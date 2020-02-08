Sun, 08/02/2020 - 12:44 — bioquicknews

[This story was written for BioQuick News by Yolanda Watson, Assistant Principal, Klein Independent School District (Klein Forest High School) Houston, Texas; MS, San Francisco State University; BA (Molecular Biology), UC-Berkeley.] [Much of this material has been reviewed for accuracy by speakers, but not all. If you should have any questions, please contact Mike O’Neill, Editor & Publisher, BioQuick News, at logophile2000@yahoo.com. This material was produced by BioQuick News and does not imply endorsement by the ISEV.]Among its myriad stimulating and timely offerings, the International Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ISEV) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting (July 20-22) (https://www.eventscribe.com/2020/ISEV/)meeting offered 23 Educational Presentations, featured in 6 different sessions during the 3-day meeting and also available on-demand until September 21. These sessions are intended to convey significant background information on the ever-widening impact of extracellular vesicles (EVs), including exosomes, on virtually all of biology and medicine. The 23 10-minute educational presentations were delivered by world leaders in their fields. Education Session 1 (Introduction & EV Position Papers), on Monday (June 20), featured a brief introduction by Edit Buzas, MD, PhD, ISEV Executive Chair for Education; Core Member, TRAIN-EV; Professor & Chair, Department of Genetics, Cell Biology, and Immunobiology; Head, Extracellular Vesicles Group; Semmelweis University, Budapest, Hungary. This was followed by 10-minute presentations of three EV position papers.

The first paper described “ISEV Guidelines on EV studies (MISEV2018) and Standardization Initiatives” and was presented by Clotilde Thery, PhD, TRAIN-EV* Core Member; Professor, INSERM Director of Research; Head, Exosomes and Tumor Growth Team; Institut Curie in Paris, France. The second paper described “Flow Cytometry (Technique)” and was presented by John Nolan, PhD, Lab Head, Scintillon Institute (http://www.scintillon.org/), San Diego, California, USA Previously, Dr. Nolan served as Director of the National Flow Cytometry Resource at the Los Alamos National Laboratory.

The third paper described “Urinary Extracellular Vesicles-Perspectives and Challenges for Biomedical Research and Clinical Utilization” and was jointly presented by Elena Martens-Uzunova, PhD, Assistant Professor, Urology, Erasmus Medical Center, Rotterdam, The Netherlands; and Alicia Llorente, PhD, Project Group Leader, Exosomes and Prostate Cancer, Oslo University Hospital, Norway. These presentations were followed by a 15-minute Q&A session moderated by Ken Witwer, PhD, ISEV Executive Chair for Science & Meetings; Associate Professor, Molecular and Comparative Pathobiology, Johns Hopkins. Details of Education Day 1, Session 1, follow.

EDUCATION DAY: SESSION 1

1A

ISEV Guidelines on EV Studies (MISEV2018) and Standardization Initiatives

Clotilde Théry, INSERM U932, Institut Curie, PSL Research University

The MISEV2018 guidelines were produced by the ISEV Community’s 380 co-authors and corresponding authors. Cells release in their environment many membrane-enclosed vesicles. Some of these vesicles bud off the plasma membrane and can be called ectosomes or microvesicles. Some other vesicles are formed first inside the cells in multivesicular body (endosomes) and are released when the multiivesicular body fuses with the plasma membrane. These vesicles are called exosomes. Now, in the last two years, we realize there are also other particles that are released by the cell such as exomeres or other extracellular nanoparticles that we do not know where they form in the cell. They are co-isolated with EVs that most of the studies have analyzed. That is the difficulty when working with the extracellular vesicles is that all these different types of extracellular vesicles share some of the same types of biophysical properties. For example, the size of the vesicles can overlap as well as the density. It is difficult to separate these extracellular vesicles and particles. When analyzing the EV preparations, you must deal with a mixture of all of them. That is why ISEV realized there was a strong need for improving rigor and standardization in the EV field to increase the reproducibility and comparability of different EV studies. To avoid over-interpretations such as is a given property/function due to EVs rather than co-isolated components with EVs? Is a subtype of EVs really displaying a specific/unique function as compared to other EVs?

