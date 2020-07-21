Tue, 07/21/2020 - 10:21 — bioquicknews

At the International Society for Extracellular Vesicles 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting (July 20-22) (https://www.eventscribe.com/2020/ISEV/), Philip Askenase, MD, presented a poster (PT09.16) titled “Unique Dual Targeting Antigen-Specific and Delivered Chosen-Gene-Specific Regulating Primary Exosomes Acting at the Immune Synapse to Induce APC-Derived Secondary Effector T Cell Suppressive Exosomes.” Dr. Askenase is Professor of Medicine (Clinical Immunology) at the Yale University School of Medicine in the Section of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology, and former Chief of Allergy & Clinical Immunology at the Yale University School of Medicine. In the ISEV poster, Dr. Askenase and colleagues report identification of a multi-exosome-APC (antigen-presenting cell) circuit that may be applicable far beyond the skin immunity these scientists study in mice. The researchers show results indicating they have been able to induce therapeutic exosomes that both specifically target a particular antigen on acceptor cells like APCs due to antibody light chains bound to the surface of the exosomes, and also target specific gene functions of the acceptor cells, due to delivery, in the exosome’s cargo, of a selected microRNA (miRNA). This dual antigen-specific (via the surface-bound antibody light chains) and gene-specific (via the exosome-associated selected miRNA) therapy may have applications in the treatment of cancer, autoimmunity, and allergy. In order to demonstrate this capability experimentally, Dr. Askenase and colleagues induced ovalbumin antigen high-dose-tolerized mouse CD8+ T-cells to produce suppressive exosomes that, if from immunoglobulin-deficient mice, could be incubated in vitro with monoclonal anti-ovalbumin antibody light chains that became bound to the exosome surface membrane. Then, these antibody light-chain-coated exosomes could also be incubated in vitro with a specific selected microRNA (miRNA-150), leading to association of that miRNA with the exosomes. The result was primary (i.e., first-acting) suppressive exosomes coated with monoclonal light-chain antibodies specific for ovalbumin antigen and transferring a cargo of specific-gene-regulating miRNA-150. The antibody on these exosomes was shown to bind to ovalbumin antigen peptides in the major histocompatibility complex (MHC) on antigen-activated APCs.

Confocal laser antibody ultra-microscopy showed that individual human ovalbumin-peptide-surface-expressing clonal Rajai B cell APCs pulsed with these primary exosomes could respond to the transferred miRNA-150, which is identical in mice and humans. In turn, the APCs made secondary suppressive exosomes formed in their multivesicular bodies (MVBs) and then released extracellularly to act via cognate binding, with surface peptide/MHC-specificity, on Jurkat effector T-cells at the APC:T-cell TCR immune synapse. These secondary-acting exosomes transferred a different miRNA (not miRNA-150) for strong prolonged inhibition of active antigen-specific in vivo delayed-type hypersensitivity (DTH) in the anti-ovalbumin TCR OTII monoclonal TCR system for several days, and even when the primary anti-ovalbumin-peptide miRNA-150-positive exosomes are administered orally in a physiological dose at the height of the in vivo immune DTH response.

Dr. Askenase and colleagues believe that the approach described above may well have applications far beyond the DTH model they study in mice. They think this approach may quite possibly have significant therapeutic applications in cancer, autoimmunity, and allergy, and perhaps even in additional diseases or conditions.

In addition to Dr. Askenase, the authors on this poster include Krzysztof Bryniarski and Katarzyna Nazimek from the Jaggelonian University in Krakow, Poland, and Francisco Sánchez-Madrid from the Institute of Princesa Hospital, Madrid, Spain.