Fri, 07/17/2020 - 06:00 — bioquicknews

The International Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ISEV) Annual Meeting (ISEV 2020), Including Exosomes, is now VIRTUAL (July 20-22); and will be featuring over 600 discussions (Plenary Addresses, Panel Sessions, Featured Abstracts, Oral Abstract Talks, Poster Chats, & Education Sessions), including both live and on-demand presentations. The meeting program can viewed here (https://www.isev.org/mpage/2020Program) and registration can be done here (https://www.isev.org/mpage/2020Registration). As Philip Askenase, MD, eminent Yale Medical School Professor and 30-Year Chief of Allergy & Immunology at Yale, has said, "Exosomes are a sensational biological discovery and they seem to be involved in nearly all biological and clinical processes.” Please consider attending the virtual ISEV 2020 meeting to learn more about these fascinating and immensely important tiny particles. And if you can’t make the live sessions July 20-22, be aware that all meeting presentations and other materials will be available to all registrants until September 21. BioQuick News (http://www.bioquicknews.com) is covering the ISEV 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting and will be posting articles throughout the meeting, and also afterwards. BioQuick News is dedicated to the timely reporting of key life science & medicine advances from around the globe. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, USA, BioQuick News is a wholly independent publication and presently has readers in over 160 countries. BioQuick also has a Japanese-language edition. BioQuick has received numerous awards for publishing excellence and was recently ranked among the “Best Biology Blogs on the Planet.” BioQuick currently offers over 5,500 fully accessible articles on major life science/medicine advances (including >300 stories on exosomes/EVs). A particular topic can be easily researched by using the publication's powerful search engine. BioQuick News is a bronze sponsor of the ISEV 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting and has served as a media partner for a number of other major scientific events, including the Personalized Medicine World Conference 2020 (PMWC 2020) in Silicon Valley, California. BioQuick News is actively seeking additional advertising and sponsorship. BioQuick is a registered trademark of Editor & Publisher Michael D. O'Neill (logophile2000@yahoo.com). Please see more information on BioQuick News at (http://www.bioquicknews.com/node/34).

LINKS TO ISEV PROGRAM & REGISTRATION

Following the ISEV 2020 Program and Registration links, please see the list of meeting sponsors, together with links to the sponsor sites.

[ISEV 2020 (Virtual) Program] [Registration for ISEV 2020 (Virtual) Annual Meeting]

ISEV 2020 MEETING SPONSORS

Sponsors of the 2020 ISEV Virtual Annual Meeting include the following:

PLATINUM SPONSORS

FujiFilm (https://www.fujifilm.com/)

Izon (https://izon.com/)

NanoFCM (https://www.nanofcm.com/)

NanoView Biosciences (https://www.nanoviewbio.com/)

Particle Metrix (https://www.particle-metrix.de/en/particle-metrix)

RoosterBio (https://www.roosterbio.com)

GOLD SPONSORS

Beckman Coulter (https://www.beckman.com/)

Luminex (https://www.luminexcorp.com/)

Malvern Panalytical (https://www.malvernpanalytical.com/en/)

Myriade (http://www.myriadelab.com/en/)

Streck (https://www.streck.com/)

SILVER SPONSORS

Lonza Pharma & Biotech (https://pharma.lonza.com/)

System Biosciences (SBI) (https://systembio.com/)

BRONZE SPONSORS

BioQuick News (http://www.bioquicknews.com)

Cellarcus Biosciences (https://www.cellarcus.com/)

Cytek Biosciences (https://cytekbio.com/)

FiberCellSystems (https://www.fibercellsystems.com/)

Immunostep (https://www.immunostep.com/)

Spectradyne (https://nanoparticleanalyzer.com/