MISEV2018 was initiated in February 2018 and was published in November 2018. It involved 380 authors giving feedback and reaching a consensus. The paper was also listed as a hot paper in the web science which shows that other scientists have seen and have been citing it as a reference. The table of contents of MISEV2018 deals with different aspects when working with EVs, including the following: Nomenclature, Collection and Pre-Processing, EV Separation and Concentration, EV Characterization, Functional Studies, and General Considerations. At the end of MISEV2018, is a quick reference check that could be a useful tool to start with when studying EVs.

MISEV2018 Nomenclature

ISEV endorses the term “extracellular vesicles” (EVs) as the generic term for particles naturally released from the cell that are delimited by a lipid bilayer. This issue is discussed in a little more detail in the Editorial “Extracellular Vesicles or Exosomes? On Primacy, Precision, and Popularity Influencing a Choice of Nomenclature” by Kenneth W. Witwer and Clotilde Théry. The term “exosomes” is used by many people to designate EVs that form in multivesicular bodies, but sometimes it is used for all EVs. It is not clear when one uses the term “exosomes” what is really meant. So, the generic term “extracellular vesicles” is believed to be much better because it is not misleading and deals with all types of extracellular vesicles. It is important to use this generic term when you do not know what type of vesicle you are dealing with. You can use additional terms such as the size or cell of origin.

MSEV2018 EV Isolation

It is important to keep in mind that different isolation methods result in different proportions of EV subtypes and co-isolated components. One point that was raised in the MISEV guideline was that it is important to know where the method you were using was placed within the recovery specificity grid. Some methods will lead to higher recovery of EVs, but include co-isolates with many additional components. Whereas, other methods would be much more specific, but would lead to fewer EVs being isolated. There is no recommendation for which methods to use in MISEV 2018, but it is strongly recommended to know why you are using which methods you choose. It is also important to keep this consideration in mind when you are performing functional studies. You need to know if you are meant to have lots of co-isolated components vs a single type of EV in your preparation when you are claiming that your function is specific for EVs.

MISEV2018: Reporting

One important aspect MISEV2018 is recommending is to give the maximum information on how the experimental settings of any EV studies are performed. For this, it is recommended that you use the EV Track website (http://evtrack.org) “EV-TRACK: Transparent Reporting and Centralizing Knowledge in Extracellular Vesicle Research” by J. Van Deun and A. Hendrix. The website allows you to upload the information on how you performed the EV studies. It gives you a better idea on if you missed some parts or if you can improve some parts of your experimental design.

MIFlowCyt-EV Guidelines

There were other guidelines that have been generated by the ISEV since MISEV2018 was published. Through a joint consortium between ISEV-ISAC-ISTH, the MIFLowCyt-EV guidelines were published in January 2020. The rationale for developing these guidelines was to apply the minimum information about Flow Cytometry experiment (MIFlowCyt) standards when working with EVs and Flow Cytometry. This Framework does not give strong indications on how to perform the study, but rather informs what to report and how to perform the sample preparations to improve reproducibility. It also gives information on how to calibrate the machine and/or characterize the EVs and what to report. The framework was designed to give suggestions on what may be important/difficult when working with EVs and Flow Cytometry.

MISEV Rigor and Standardization

A Rigor and Standardization subcommittee, chaired by Rienk Nieuwland (University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands) and Juan-Manuel Falcon Perez (CiC bioGUNE, Spain) has been formed https://www.isev.org/page/RigorStandardization. The list of task forces includes: Blood EV Roadmap, Reference Materials, Unproven Therapies and Regulatory Affairs, Urinary EVs, Milk EVs, Saliva EVs Cerebrospinal Fluid, Bacterial EVs, and Virus and EVs. The aim in the near future is to update the MISEV guidelines based on the actions of this committee and others in the EV community.

1B

EV Flow Cytometry: Guidelines for Reporting and Resources

John Nolan, Lab Head, Scintillon Institute, San Diego, CA (EV Flow Cytometry Working Group)

Goals of the EV Flow Cytometry guidelines are to measure EV number, EV size, and EV cargo. These stem from the guidelines recommended by ISEV and are expanded on in EV Track effort. We can consider these as background efforts. There are challenges when using EV flow cytometry. These include sensitivity of instruments, specificity of assays, and inconsistency when reporting both methods and results. These elements are covered by MIFlowCyt. Collectively these guidelines do not cover single EV Flow Cytometry.

