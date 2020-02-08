Sun, 08/02/2020 - 13:11 — bioquicknews

The first 10-minute educational presentation of Education Session 2 was titled “Molecular and Functional Heterogeneity of Cancer-Derived Extracellular Vesicles” and was delivered by Dolores Di Vizio, MD, PhD, ISEV Adjunct Board Member; Professor of Surgery, Biomedical Sciences, and Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA. The second presentation was titled “EV Isolation” and was delivered by An Hendrix, PhD, TRAIN-EV Core Member; Professor & Cancer Research Institute Ghent (CRIG) Group Leader, Ghent University, Belgium; Principal Investigator, Laboratory of Experimental Cancer Research (UGent); Assistant Professor, Laboratory of Experimental Cancer Research (UGent); and Founder of the Belgian Society for Extracellular Vesicles. The third presentation was titled “EV Labeling for Flow Cytometry: Methods & Cautions” and was delivered by Xiao-Mei Yan, PhD, Professor & Group Leader, Department of Chemical Biology, Xiamen University, Xiamen, China. The fourth presentation was titled “EV Imaging TEM,” and was delivered by Guillaume Van Niel, PhD, Team Leader in Endosomal Dynamics in Neuropathies, at the Institute of Psychiatry and Neuroscience in Paris, France. The 15-minute Q&A session for these educational presentations was moderated by Dr. Brisson.

EDUCATIONAL DAY 1: SESSION 2 ("EV Methods & Techniques")

2A

Molecular and Functional Heterogeneity of Cancer-Derived Extracellular Vesicles

Dolores Di Vizio, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, West Hollywood, CA

Extracellular vesicles (EVs) are extremely diverse. There are two major categories of EVs. First are EVs that are made by the cell’s endocytotic machinery which result from the fusion of multivesicular bodies (MVBs) with the plasma membrane such as Exo-S and Exo-L. These are tiny vesicles in the range of 100-200 nm. The second category of EVs originate by direct budding from the plasma membrane. These include vesicles as small as the exosomes but also significantly larger vesicles (micro-vesicles, exophers, migrasomes, oncosomes). These vesicles can range in size up to 10 micrometers.

Initial EV studies focused on exosome-like vesicles. In the last decade, there has been a profound shift in appreciating the heterogeneity of these vesicles, which turns out to be very important when researchers start looking at EVs at the functional level and molecular composition. Several groups have been focusing on the diversity of EVs.

In one functional study in EV research conducted by Valentina Minciacchi, most of the active kinase Akt was found to be enriched in large oncosomes, rather than in exosomes isolated from prostate cancer cells. Large oncosomes are large EVs, from one micron up to several microns, that are released by highly metastatic cancer cells. Dr. Minciacchi also demonstrated that large oncosomes, not exosomes, can activate MYC in stroma fibroblasts and that this effect is reduced when AKT activity is blocked. Upregulation of muscle actin induced by large oncosomes in prostate fibroblasts is inhibited by the inhibition of MYC. Inhibition of MYC also inhibited the effect of large oncosomes on tube formation and tubular morphogenesis. In an in vivo experiment, prostate cancer cells were co-injected with fibroblasts that had been treated or not treated with large oncosomes. The pretreatment with large oncosomes conferred a significant survival advantage to prostate cancer cells and this was completely inhibited by MYC inhibition.

In more recent studies, Blandine Victor is studying the role of large oncosomes in bone metastasis by using bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) as a model. The characterization of EVs through resistive pulse sensing revealed that the model distribution of large EVs is 1 micron and that of exosomes is 120 nm. There are significantly more smaller EVs than large EVs when the vesicles are first isolated. However, the researchers found significantly more mRNAs that were altered by large oncosomes in comparison with those altered by small EVs in bone marrow MSCs.

Principal component analysis shows that the genes that are altered by EVs cluster separately from the control cells and they are separated, but very close together, in line with the same original cells. It was also reported that there are more genes upregulated by large oncosomes than by exosomes.

In a resulting RNA-Seq study, all the genes that were significantly altered by exosomes and large oncosomes were examined. When looking at the 50 top genes that are significantly upregulated and downregulated by large oncosomes and exosomes, we observed a remarkable stronger signal elicited by large oncosomes. The genes that are upregulated are involved in cell chemotaxis, neutrophil migration, and inflammatory response. In fact, most of the genes are for cytokines and chemokines. At the functional level, large oncosomes induced migration of neutrophils and prostate cancer cells toward MSCs in a significantly more robust fashion than smaller EVs did.

