the 2020 ISEV Virtual Annual Meeting include the following:

PLATINUM SPONSORS

FujiFilm (https://www.fujifilm.com/)

Izon (https://izon.com/)

NanoFCM (https://www.nanofcm.com/)

NanoView Biosciences (https://www.nanoviewbio.com/)

Particle Metrix (https://www.particle-metrix.de/en/particle-metrix)

RoosterBio (https://www.roosterbio.com/).

GOLD SPONSORS

Beckman Coulter (https://www.beckman.com/)

Luminex (https://www.luminexcorp.com/)

Malvern Panalytical (https://www.malvernpanalytical.com/en/)

Myriade (http://www.myriadelab.com/en/)

Streck (https://www.streck.com/)

SILVER SPONSORS

Lonza Pharma & Biotech (https://pharma.lonza.com/)

System Biosciences (SBI) (https://systembio.com/)

BRONZE SPONSORS

BioQuick News (http://www.bioquicknews.com)

Cellarcus Biosciences (https://www.cellarcus.com/)

Cytek Biosciences (https://cytekbio.com/)

FiberCellSystems (https://www.fibercellsystems.com/)

Immunostep (https://www.immunostep.com/)

Spectradyne (https://nanoparticleanalyzer.com/)