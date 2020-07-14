Tue, 07/14/2020 - 05:26 — bioquicknews

As we age, the immune system gradually becomes impaired. One aspect of thisA Balancing Act Between Immunity and Longevity; Mutation in Splicing Factor RNP-6 Inhibits Immune Response in C. elegans, But Increases Lifespan, Barring Infection; RNP-6 Human Orthologue Splicing Factor PUF60 May Also Be Involved in Immunity & Lifespan impairment is chronic inflammation in the elderly, which means that the immune system is constantly active and sends out inflammatory substances. Such chronic inflammation is associated with multiple age-related diseases including arthritis and Alzheimer's disease, and impaired immune responses to infection. One of the questions in aging research is whether chronic inflammation is a cause of aging, or a consequence of the aging process itself? Scientists in the laboratory of Adam Antebi, PhD, Director of the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Aging in Cologne, Germany, have found evidence suggesting that increased inflammation causes the aging process to speed up, and that there is a fine balance between maintaining immune system function and longevity. From their work in the tiny roundworm, Caenorhabditis elegans, the scientists discovered a mutation in an evolutionarily conserved gene [the RNP-6 (ribonucleoprotein 6) gene in C. elegans, whose orthologous gene in humans is called PUF60 (poly U binding splicing factor 60)], which made the worms long-lived, but, at the same time, dampened their immune response. Worms with this mutation lived about 20% longer than normal worms, but when they were infected with certain bacteria, they succumbed more quickly to the infection. This suggests that an overactive immune system also has a price: it shortens life span. Conversely, a less active immune system pays off in a longer life span--as long as the animal does not die from an infection. How does the RNP-6/PUF60 gene regulate this fine balance between a maintained immune system and longevity? RNP-6/PUF60 works as a so-called "splicing factor,” and is involved in the removal (or "splicing out") of segments in messenger RNA. This process is essential to generate functional proteins. The scientists found that the mutated RNP-6 perturbs this process and alters the regulation of other genes that are involved in immune functions. "We're excited by this finding because it implicates a very fundamental process in the cell to immunity," says Dr. Antebi.

The new research was published on June 15, 2020 in eLife and is titled “Evolutionarily Conserved Regulation of Immunity by the Splicing Factor RNP-6/PUF60.”

"These observations, of course, raise further questions. Notably pinpointing how PUF60 activity [in humans] affects immunity and longevity, and how these two processes are balanced will be central to understanding the relationship between inflammation and aging."

In the introduction to their article, the authors note that “mRNA splicing is an essential process in eukaryotic cells whereby intervening non-coding sequences (introns) are removed from primary transcripts, and protein-coding sequences (exons) are joined together to form the mature mRNA. This activity is catalyzed by a family of specialized proteins called splicing factors. Different combinations of exons enlarge the repertoire of proteins and thus increase the diversity of molecules at play in the physiological response.”

“Various physiological processes are regulated by splicing in C. elegans, including heavy metal resistance, metabolism, and lifespan, yet how splicing affects innate immunity, especially in invertebrate models, remains relatively unexplored. Here, we report a novel role of splicing factors in immunity that reveal a crucial host response during bacterial infection.”

In their conclusion, the authors state that “Our study paves the way to further explore the intriguing connection between splicing, lifespan, and innate immunity in an evolutionarily conserved context. We propose that splicing factors might mediate a tradeoff between immunity and longevity, and further postulate that longevity could have arisen in some species by limiting inflammatory processes.”

[Press release] [eLife article]