The International Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ISEV) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting (July 20-22) (https://www.eventscribe.com/2020/ISEV/), with 1,600 virtual attendees from over 50 countries around the world, and offering ~600 presentations of various types (Plenary Addresses, “Hot Topic” Panel Sessions, Featured Abstracts, Oral Abstract Talks, Poster Chats, & Education Sessions), both live-streamed and on-demand, opened on Monday, July 20, with welcoming remarks by Alissa Weaver, MD, PhD Professor & Chair, Cell & Developmental Biology, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, and Lucia Languino, PhD, Professor, Cancer Biology, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, the two ISEV International Organizing Committee (IOC) Co-Chairs, and by Ken Witwer, PhD, Associate Professor, Molecular and Comparative Pathobiology, Johns Hopkins, and ISEV Executive Chair for Science & Meetings. These warm words were followed by the meeting’s first live-streamed plenary address on the “The Mystery of EV Biogenesis—Past, Present, and Future,” presented by Phyllis Hanson, MD, PhD, Chair of Biological Chemistry at the University of Michigan. Dr. Hanson is a world-leading expert on the organization of cellular membranes. She studies how proteins interact with each other, and with membranes, to influence membrane trafficking and cellular organelles, and the way in which these interactions influence neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease. Dr. Hanson was introduced by her former colleague Dr. Weaver and Dr. Hanson’s address was followed by a 15-minute Q&A session moderated by Dr. Languino.

SECOND PLENARY ADDRESS FOCUSES ON "EVs IN NEUROLOGICAL DISEASES"

In the following session, ISEV President Andy Hill, PhD, Professor & Director, La Trobe Institute for Molecular Science, LaTrobe University, Australia, and former post-doc in the Medical Research Council (MRC) Prion Unit (London), introduced Hollis Cline, PhD, Co-Chair of the Department of Neuroscience at Scripps Research in La Jolla, to give the second plenary address. Dr. Cline had earlier been the Director of Research at the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory from 2002-2006 and she is a Past President of the Society for Neuroscience. Dr. Cline’s research has demonstrated the roles of a variety of activity-dependent mechanisms in controlling structural plasticity of neuronal dendrites and axons, synaptic maturation, and topographic map formation. This body of work has helped to generate a comprehensive understanding of the role of experience in shaping brain development. Dr. Cline spoke on “EVs in Neurological Diseases,” with a special focus on Rett syndrome.

FEATURED ABSTRACTS 1 & 2

Next came the presentations of two of the meeting’s four Featured Abstracts, which had been selected on merit by the ISEV’s review board from work submitted by junior investigators. The first (FA01) was delivered by PhD student Shima Ghoroghi, from Dr. Jacky Goetz’s Laboratory for Tumor Mechanics, University of Strasbourg, France, and was titled “Ral-GTPases Promote Metastasis by Controlling Biogenesis and Organotropism of Exosomes.” The second (FA04) was presented by Bo Li, PhD, from the Department of Laboratory Medicine, Nanfang Hospital, Southern Medical University, Guangzhou, China (People’s Republic), and was titled “Towards Reference Intervals of Extracellular Vesicles in Human Plasma by Flow Cytometry.”

ISEV 2020 PLATINUM SPONSOR PRESENTATIONS

These talks were followed by 15-minute presentations from three of ISEV 2020’s platinum sponsors: Nanoview, NanoFCM, and Particle Metrix. After these, came the first two of six scheduled Education Sessions.

EDUCATION SESSION 1

Education Session 1 was introduced by Edit Buzas, MD, PhD, ISEV Executive Chair for Education, Professor & Chair, Department of Genetics, Cell Biology, and Immunobiology; Head, Extracellular Vesicles Group; Semmelweis University, Budapest, Hungary; and the first talk, by Clotilde Thery, PhD, Head, Exosomes and Tumor Growth Team, Institut Curie, Paris, described “ISEV Guidelines on EV Studies (MISEV2018) and Standardization Initiatives.”

The second talk described “Flow Cytometry Techniques” and was given by John Nolan, PhD, Lab Head, Scintillion Institute. Previously, Dr. Nolan had served as Director of the National Flow Cytometry Resource at the Los Alamos National Laboratory.

The third talk discussed “Urinary Extracellular Vesicles-Perspectives and Challenges for Biomedical Research and Clinical Utilization” and was jointly presented by Alicia Llorente, PhD, Project Group Leader, Exosomes and Prostate Cancer, Oslo University Hospital, and Elena Martens-Uzunova, PhD, Assistant Professor, Urology, Erasmus Medical Center, Rotterdam.