Challenges of EV Flow Cytometry stem from the lack of sensitivity of the instruments and specificity of the assay. These problems are made worse by the lack of appropriate calibration, which results in difficulties in standardization which culminate in irreproducibility. Irreproducibility shows up as artifacts.

The sources of these EV FC challenges stem from a few sources. The first has to do with understanding light scatter, especially using it as a trigger channel. Vesicles do not scatter much light at all and measuring vesicle light scatter is compounded by light scatter from other particles. Beads that are often used as calibrators in flow cytometry are inappropriate in estimating the size of a vesicle. Light scatter is well described by Mie theory which provides solutions to some of these problems.

A second challenge deals with coincidence or swarm detection. This is when a vesicle is too small to be detected by the flow cytometer, but when many vesicles are present in the probe volume, measurements can be made that are not of individual vesicles, but of many vesicles.

The third major source of inconsistencies and irreproducibility is a lack of fluorescence calibration. There are well-established methods and protocols for calibrating flow cytometry measurement including commercial reagents. Unfortunately, these are not widely practiced.

These limitations became apparent to most people working with Flow Cytometry of EVs and a group self-assembled to try to address some of these issues. A consortium was developed through the International Society of Extracellular Vesicles (ISEV), the International Society of the Advancement of Cytometry (ISAC) and the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH). This collaboration resulted in the publication of a set of guidelines to make EV Flow Cytometry more reproducible. This publication (EVFlowcytometry.org) is meant to be a complement to existing guidelines. The guidelines cover all the elements of EV Flow Cytometry, from sample acquisition to data sharing. There is a set of criteria and considerations that apply to the instrument, as well as a set of additional criteria to deal with the assay. This includes sample preparation and controls and controls. When looking at the seven categories to consider, you can ascribe them to addressing specific aspects of the challenges previously discussed: reproducibility, specificity of the measurement, or standardization.

Under the MIFlowCyt-EV Reporting Framework, the authors start with Preanalytical variables which are important for any EV Flow Cytometry measurement. In sample preparation, steps must be reported accurately so that someone can reproduce the measurement. Assay controls are associated with the specificity of the measurement. In this manuscript, the authors identify 8 different classes of assay controls that are necessary to interpret an EV Flow Cytometry measurement. Each class is intended to test one more specific artifact that can crop up. When doing these controls, one can demonstrate a particular artifact limitation is or is not impacting data. Assay controls are important for convincing someone of the specificity of your measurements.

The next topic in the MIFlowCyt-EV reporting Framework are issues related to the instrument. These issues include being specific about what channel you are using to detect vesicles. It is common to detect cells using light scatter, but when detecting vesicles, several groups have identified the advantages of using fluorescence. The flow rate of the instrument must be calibrated so that you know what volume you measured and there are well-established protocols as well. It is also important to calibrate both your fluorescence channel and, if you are trying to estimate size, your light scatter. This is an important area that really needs to be attended to because calibrated data has much greater importance than uncalibrated data.

There are well-established protocols for fluorescence calibrations. There are commercially available beads that can calibrate fluorescence intensity or to support immunofluorescence measurements that can report antibody binding capacity. There are protocols and tutorials available in the guidelines that are strongly recommended.

Light scatter calibration is another important area. It is complicated because light scatter depends on many features of the instrument and the sample. These complications have been understood for over a century under the umbrella of the Mie Theory. Recently, software has become available to interpret light scatter from beads and will consider the refractive index, the angle of collection, and the wavelength of excitation to allow one to estimate size of a vesicle from its light scatter. So, if one is going to use light scatter to estimate size, these details need to also be provided. Once you have made the measurement and calibrated it, one may use the measurement to infer things about the EVs, including size, refractive index, and number of cargo molecules in or on them. There are additional steps and controls for reporting these values.

For reporting data, there are checklists and information that need to be provided to allow another researcher to reproduce the results. Data sharing is also highly encouraged. Sharing data to public repositories greatly increases the value of your paper and your data by letting others learn from your experiments. One data repository, FLOW Repository, is a publicly available repository where you can store your EV Flow Cytometry data for future use by other researchers.

In terms of resources, the EV Flow Cytometry working group also has educational websites and active workspace that host discussions and seminars on various topics related to EV Flow Cytometry. In addition, ISEV and ISAC also has online platforms available for additional information, as well.

