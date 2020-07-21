Tue, 07/21/2020 - 10:10 — bioquicknews

On Monday, June 20, in the second of four Featured Abstracts being presented by junior investigators during the ISEV 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting (July 20-22) (https://www.eventscribe.com/2020/ISEV/), Bo Li (photo), PhD, from the Department of Laboratory Medicine, Nanfang Hospital, Southern Medical University, Guangzhou, China (People’s Republic), presented her group’s abstract (FA04) “Towards Reference Intervals of Extracellular Vesicles in Human Plasma by Flow Cytometry.” In her introduction, Dr. Li noted that, although flow cytometers with submicrometer sensitivity can characterize single extracellular vesicles (EVs) in clinical samples, there is no consensus about the concentrations of EVs in plasma from healthy humans. To determine cut-off values for diagnoses, reference intervals of EVs in plasma are needed, Dr. Li asserted. To establish such reference intervals, Dr. Li said there are four requirements. First, a significant number of healthy donors should be included. Secondly, the presence of non-EV particles, residual platelets, lipoproteins, and hemolysis should be quantified. Thirdly, a clinically applicable protocol to avoid swarm detection should be established in advance. And lastly, flow cytometry signals should be in SI units. Dr. Li said that the long-term aim of this study is to determine reference intervals of EV concentrations in human plasma within known dynamic ranges of the detectors. In the experimental work to establish a clinical reference, Dr. Li and colleagues first collected blood from 224 healthy volunteers and prepared platelet-free plasma. Then, they performed quality-control measurements including residual platelet count, serum index, and lipid spectrum. They also determined that a protocol of 31-fold to 10(3) dilution is safe to prevent swarm detection in plasma from healthy donors. The researchers then measured all samples by flow cytometry (Apogee A60-Micro) and used custom software (MATLAB R2018b) to automate calibration of all signals and data processing. Dr. Li said that scatter signals were calibrated in comparable units of scattering cross-section (nm2) and diameter (nm). Fluorescence signals were calibrated in units of molecules of equivalent soluble fluorophores (MESF).

The results, Dr. Li said, were as follows. The quality controls showed that most residual platelet concentrations ranged from 10(5) to 10(6) per mL, except for one outlier, while the serum index and lipid spectrum were normally distributed. Preliminary results of the first 21 donors analyzed, showed that, within the EV size range of 162 nm to 1,000 nm, the median concentration of CD61+ EVs was 3.9 x 10(8) per mL (APC>150 MESF), of CD62p+ EVs was 1.1 x 10(7) per mL (PE>83 MESF), of CD235a+ EVs was 5.2 x 10(7) per mL (PE>123 MESF), and of CD45+ EVs was 1.8∙10(7) per mL (APC>91 MESF).

In conclusion, Dr. Li said that she and colleagues have developed reliable procedures for establishing reference intervals of EV concentrations, within a well-defined size and fluorescence intensity range, in human plasma by flow cytometry. She said that she and her fellow researchers are currently applying these procedures to all 224 samples to obtain, for the first time, EV reference intervals for human plasma.

Dr. Li’s presentation was followed by a 5-minute Q&A session moderated by Alissa Weaver, MD, PhD, ISEV Co-Chair, International Organizing Committee; Professor & Chair, Cell & Developmental Biology; Professor, Pathology, Microbiology, & Immunology; Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, USA.