To ascertain the molecular characterization of these EVs, a study was performed by Vagner, Spinelli, et al., (J. Extracellular Vesicles, 2018). When you isolate small and large EVs from the plasma of patients with prostate cancer, most of the DNA is in the large EVs. In an unpublished study, researchers are using all exosome sequencing at very high coverage to demonstrate that large EVs contain the tumor-specific signal in circulation. They are also comparing these results with EVs with results for cell-free DNA because the pipeline they are using was established for cell-free DNA.

For the protein composition of large and small EVs, the team performed a palmitoyl-proteomic analysis of large and small EVs from prostate cancer cells that allowed them to identify prostate-specific markers that they are now following up to develop a clinical test. When large and small EVs are compared, most of the proteins enriched in the large EVs originate from the cytoplasm. In small EVs, the proteins originate from the plasma membrane, in line with their biogenesis.

In another unpublished study, the team decided to look at three different populations of EVs, not just the large oncosomes and exosomes isolated by 10,000g and 100,000g ultracentrifugation followed by flotation. In this case, they argue that the 2.8k fraction was well cleaned up from cells. A Western blot showed that most of the proteins the team identified as large oncosome markers in the 10k fraction are more enriched in the 2.8k fraction. The cytochrome C is retained in the all-cell lysate and not in the vesicles. They used CD81 and CD9 markers, as these proteins are enriched in small EVs. Researchers also showed that the number of small EVs is significantly higher than the numbers of the other vesicles obtained by resistive pulse sensing.

Some of the preliminary results showed there is diversity among the three EV fractions as illustrated by heat maps. The 2.8k fraction is the most diverse in comparison to the other two fractions. When the team looked at heat maps for three different cancer cell lines (prostate cancer, glioma, and breast cancer), the most diverse fractions are the 2.8k and the 100k and the 10k and they seem to contain proteins that are typical of both large and small EVs. When the researchers looked at proteins that had previously been identified as markers for large oncosomes in the 10K samples, they noticed that most of the proteins were even more represented in the 2.8k fraction and almost completely excluded from the 100k fraction.

Finally, this study confirms that KRT18 and HSPA5 cells are enriched in large EVs, including the 2.8k fraction, whereas CD9 and CD81 remain markers of small EVs and are present in much lower levels in large EVs by mass spectrometry.

2B

EV Separation Methods: Variable Recovery and Specificity Requires Transparency

An Hendrix, Laboratory of Experimental Cancer Research, Department of Human Structure and Repair, Ghent University, Belgium

Multiple methods are available to separate EVs from biofluids. These methods do this by exploiting biochemical and biophysical characteristics of EVs. Differential centrifugation, size-exclusion chromatography, and ultrafiltration separate EVs based on their size. Density gradient centrifugation exploits their density, while immune capture separates EVs based on the presence of surface antigens. Polymeric precipitation methods are implemented to pellet EVs from biofluids. When selecting a separation method for a certain purpose, two important parameters must be considered: recovery and specificity.

The recovery of EV separation methods is defined by the number of EVs obtained in the sample after separation, divided by the number of EVs that was present in the biofluid before separation. Reference materials are valuable to calculate recovery efficiencies and can also assist in optimization of separation methods, as well as the evaluation of preanalytical variables. Biological reference materials have recently been developed consisting of fluorescently tagged EVs. A research group recently tagged tetraspanins with EGFP. Dr. Hendrix’s lab recently generated highly fluorescent EVs based on the HIV-1 gag protein fused to EGFP, which allows one to differently track the reference EVs, not only based on fluorescence, but also based on EGFP mRNA and the gag protein.

Despite the defined number of EVs in urine and blood plasma, Dr. Hendrix separated EVs using a multitude of methods and measured the number of references that were retrieved after separation. This revealed that separation methods including ultrafiltration, size-exclusion chromatography, exit quick, and differential ultracentrifugation recover EVs with a variety of efficiencies. For example, size-exclusion chromatography shows a high recovery across body fluids in contrast to differential ultracentrifugation.

Besides recovery, it is also important to consider the specificity of the separation methods for EVs compared to other extracellular particles. This can be addressed by the implementation of multiple complementary methods to characterize the obtained EV preparations as described in the MISEV2018 guidelines. For urine, it is known that abundant Tamm-Horsfall proteins form filamentous networks can potentially co-separate with EVs. The group implemented size-exclusion chromatography, which was identified as a method with high recovery efficiency to separate EVs from urine. Western blot analysis identified EV proteins ALIX-1, Flotillin-1, and CD9 (in subfractions 4, 5, and 6). A substantial amount of Tamm-Horsfall protein (THP) was retained in these fractions. This was confirmed by electron microscopy, revealing the presence of filamentous networks of Tamm-Horsfall proteins in addition to EVs.

