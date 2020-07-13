Mon, 07/13/2020 - 10:08 — bioquicknews

On July 13, 2020, the International Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ISEV) Annual Meeting (ISEV2020), including exosomes, is now VIRTUAL (July 20-22); and will feature over 600 Discussions (Plenary Addresses, Panel Sessions, Featured Abstracts, Oral Abstract Talks, Poster Chats, & Education Sessions). The program can viewed here (https://www.isev.org/mpage/2020Program) and registration can be done here (https://www.isev.org/mpage/2020Registration). For past annual meetings, the ISEV has awarded meeting scholarships to outstanding young investigators. This year, in addition to the Young Investigator Scholarship category, ISEV has introduced three new scholarship categories: New Parent Member Scholarship (with children up to 8 years of age); Travel Scholarship for Attendees Working in World Bank Low-Income Countries; and Scholarship for Student Hardship (this category is for students who faced exceptional hardship in their careers to achieve their goals). This year’s 36 scholarship winners are listed below, together with their academic affiliations, and the titles and numbers of their abstracts for the meeting.

LINA ANTOUNIANS, The Hospital for Sick Children, Canada, Abstract Title: “Epigenetic Regulation of Fetal Hypoplastic Lungs by Amniotic Fluid Stem Cell Derived Extracellular Vesicles” (OT10.4)

ISHARA ATUKORALA (photo), La Trobe University, Australia, Abstract Title: “Ubiquitin E3 Ligase NEDD4 Is a Novel Regulator of Exosome Biogenesis and Secretion” (OT09.1)

SOUNAK BAGCHI, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, USA, Abstract Title: “Bioengineered Exosomes As Novel Drug Carriers for Targeting HIV-1 Infection in the CNS” (OS29.2)

AMY BAXTER, La Trobe University, Australia, Abstract Title: “Understanding the Role of Endothelial Cell-Derived Apoptotic Bodies in Inflammatory Signaling and Cell Clearance in an Atherosclerosis Model of Inflammation” (OF17.3)

STEFANO CLERICI, University of Campinas, Brazil, Abstract Title: “Low Molecular Weight Protein Tyrosine Phosphatase (LMWPTP) Carried by Colorectal Cancer Cells-Derived Extracellular Vesicles As a Player In Tumor-Educated Human Fibroblasts” (PF08.11)

ROSSELLA CRESCITELLI, Krefting Research Centre, Sweden, Abstract Title: “Subpopulations of Tissue-Derived Extracellular Vesicles--Methodological Evaluation for Vesicle Size Measurement” (PS11.04)

MEHDI DEHGHANI, Rochester Institute of Technology, United States, Abstract Title: “Tangential Flow for Analyte Capture of Extracellular Vesicles”( OT01.2)

TOM DRIEDONKS, Utrecht University, The Netherlands, Abstract Title: “Y-RNA Subtype Ratios in Plasma Extracellular Vesicles Are Cell Type Specific and Are Candidate Biomarkers for Inflammatory Disease” (OF14.2)

SHIMA GHOROGHI, Université de Strasbourg, France, Abstract Title: “Ral GTPases Promote Metastasis by Controlling Biogenesis and Organotropism of Extracellular Vesicles,” (FA1)

MAIREAD HYLAND, Keele University, UK, Abstract Title: “Changes in Extracellular Vesicle Protein Cargo After Pro-Inflammatory Priming of Umbilical Cord Mesenchymal Stem Cells” (OT06.6)

TAKERRA JOHNSON, National Eye Institute, USA, Abstract Title: “Extracellular Vesicle Characterization in Human Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Retinal Pigment Epithelium” (PT06.07)

MOHAMMED RABIUL HOSEN, University of Bonn, Germany, Abstract Title: “Coronary Artery Disease Ameliorates Extracellular Vesicle lncRNA PUNISHER Regulates Antigenic Response and Endothelial Cells Function Via NFkB-Dependent Mechanism” (OF17.2)

Bhagyashree Joshi, UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER GRONINGEN, THE Netherlands, Abstract Title: “Genetically Encoded Probes Provide Insight into Extracellular Vesicle Cargo Release in Cells” (FA4)

JINA KO, Harvard University, United States, Abstract Title: “Droplet-Based Single Extracellular Vesicle Sequencing for Rare Immune Subtype Discovery” (OT05.3)

SHIV RAM KRISHN, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, United States, Abstract Title: “The αvβ6 Integrin in Cancer Cell-Derived Small Extracellular Vesicles Enhances Angiogenesis” (OT02.3)

SHUANG LI, Peking Union Medical College, China (People's Republic), Abstract Title: “ZIKV Induced DEFA1B Blocks ZIKV Adsorption and Retards Cell Cycle By Regulating ORC1 Expression”( OT11.3)

ZHEFENG LI, The Ohio State University, USA, Abstract Title: “RNA Nanoparticles As EV Displaying Ligands for Specific Cancer Targeting and Efficient RNAi Delivery in Vivo” (OF15.6)

CARINE LIM, National University of Singapore, Singapore, Abstract Title: “Circulating Exosome-Associated Amyloid-Beta Protein in Blood Reflects Brain Amyloid Deposition” (OT07.05)

STEEVE LIMA, I3s/IBMC, Portugal, Abstract Title: “Cyanobacterial Extracellular Vesicles Are an Alternative Secretion Mechanism to Deal with Copper-Induced Stress” (OF18.2)

XINMING LIU, The University of Sheffield, United Kingdom, Abstract Title: “Presence of Vault RNA and Proteins Indicates Contamination of Extracellular Vesicle Preparations With Vault Particles” (OF14.4)

