Among its myriad stimulating and timely offerings, the ISEV 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting ((https://www.eventscribe.com/2020/ISEV/) ), live-streamed July 20-22, and on-demand until September 21, offered 23 Educational Presentations, featured in 6 different sessions during the 3-day live-streamed meeting. These sessions were intended to convey significant background information on the ever-widening impact of extracellular vesicles (EVs), including exosomes, on virtually all of biology and medicine. The 23 10-minute educational presentations were delivered by world leaders in their fields. Below is an outline of the Education Sessions, with descriptions of the 23 different presentations and backgrounds on the distinguished presenters and session moderators. Each of the six Education Sessions will include a 15-minute Q&A discussion at its end. Although the live-streamed sessions ended July 22, all meeting presentations are available to all registrants until September 21. You can still register and access all meeting material at the following link: https://www.isev.org/mpage/2020Registration. The first education session "Introduction & EV Position Papers" was presented on Monday and was briefly introduced by Edit Buzás, MD, PhD, ISEV Executive Chair for Education; Core Member, TRAIN-EV; Professor & Chair, Department of Genetics, Cell Biology, and Immunobiology; Head, Extracellular Vesicles Group; Semmelweis University, Budapest, Hungary. This was followed by 10-minute presentations of three EV position papers. The first paper described “ISEV Guidelines on EV studies (MISEV2018) and Standardization Initiatives” and was presented by Clotilde Thery, PhD, TRAIN-EV* Core Member; Professor, INSERM Director of Research; Head, Exosomes and Tumor Growth Team; Institut Curie in Paris, France. The second paper described “Flow Cytometry (Technique)” and was presented by John Nolan, PhD, Lab Head, Scintillon Institute (http://www.scintillon.org/), San Diego, California, USA. Previously, Dr. Nolan served as Director of the National Flow Cytometry Resource at the Los Alamos National Laboratory. The third paper described “Urinary Extracellular Vesicles--Perspectives and Challenges for Biomedical Research and Clinical Utilization” and was jointly presented by Elena Martens-Uzunova, PhD, Assistant Professor, Urology, Erasmus Medical Center, Rotterdam, The Netherlands; and Alicia Llorente, PhD, Project Group Leader, Exosomes and Prostate Cancer, Oslo University Hospital, Norway. These presentations were followed by a 15-minute Q&A session moderated by Ken Witwer, PhD, ISEV Executive Chair for Science & Meetings; Associate Professor, Molecular and Comparative Pathobiology, Johns Hopkins.

EDUCATION SESSION 2 (MONDAY) “EV METHODS & TECHNIQUES”

Education Session 2 (“EV Methods & Techniques”) was also presented on Monday (July 20), and was briefly introduced by Alain Brisson, PhD, Emeritus Professor at the University of Bordeaux, Extracellular Vesicles & Membrane Repair Team, French National Center for Scientific Research (Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique, CNRS) Unit, Institut de Chimie & Biologie des Membranes et des Nano-objets (CBMN), Bordeaux, France.

The first 10-minute educational presentation of Education Session 2 was titled “Molecular and Functional Heterogeneity of Cancer-Derived Extracellular Vesicles” and was delivered by Dolores Di Vizio, MD, PhD, ISEV Adjunct Board Member; Professor of Surgery, Biomedical Sciences, and Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA.

The second presentation was titled “EV Isolation” and was delivered by An Hendrix, PhD, TRAIN-EV* Core Member; Professor & Cancer Research Institute Ghent (CRIG) Group Leader, Ghent University, Belgium; Principal Investigator, Laboratory of Experimental Cancer Research (UGent); Assistant Professor, Laboratory of Experimental Cancer Research (UGent); and Founder of the Belgian Society for Extracellular Vesicles.

The third presentation was titled “EV Labeling for Flow Cytometry: Methods & Cautions” and was delivered by Xiao-Mei Yan, PhD, Professor & Group Leader, Department of Chemical Biology, Xiamen University, Xiamen, China.

The fourth presentation was titled “EV Imaging TEM,” and wa delivered by Guillaume Van Niel, PhD, Team Leader in Endosomal Dynamics in Neuropathies, at the Institute of Psychiatry and Neuroscience in Paris, France.

The 15-minute Q&A session for these educational presentations will be moderated by Dr. Brisson.

EDUCATION SESSION 3 (TUESDAY) “HIGH-THROUGHPUT SINGLE EV ANALYSIS”

Tuesday (June 21) featured Education Sessions 3 and 4.

Education Session 3 (“High-Throughput Single EV Analysis”) was briefly introduced by Suresh Mathivanan, PhD, Director of the Research Center for Extracellular Vesicles (RCEV), LaTrobe University, Melbourne, Australia.

The first presentation was titled “Size and Concentration Determination of Extracellular Vesicles with Flow Cytometry, Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis, and Resistive Pulse Sensing” and was delivered by Edwin van der Pol, PhD, Assistant Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering and Physics, and the Laboratory of Experimental Clinical Chemistry, Amsterdam University Medical Center, The Netherlands.

The second presentation was titled “Flow Cytometry As a Tool for EV Characterization: Potential or Pitfall?” and was delivered by Joanne Lannigan, PhD; CEO, Flow Cytometry Support Services, LLC; and former Director of the Flow Cytometry Core, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia, USA.