EDUCATION SESSION 2

Education Session 2 focused on “EV Methods & Techniques” and was introduced by Alain Brisson, PhD, Emeritus Professor at the University of Bordeaux. The first talk, titled “Molecular and Functional Heterogeneity of Cancer-Derived Extracellular Vesicles,” was given by Dolores Di Vizio, MD, PhD, ISEV Adjunct Board Member; Professor of Surgery, Biomedical Sciences, and Pathology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles. The second talk, titled “EV Isolation,” was delivered by An Hendrix, PhD, Professor & Group Leader, Ghent University, Belgium.

Xiao-Mei Yan, PhD, Professor & Group Leader, Department of Chemical Biology, Xiamen University, China, delivered the third talk, titled “EV Labeling for Flow Cytometry: Methods & Cautions.” The fourth presentation was titled “EV Imaging TEM,” and was given by Guillaume Van Niel, PhD, Team Leader in Endosomal Dynamics in Neuropathies, at the Institute of Psychiatry and Neuroscience in Paris.

These first two of the meeting’s six scheduled Education Sessions were followed by two “Hot-Topic” Panel Sessions.

“HOT-TOPIC" PANEL SESSION 1

“Hot-Topic” Panel Session 1 focused on “EV Heterogeniety,” and was introduced by Dr. Thery of the Institut Curie. This session featured panelists Aurelio Lorico, MD, PhD, Professor of Pathology, Touro University Nevada; Suresh Mathivanan, PhD, Professor, Department of Biochemistry, La Trobe Institute for Molecular Science; Jan Lotvall, MD, PhD, Past President ISEV, Professor, University of Gothenberg; and Andreis Zijlstra, PhD, Assistant Professor, Vanderbilt Institute for Infection, Immunology, and Inflammation, Vanderbilt University.

Dr. Lorico spoke on the “Heterogeneity of EV Intracellular Fate,” Dr. Mathivanan discussed how “Clonal Cells Secrete Heterogenous EVs,” Dr. Lotvall described “Extracellular Vesicle Subgroups and Heterogeneity,” and Dr. Zijlstra presented “EV Fingerprinting: Resolving Extracellular Vesicle Heterogeneity Using Multi-Parametric Flow Cytometry.”

A 30-minute Q&A session moderated by Dr. Thery followed these presentations.

“HOT-TOPIC" PANEL SESSION 2

“Hot-Topic” Panel Session 2 centered on “EVs in Liquid Biopsy (Diagnostics/Biomarkers)” and was introduced by Paul Robbins, PhD, Professor, Department of Molecular Medicine, Scripps Research Institute-Florida, and featured presentations by Leonara Balaj, PhD, Harvard University/Massachusetts General Hospital, on “Blood-Based Assay for Glioma Diagnosis and Monitoring;” by Janusz Rak, MD, McGill University, on “Regulatory Points in EV-Based Liquid Biopsy: Clinical Implications;” by Susmitsu Sahoo, PhD, Cardiology, Cardiovascular Research Center, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, on “EV-Based Diagnostics for Cardiac Conditions;” and by Esther Nolte-‘t Hoen, Utrecht University, on “Diverse Non-Coding RNAs in Diverse Extracellular RNA Carriers: Implications for Biomarker Research.” These presentations were followed by a 30-minute Q&A discussion co-moderated by Dr. Languino and Dr. Witwer.

MUCH, MUCH MORE TO COME DURING ISEV 2020 VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING

And there is much, much more to come on Tuesday and Wednesday, with three more Plenary Addresses, four more Education Sessions, two more Featured Abstracts, and two more “Hot-Topic” Panels on tap. And throughout the live-streamed sessions, hundreds of on-demand poster presentations will be constantly available for attending and as opportunities to interact virtually with the presenters.

If this were not enough, the ISEV has also added three additional riveting “Current Event Breakouts” to be live-streamed on Thursday. These will kick off with a two-hour discussion of “Emerging Trends in EV Research in HIV, NeuroAIDS, & Drug Abuse.” This talk will be followed by two one-hour presentations on other compelling current EV topics.

All ISEV 2020 meeting presentations and related materials will be available, not just during the live-streamed meeting July 20-22, but also on-demand after the live-streamed meeting to all registrants for 60 days through September 21. Registration can still be done here (https://www.isev.org/mpage/2020Registration).