For blood, it is known that lipoproteins particles are the most abundant lipid-carrying particles. As for urine, the group decided to implement size-exclusion chromatography to separate EVs from blood plasma. ELISA assays identified EV-associated proteins CD9 (in subfractions 4, 5, and 6), as well as a substantial amounts of APOA-1 and APOB, also indicating that HDL and LDL particles, as well as chylomicrons, are retained in the fractions. This was also confirmed by electron microscopy revealing the presence of EVs, chylomicrons, and other extracellular particles.

Protein aggregates such as Tamm Horsfall protein (THP) complexes in urine overlap in size with EVs, whereas different types of lipoprotein particles overlap in size and density with EVs in blood plasma. These insights have steered the EV field toward orthogonal implementation of separation methods. For urine, the team developed a protocol that combines ultrafiltration with the aim to concentrate urine, followed by density gradient centrifugation to increase specificity. Electron microscopy confirmed that density separates EVs from Tamm-Horsfall protein complexes.

For blood plasma, the team developed a protocol that combined size-exclusion chromatography to remove high-density lipoproteins (HDLs) particles and abandoned proteins with density gradient centrifugation to further increase specificity. Electron microscopy confirmed that density can separate EVs from LDL particles and chylomicrons. Although blood and urine are highlighted in this presentation as examples, the considerations with regards to recovery and specificity are also relevant to other biofluids. Multiple groups have combined separation methods to retrieve EVs with increased specificity.

Unfortunately, increased specificity also coincides with reduced recovery. Therefore, the combination of ultrafiltration with density gradient centrifugation for urine are the combination of size-exclusion chromatography that tends to create centrifugation for blood plasma results in substantially reduced recovery compared to ultrafiltration and size-exclusion chromatography as a stand-alone method. Nevertheless, the recovery efficiency of these orthogonal methods is still substantially higher compared to the most commonly implemented separation method to date, differential centrifugation.

A literature analysis of 1,226 manuscripts published between 2010 and 2015 reveals that there are more than 1,000 unique protocols reported to separate EVs from biofluids. There is a high level of methodological heterogeneity, which is inevitable, to explore the full landscape of different EV subtypes in different biofluids and different biological conditions. Given that separation methods retrieve EVs with a variable recovery and specificity transparency it is crucial to ensure reproducibility on the findings at this level.

The EV-TRACK knowledge base is an online toolset for transparent reporting and centralizing knowledge of EVs. Its aim is two-fold. First, it assists researchers in the preparation of their manuscript by means of the EV metric which ensures that EV-related experiments are transparently reported prior to submission of the manuscript to a journal. Second, it provides a catalog of information on both EV biology and methodology which allows for easy tracking.

In conclusion, while there is a growing number of separation methods and combinations thereof available to study EVs in multiple biofluids, it is important to recognize recovery and specificity to draw appropriate conclusions from experiments. MISEV2018 guidelines and biological reference materials will be very valuable tools to understand results of EV separation methods. Transparency is important to ensure reproducibility in the field. Therefore, the EV-TRACK knowledgebase was created and endorsed by ISEV to showcase and enhance transparency in EV studies.

2C

EV Labeling for Flow Cytometry: Methods and Cautions

Xiaomei Yan, PhD, Department of Chemical Biology, Xiamen University, China

We know that EVs are nanoscale membrane-bounded vesicles with most of them smaller than 200 nm in size. EVs are highly heterogeneous in size, cell origin, and composition. Flow cytometry is a proper tool for characterizing heterogeneous mixture of particles. Yet the small size of EVs makes it difficult to measure these particles using conventional flow cytometry. Based on the Rayleigh scattering theory, scatter intensity drops off quickly as particle size decreases. Moreover, the refractive index of EVs is significantly lower than that of polystyrene beads and thus, EVs are expected to scatter much less light. Nonetheless, every EV scatters light, once the scattered light intensity can be distinguished from the background, the EV staining ratio of a specific fluorescent dye can be evaluated. Unfortunately, only a very few highly sensitive flow cytometers enable the detection of 300-600 nm EVs based on light scattering measurement.

