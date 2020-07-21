Tue, 07/21/2020 - 10:28 — bioquicknews

Professor Lorraine O’Driscoll (photo), PhD, is Professor in Pharmacology and Irish Research Council Advanced Laurate at the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, and the Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute of Trinity College Dublin in Ireland. Dr. O’Driscoll (https://pharmacy.tcd.ie/staff/odriscoll-cv.php?uname=lodrisc) (https://www.tcd.ie/research/profiles/?profile=lodrisc) is also the Coordinator and Principal Investigator of the TRAIN-EV Program (http://train-ev.eu/), which provides training to 15 PhD students in extracellular vesicles (EVs) for benefit in health and disease. Dr. O’Driscoll’s research group focuses on diagnostic, prognostic, and predictive biomarkers; discovering new therapeutic targets; cancer cells’ communication via extracellular vesicles (EVs), as well as the potential uses of EVs from mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) in regenerative medicine and improving infant milk formula (IMF) by understand milk EVs. Three of Dr. O’Driscoll’s PhD students and one of her post-doctoral research fellows are presenting posters at the International Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ISEV) Virtual Annual Meeting (July 20-22) (https://www.eventscribe.com/2020/ISEV/). These four posters focus on EV release in triple-negative breast cancer, EV release inhibition in prostate cancer, analysis of EVs from drug-resistant and drug-sensitive cancer cells as potential predictive biomarkers in liquid biopsy, and optimizing methods for the separation and characterization of EVs from skim milk and infant milk formula. PhD student Niamh McNamee presented a poster (PF08.02) titled “Inhibition of Extracellular Vesicles in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer.” In her introduction, Ms. McNamee noted that triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) is the most aggressive from of breast cancer. Previously, she and colleagues had reported that the heterogenous population of EVs from TNBC cells promote the growth and aggression of recipient cells in vitro. In the work described in this poster, Ms. McNamee and colleagues investigated if, by using compounds proposed to inhibit EV release [i.e., calpeptin and Y27632 to block EVs budding at the cell membrane, and GW4869 and manumycin A to block EV release from multivesicular bodies (MVBs)], they could reduce this associated transmission of aggressive phenotype. The results indicated that all the proposed EV release inhibitors affected the release of EVs from TNBC cells, with GW4869 causing a significant decrease. The EVs released following inhibitor treatment were able to reduce migration of both recipient cell lines. Ms. McNamee is a proud ISEV2020 Scholarship Awardee.

INHIBITION OF EV RELEASE IN PROSTATE CANCER

In poster PS09.13, PhD student Maria Catalano presented work titled “Exploring Extracellular Vesicle Release Inhibition in Prostate Cancer.” In her introduction, Ms. Catalano noted that, although pharmacological treatment options are available for prostate cancer, drug resistance can occur leading to limited survival for patients. She and colleagues had previously shown that EVs are causally involved in transmitting drug resistance. The current study was aimed to evaluate compounds proposed to reduce/block EV release. Specifically, the researchers selected calpeptin and Y2763 (proposed to inhibit EVs budding from the cell membrane) and manumycin A and GW4869 (proposed to inhibit the release of EVs deriving from MVBs). Associated effects on, and consequences of, EV release were then investigated. According to Ms. Catalano, the results did not reveal any significant effect of any of the four proposed inhibitors on reduction of EV release, but the resulting EVs were less potent in transmitting aggressive behavior, such as proliferation and migration, to receiving cell lines.

EVs FROM DRUG-RESISTANT & DRUG-SENSITIVE TUMOR CELLS AS POSSIBLE BIOMARKERS FOR LIQUID BIOPSY

PhD student Sarai Martinez-Pacheco presented poster PS09.20, titled “Analysing Extracellular Vesicles from Drug-Resistant and Drug-Sensitive Cancer Cells As Potential Predictive Biomarkers in the Liquid Biopsy.” In her introduction, Ms. Martinez-Pacheco noted that overexpression of HER2 occurs in ~ 20% of breast cancers and confers aggressive behavior and poorer prognosis. Thankfully, she said, a number of drugs such as neratinib have been developed to target HER2, potentially providing substantial benefit for many patients. Nevertheless, it is estimated that up to 70% of patients with HER2-overexpressing tumors do not gain benefit, as a result of either innate or acquired drug-resistance.

This current study that Ms. Martinez-Pacheco undertook with Dr. O’Driscoll aimed to investigate if EVs released from drug-sensitive and drug-resistant cells reflect the HER2 status of their cells of origin and thus have potential as minimally-invasive biomarkers. In the experiments described in the poster, neratinib-resistant cell line variants were found to have reduced HER2 protein expression compared to their respective drug-sensitive counterparts. Neratinib-resistant cell line variants released fewer EVs, when normalized per number of secreting cells, compared to their-drug sensitive counterparts. Furthermore, EVs from drug-sensitive cells carried HER2, while those from drug-resistant cells lacked HER2 (similar to the EVs from the TNBC cells); reflecting the HER2 status of their cells of origin.

In conclusion, Ms. Martinez-Pacheco said that this study with Dr. O’Driscoll indicates that a reduction in HER2 protein expression is a mechanism by which cancer cells achieve resistance to HER2-targeted drugs (i.e., by making fewer HER2 receptors available on the cell’s surface to interact with the drug). Furthermore, EV-carried HER2 seems to reflect the HER2 status of their cells of origin. This suggests that analysis of HER2 on EVs in the peripheral circulation may help predict response to HER2-targeted drugs. Thus, analysis of EVs in appropriate cohorts of patients’ specimens is warranted, Ms. Martinez-Pacheco asserted.

EVs IN INFANT MILK FORMULA VS EVs IN SKIM MILK

Post-doctoral research fellow Anindya Mukhopadhya, PhD, presented poster PS08.04, titled “Optimising Methods for Separation and Characterisation of Extracellular Vesicles from Skim Milk and Infant Milk Formula.” In his introduction, Dr. Mukhopadhya said that infant milk formula (IMF) is intended to impart nutrition to infants that is similar to that of breast milk. However, although industrial IMF production, which is generally based on cow’s milk, involves harsh treatment and the potential consequences on EVs in IMF have not yet been established. The current study was undertaken by Dr. Mukhopadhya and colleagues to optimize methods for separating EVs from IMF and skim milk (SM), and to characterize the EVs in accordance with MISEV2018 guidelines.

The results of the conducted experiments indicated no significant differences in sizes of EVs separated from SM or IMF, but when directly comparing the casein-depleted (by isoelectric precipitation) samples, IMF had significantly (P<0.01) lower quantities of EVs when compared to SM from which it is derived. Additionally, transmission electron microscopy (TEM) indicated that EVs separated from SM by gradient ultracentrifugation (GUC) were intact with limited background debris, whereas those separated from SM by differential ultracentrifugation (DUC) and all IMF EVs were not.

Based on these results, Dr. Mukhopadhya and colleagues concluded that, regardless of the separation method used, IMF has fewer intact EVs compared to SM. Also, to obtain the purest SM EVs, isoelectric precipitation to remove casein micelles, followed by gradient ultracentrifugation separation, is the optimal approach.