ALLI MATHIESEN, Eastern Virginia Medical School, USA, Abstract Title: “Extracellular Vesicles from Adipose Tissue and Endothelial Cells of Obese Humans Share miRNA Cargos and Increase Prostate Cancer Aggressiveness in Conjunction with Twist1” (PT15.12=OP1.12)

NIAMH MCNAMEE, Trinity Biomedical Science Institute (TBSI), Trinity College Dublin, Ireland, Abstract Title: “Inhibition of Extracellular Vesicle Release in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer” (PF08.02)

GIORGIA MANNI, University of Perugia, Italy, Abstract Title: “Amniotic Fluid Stem Cell Derived Extracellular Vesicles Modulate Pathogenic Immune Responses in Experimental Autoimmune Encephalomyelitis” (OS19.4)

ROSALIE MARTEL, McGill University, Canada, Abstract Title: “Combinatorial Antibody Microarray Profiling of Intra- and Extravesicular Proteins in Colorectal Cancer Cell Line Extracellular Vesicles” (OS24.3)

ELENA GRUESO NAVARRO, University of Freiburg, Germany, Abstract Title: “Nuclear Proteins Are Recruited into Tumor-Derived Extracellular Vesicles Upon Expression of Tetraspanin Tspan8” (FA3)

GIONA PEDRIOLI, Laboratory for Biomedical Neurosciences, Switzerland, Abstract Title: “Endo-Lysosomes As an Alternative Intracellular Location for EV Cargo Delivery with Disease Relevance” (OT04.1)

RUSSELL ROGERS, Smidt Heart Institute, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, United States, Abstract Title: “Monocytes Traffic Extracellular Vesicles to Damaged Muscle and Adopt a Novel Immunophenotype to Support Muscle Regeneration” (OS23.4)

ALICIA ROJAS, Weizmann Institute of Sciences, Israel, Abstract Title: “Analysis of Extracellular Vesicle Populations from Malaria-Infected Erythrocytes by Field-Flow Fractionation Reveals Distinct Sub-Sets” (LBS03.13)

RAHUL SANWLANI, La Trobe University, Australia, Abstract Title: “Dietary Cross-Species Communication: Context-Dependent Role of Bovine Extracellular Vesicles in Cancer Progression” (OF12.4)

GYÖNGYVÉR ORSOLYA SANDOR, Semmelweis University, Hungary, Abstract Title: “Patient-Derived Organoids Represent a Novel Tool to Study the Effect of Intra-Tumoral Heterogeneity on EV Release in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer” (PS09.14)

OSKAR STAUFER, Max Planck Institute for Medical Research, Germany, Abstract Title: “Bottom-Up Assembly of Fully-Synthetic Extracellular Vesicles” (OT10.5)

BINGDONG SUI, University of Pennsylvania, United States, Abstract Title: “Regulation of Liver Homeostasis, Regeneration, and Diseases by Mesenchymal Stem Cell-Derived Apoptotic Extracellular Vesicles” (OT06.1)

SHI-CONG TAO, Shanghai Jiao Tong University Affiliated Sixth People's Hospital, China (People's Republic), Abstract Title: “XAV-939–Loaded Chondrocyte-Derived Small Extracellular Vesicles Target Delivery to Chondrocytes and Delay Osteoarthritis Progression by Inhibiting Tankyrase” (OF15.4)

ALVIN TIEU, Ottawa Hospital Research Institute, Canada, Abstract Title: “Immunomodulatory Small Extracellular Vesicles Derived from Mesenchymal Stem Cells: A Potential Cell-Free Therapy for Acute and Chronic Pulmonary Vascular Diseases” (OT06.4)

JAN VAN DEUN, Harvard Medical School, United States, Abstract Title: “Beyond Size-Exclusion: Dual-Mode Chromatography Improves Purity of Extracellular Vesicles from Plasma” (OT01.1)

LIJUAN YU, Clinical Molecular Biology Laboratory, Xijing Hospital, China, Abstract Title: “Extracellular Vesicles from Prostate Cancer Cells Deliver Micrornas to Promote Osteogenesis” (PS02.11)

Following the Program and Registration links, and the link to the ISEV scholarships announcement, please see the list of meeting sponsors, together with links to the sponsor sites.

[ISEV 2020 (Virtual) Program] [Registration for ISEV 2020 (Virtual) Annual Meeting] [ISEV 2020 Scholarship Winners]

MEETING SPONSORS

Sponsors of the 2020 ISEV Virtual Annual Meeting include the following:

PLATINUM SPONSORS

FujiFilm (https://www.fujifilm.com/)

Izon (https://izon.com/)

NanoFCM (https://www.nanofcm.com/)

NanoView Biosciences (https://www.nanoviewbio.com/)

Particle Metrix (https://www.particle-metrix.de/en/particle-metrix)

RoosterBio (https://www.roosterbio.com/).

GOLD SPONSORS

Beckman Coulter (https://www.beckman.com/)

Luminex (https://www.luminexcorp.com/)

Malvern Panalytical (https://www.malvernpanalytical.com/en/)

Myriade (http://www.myriadelab.com/en/)

Streck (https://www.streck.com/)

SILVER SPONSORS

Lonza Pharma & Biotech (https://pharma.lonza.com/)

System Biosciences (SBI) (https://systembio.com/)

BRONZE SPONSORS

BioQuick News (http://www.bioquicknews.com)

Cellarcus Biosciences (https://www.cellarcus.com/)

Cytek Biosciences (https://cytekbio.com/)

FiberCellSystems (https://www.fibercellsystems.com/)

Immunostep (https://www.immunostep.com/)

Spectradyne (https://nanoparticleanalyzer.com/)