1C

Urinary EVs-Perspectives and Challenges for Biomedical Research and Clinical Utilization

Alicia Liorente, Department of Molecular Cell Biology, Institute for Cancer Research, Oslo Hospital, Oslo, Norway, and Elena S. Martens-Uzunova, Erasmus Medical Center, The Netherlands

The Urine Task Force is part of the Rigor and Standardization Subcommittee of the ISEV. ISEV Task Forces focus on specific topics with the role of developing policies and methods. This position paper is the first product of the Urine Task Force. There are 32 nephrologists, urologists, and biologists with active experience in urinary EV research. These researchers are from over 11 countries in the world.

The position paper aims to present the state of the art in urinary EV (uEV) research, identify challenges in current uEV research, and make recommendations to improve the rigor of biomedical uEV research. The aim is to improve uEV research reproducibility and advance the field. It is the expectation of the team to submit the paper to Journal of Extracellular Vesicles (JEV) in the Fall of 2020.

The topics covered in the presentation are the following: Introduction, Biology of uEVs, Current Consensus on uEV Research Practice and Reporting Requirements, and Future Perspectives.

Urinary extracellular vesicles (uEVs) are formed by similar mechanisms and contain similar molecules (proteins, RNA, DNA, lipids, glycans, and metabolites) as other EVs. Traditionally uEVs have been thought to originate in the urogenital tract including the kidney, bladder, and prostate (in males). However, recent research has shown that uEVs may also come from other organs. In addition, urine contains bacteria and bacteria that may also produce vesicles.

Researches in the field agree that it is important to use and report a well-documented sampling protocol. Reporting should include specific parameters such as collection time, collection method, collective volume, and fractions, as well as patient characteristics and other relevant clinical parameters. The current agreement in the field is that urine should be processed within 4 hours of collection to prevent bacterial growth. Specific urine parameters should also be recorded upon collection. These include: pH, protein, creatinine, glucose, presence of blood cells, etc. Cells should be removed by low-speed centrifugation to prevent cell rupture and collected urine supernatant should be stored frozen at -80C, preferably in small-volume aliquots.

In terms of uEV isolation, the consensus is that different methods can be used, and this is determined mainly by the purpose of the study. Historically, ultracentrifugation has been the established method for uEV isolation. However, this method is time-consuming and requires specialized and expensive equipment. Therefore, capture methods may be more convenient for the isolation of uEVs. The field is still developing and, although many advances may have been made, no single protocol is perfect. It is important to be aware of the different components that can be co-isolated with uEVs, as well as the exact experimental details.

When looking at the analytical techniques used for characterizing and quantifying uEVs, the traditional methods generally used in EV research are also applicable for uEVs. The applied techniques are defined by the focus of the study and the molecules of interest. An interesting approach that is being investigated to characterize and quantify uEVs is to analyze uEVs directly in cell-free urine, without purification/isolation of EVs. Always keep in mind that, because of the specific characteristics of urine processing and analysis, results may be influenced by urine concentration time of sampling.

Normalization of uEV experiments remains a major gap in uEV research, as the field has no identified housekeeping standards yet. Several normalization methods are used such as global normalization in Omics studies, abundance ratio, total protein, and EV number. However, there is no consensus about the best way to normalize results in uEV studies. Therefore, the reporting of normalization methods remains essential for the best interpretation and reproducibility of results.

The consensus of many uEV researchers is that urine is the “perfect”, non-invasive liquid biopsy source, but due to the large inter- and intra-individual variability, it is extremely important to report collection and experimental methodology in detail. Urinary EV researchers also agree it is unlikely that a universal (one size fits all) set of pre-analytical procedures will be developed for uEVs. However, researchers think it is possible to establish different guide protocols according to the studied molecular component, analytical platform, or investigated health condition.

Note that all meeting materials will be available online on-demand for registrants until September 21. Even though the live-streamed portion of the meeting is over, you may register here to access all meeting materials, including the live-streamed events, until September 21 (https://www.isev.org/mpage/2020Registration).

* TRAIN-EV is Training in Extracellular Vesicles: For Benefit in Health and Disease (http://train-ev.eu/)

[ISEV 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting] [Registration]