Employing techniques for single molecule fluorescence detection in a sheathed flow, Dr. Yan’s laboratory has developed nano-flow cytometers that can detect single EVs as small as 40 nm. The resolution and accuracy of EV sizing were comparable to that of cryo-TEM. Protein expression can be analyzed with the sensitivity of PE (phycoerythrin) molecules. The superior sensitivity of this instrument offers researchers unique opportunity to investigate EV labeling through the simultaneous measurement of light scattering and fluorescence. This prototype instrument has been made commercially available by NanoFCM Corporation.

Because there are no generic protein markers for all the EVs, a more general approach is to use lipophilic fluorophores to incorporate into the EV membrane to trigger the detection of EVs on a fluorescent signal. PKH and Di-Dyes are the most commonly used lipophilic fluorophores. Using PKH67 as an example to illustrate the method of EV labeling, it is recommended to add the EV sample diluent to the diluent of PKH67 diluent of the same volume for homogeneous labeling. Using this process, EVs can be easily distinguished from the background upon PKH67 labeling. We normally use 1-8 M PKH67 to stain 1010 EVs per mL. While removing the unbound dye takes time, if the tabletop ultracentrifuge is used, it will shorten the ultracentrifugation time from 2 hours to 17 minutes.

There are three cautions to consider while conducting EV membrane labeling. First, can all the EVs be labeled? What is the effectiveness of EV staining? Second, can the lipophilic dyes form aggregates? There are micelles made that resemble the structure of EVs. Third, can contaminated lipoproteins also be labeled? For example, although the purity of EVs derived from a human colorectal cell line (HCT15) was 88.3%, its labeling ratio of PKH67 was only 67.3%. This means that not all the EVs can be fluorescently labeled with lipophilic fluorophores even under saturating labeling conditions.

We know that lipophilic dyes can self-aggregate and form particles, but how severe is this effect? Our experiments indicate that there was an 8-fold increase in the number of fluorescent events for PKH67 stained EV sample than the corresponding reagent control. In fact, in the EV sample, the free dye concentration was much lower than that in the reagent control. If unbound dyes can be efficiently removed, there is no need to worry about the dye aggregation effect. For EVs isolated from plasma, they are normally contaminated with lipoproteins due to their significant overlap in size and density. We show in a dot blot that VLDL can be almost 100% labeled by PKH67. Thus, for EVs isolated from plasma, there exists a certain percentage of labeled lipoproteins.

Researchers are also interested in labeling proteins to identify phenotypic subsets of EVs and must also be cautious of several factors. We recommend to centrifuge the antibody solution to eliminate potential protein aggregates. In addition, removal of unbound antibodies through ultracentrifugation or size-exclusion chromatography is highly recommended. Third, steric hindrance effect should be considered when selecting ligands and fluorophores.

For 108 - 109 EVs, we normally add 0.5 g antibody, which is equivalent to 2 1013 antibody molecules. For small EVs, the copy number of specific proteins expressed on the surface is quite small, there could exist an abundance of free unbound antibodies in the solution which can significantly increase the background. The background can easily mask the detection of proteins with low and very low abundance. Thus, it is extremely important to wash away the unbound antibodies.

Researchers are also interested in multiple protein labeling of EVs, but should bear in mind that compared to a 10-micron-sized cell, the surface area and volume of a 100-nm EV are 10,000-fold and 1,000,000-fold smaller. The size of antibody is about 10-15 nm, and PE molecule is also large. Apparently, the steric hindrance effect would limit the amount of antibodies bound to a single EV particle. For example, the labeling ratio of CD81-positive EVs dropped from 55% when labeled with anti-CD81 to 37% when double-labeled with anti-CD81 and anti-CD9. To avoid this effect, it is recommended that researchers choose smaller-sized ligands such as FAB domain (7 nm) or aptamer (3 nm) if they are available. Meanwhile, replacing PE with organic dyes will also help.

Due to the time limitation for nucleic acid staining of EVs, one important take-home message is that SYTO RNASelect is not select for RNA. For example, when EVs were stained with this dye and treated with DNase I which only lyses DNA specifically, the ratio of fluorescent EVs dropped from 34% to 4%, which means SYTO RNASelect also stains DNA. The bright fluorescence of YTO RNASelect stained 2,000 basepair DNA fragment can be detected by the nFCM. This confirms again that the SYTO RNASelect is not select for RNA.

In conclusion, light-scattering-based EV measurements by nano-flow cytometry revealed that there are no generic fluorescent EV markers that bind to all the EVs and only EVs. Except for nucleic acid staining, separation between free and EV-associated dyes is needed. Ultracentrifugation is efficient in removing unbound lipophilic dyes or antibodies from labelled EV. Furthermore, nano-flow cytometry can serve as an important tool to assess the labeling effectiveness of EV markers.