The third presentation was titled “Capture Technology,” and was delivered by Maria del Mar Vales Gomez, PhD, Department of Immunology & Oncology, Centro Nacional de Biotechnologia (CNB), Madrid, Spain.

The fourth presentation was titled “Multiple In-Situ Protein and RNA Analysis of Single Extracellular Vesicles” and was delivered by Eduardo Reategui, PhD, Assistant Professor, Group Leader, Bioengineering Research, Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio, USA.

The 15-minute Q&A session on these four presentations was moderated by Dr. Mathivanan.

EDUCATION SESSION 4 (TUESDAY) “EV CONTENT ANALYSIS (-OMIC TECHNOLOGIES)

Education Session 4 “EV Content Analysis (-Omic Technologies)” was briefly introduced by Louise Laurent, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences; Vice Chair for Translational Research; Director of Perinatal Research for the UCSD Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences; and a member of the UCSD Embryonic Stem Cell Research Oversight Committee, University of California at San Diego (UCSD), USA.

The first presentation was titled “Lipidomics” and was delivered by Johann Swinnen, PhD, Professor & Chair, Department of Oncology; Head, Laboratory of Lipid Metabolism and Cancer, KU (Katholieke Universiteit) Leuven, Belgium.

The second presentation was titled “Proteomics and Bioinformatics Analysis of Protein Content” and was delivered by Suresh Mathivanan, PhD, Director of the Research Center for Extracellular Vesicles (RCEV), LaTrobe University, Melbourne, Australia.

The third presentation was titled “EV Nucleic Acid Content” and was delivered by Kendall Van Keuren-Jensen, PhD, Deputy Director of Research Resources and Professor, The Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen) (Phoenix, Arizona), An Affiliate of City of Hope, California, USA.

The fourth presentation was titled “Bioinformatic Analysis of EV RNA Data” and was delivered by Joel Rozowsky, PhD, Research Scientist in Molecular Biophysics and Biochemistry, Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, USA.

A 15-minute Q&A session on these four presentations will be moderated by Dr. Laurent.

EDUCATION SESSION 5 (WEDNESDAY) (“EV BIOLOGY”)

Wednesday, June 22, featured will Education Sessions 5 (EV Biology”) and 6 (“EV Function in Disease and Clinical Application.”

Education Session 5 was briefly introduced by Clotilde Thery, PhD, TRAIN-EV* Core Member; Professor; INSERM Director of Research; Head, Exosomes and Tumor Growth Team; Institut Curie in Paris, France.

The first presentation was titled “EV Complexity and Heterogeneity” and was delivered by Edit Buzas, MD, PhD, ISEV Executive Chair for Education; TRAIN-EV* Core Member; Professor & Chair, Department of Genetics, Cell Biology, and Immunobiology; Head, Extracellular Vesicles Group; Semmelweis University, Budapest, Hungary.

The second presentation was titled “EV Biogenesis and Release” and was delivered by Pascale Zimmerman, PhD, Associate Professor, Head, Laboratory of Signal Integration in Cell Fate Decision, Department of Human Genetics, KU (Katholieke Universiteit) Leuven, Belgium.

The third presentation was titled “EV Uptake and Fusion” and was delivered by David Carter, PhD, Reader in Biomedical Science, Department of Biological and Medical Sciences, Oxford Brookes University, Oxford, UK.

The fourth presentation was titled “EV Inter-Cellular and Inter-Organism Communication” and was delivered by Marca Wauben, PhD, ISEV Secretary General; TRAIN-EV* Core Member; Professor, Intercellular Communication, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Department of Biochemistry & Cell Biology, Utrecht University, The Netherlands.

The 15-minute Q&A session for these four presentations will be moderated by Dr. Thery.

EDUCATION SESSION 6 (WEDNESDAY) (“EV FUNCTION IN DISEASE AND CLINICAL APPLICATION”)

The last Education Session, Education Session 6, focused on “EV Function in Disease and Clinical Application” and was briefly introduced by Benedetta Bussolati, MD, PhD, Associate Professor, Nephrology, Molecular and Biotechnology Center, University of Turin, Italy.

The first presentation was titled “EV In Vitro Models” and was delivered by Irina Nazarenko, PhD, TRAIN-EV* Core Member; Head, Exosomes and Tumor Immunology Group, Institute for Infection Prevention Hospital Epidemiology, Medical Center University Freiburg, Breisgau, Germany.

The second presentation was titled “Leveraging the Exosome-Mapping Mouse for Understanding the Functional Role of EV Signaling” and was delivered by Saumya Das, MD, PhD, Co-Director of Resynchronization and Advanced Cardiac Therapeutics Program, Cardiology Research Center, Massachusetts General Hospital; Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.

The third presentation was titled “EVs in Bacterial and Non-Mammalian Diseases” and was delivered by Maria Kaparakis-Liaskos, PhD, Associate Professor; Head, Host-Pathogen Interactions and Bacterial Membrane Vesicles Laboratory; LaTrobe University, Melbourne, Australia.

The fourth presentation was titled “EVs in Regeneration” and was delivered by Susmita Sahoo, PhD, ISEV Executive Chair for Communications; Associate Professor of Medicine & Cardiology, Cardiovascular Research Center, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA.

The four presentations were discussed in a 15-minute Q&A session moderated by Dr. Bussolati.

Note that all meeting materials will be available online on-demand for registrants until September 21.

* TRAIN-EV is Training in Extracellular Vesicles: For Benefit in Health and Disease (http://train-ev.eu/)