2D

Transmission Electron Microscopy of EVs

Guillaume van Niel, PhD, Research Director, Institute of Psychiatry and Neurosciences of Paris U-1266 INSERM

Electron microscopy is the only technique that allows one to look directly at your vesicles without labeling at the nanometer scale. Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) alternative staining is a widely used technique. In Cryo-EM, vesicles that have been snap-frozen are observed in a close-to-native state (this technique will be discussed during Plenary Session 4). Scanning electron microscopy has the advantage of showing a 3D view of EVs, in situ. Finally, in atomic force microscopy a mechanical probe is used to probe the surface of the EV and indicate the mechanical purposes of the EV. Each of these techniques has its own advantages in terms of resolving EVs and you should employ the technique which gives you the data needed for your research.

Negative-Staining Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM) is the most widely used technique for EVs. This technique consists of placing a drop of EVs on a grid that was previously covered by layers of plastic resin (formvar) and of carbon. After settling, the sample is fixed, which will induce shrinking of the vesicles. After fixation, a solution of heavy metal and methyl cellulose is added to both contrast and protect the sample. The heavy metal stain will accumulate in the grooves and pits of the vesicles and their density to electron will allow to visualize the vesicles.

One advantage of TEM is that you can finally see what is present in your pellet. This is also very useful to exclude morphological contamination with lipo-particles like HDL, LDL, or VLDL.

Another advantage of TEM is that you can label a given protein to the surface of your EV. Immuno-gold labeling is combined with negative staining and it is based on the recognition of your protein of interest by an antibody that is coupled to gold particles. You can perform double-labeling with gold particles of different sizes, but you are limited to the epitopes present at the surface of your EV.

Immuno-gold labeling gives the advantage of distinguishing and quantifying different subpopulations of vesicles under different conditions. But one may assume that the absorption of your sample on the grid is inevitable and not representative of your particular sample. The only comparison of the various methods of quantification of EVs was performed by E. van der Pol (JTH, 2014). He showed that TEM was a much better method to accurately identify the nature and size of EVs, as well as quantify them. Another disadvantage is that that the fixation and contrast steps may shrink and deform your vesicles. So far, there is no clear comparison of the size of EVs after chemical fixation and Cryo fixation to show that the shrinking affects the relative size of your EVs.

The immune-gold labeling will only access the epitopes that are on the surface of your vesicles. If you want to label an intraluminal protein, you will have to permeabilize your vesicles so that the labeling can reach the cytoplasmic epitopes. This permeabilization is done at the expense of the loss of morphology and the loss of free protein and required multiple controls.

With TEM, seeing is believing and you have to believe what you see. The most common mistakes of misuse of EM are specificity of labeling, purity, scale bar, and statistical relevance. The problem with them is that you show only what you want to show and most of the time you are only showing single vesicles. The operator of EM usually takes multiple pictures. This allows both quantification and to show a broad view of the sample. It is especially important to show specificity of labeling and purity. You may show very nice labeling of your vesicles, but is it statistically relevant? Another detail in the EM picture that is needed is the scale bar. This prevents misinterpretation of results.

The future of EM for EVs has been enhanced though correlative light electron microscopy (CLEM). Using this technique, researchers looked at vesicles using light microscopy and, on the same sample, by scanning EM, and confirmed that the images corresponded to vesicles at the surface of the cell. In live corrective light electron tomography, you can spot a burst of fluorescence by TIRF microscopy at the surface of the cell associated to the secretion CD63 pHluorin. At the same location, you can also show by electron tomography (3D) that the burst corresponds to the release of exosomes by fusion with MVBs.

In conclusion, electron microscopy is an old technique and may appear old-fashioned, but it is the only technique that can be used to see unlabeled vesicles at nanometer scale. TEM is complementary to all other analytical protocols used to analyze vesicles. However, TEM is time-consuming, requires specific materials, and training to use TEM can be a long process. The quality of the EV images by TEM are operator- and protocol-dependent, while navigating away from some of its misuses. Despite the controversies, TEM holds great promise for the EV field. There are new technological developments coming, such as correlative light electron microscopy (CLEM), as well as new dyes (APEX) and new protocols to better view what is going on with EVs. Please refer to Plenary Address 4 by Dr. Alain Brisson for the latest information on EM techniques, cryo-EM in particular.

