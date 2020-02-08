Sun, 08/02/2020 - 13:23 — bioquicknews

The International Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ISEV) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting (July 20-22) (https://www.eventscribe.com/2020/ISEV/) ended its live-streamed events triumphantly on Wednesday, July 22, with an all-time record attendance of 1,600, and the last of over 600 presentations of various types (Plenary Addresses, “Hot-Topic” Panel Sessions, Featured Abstracts, Oral Abstract Talks, Poster Chats, Education Sessions, & Sponsor Presentations), both live-streamed and on-demand. The final live day featured two fantastic plenary addresses, the last of four Featured Abstracts from young investigators (selected on a merit basis from over 700 applicants), the final two of six hugely informative Education Sessions, and the last two of four “Hot-Topic” Panels. The enormously successfully ISEV 2020 closed with wrap-ups of clinical and basic science highlights from the meeting, announcement of the 39 Junior Member Scholarships awarded to young investigators from 17 countries, announcement of the four Featured Abstract winners, presentation of the ISEV 2020 Awards for Outstanding Oral Presentations and for Outstanding Poster Presentations. Also included were remarks from the incoming Co-Chairs of the ISEV International Organization Committee (IOC) 2021 describing the selection of Lyon, France, as the site for the ISEV 2021 Annual Meeting, which will hopefully be held in person. Outgoing four-year ISEV President Andy Hill said words of thanks to all the Society members who had supported him throughout his highly accomplished tenure, and he especially thanked ISEV Board Members for their unstinting efforts and highlighted the awesome contributions of 2020 IOC Co-Chairs Alissa Weaver, MD, PhD, and Lucia Languino, PhD, who essentially organized two complete annual meetings in one year after the COVID crisis caused the scheduled Philadelphia in-person meeting in May to be canceled and replaced by the virtual meeting held in late July. Dr. Weaver’s and Dr. Languino’s work, together with that of the entire IOC Committee and the Talley Management Group, was truly phenomenal, and made the almost impossible happen, and happen brilliantly, Dr. Hill said. He also thanked all 19 sponsors of the ISEV 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting and the NIH, which had provided funding in support of the meeting. With some final words of thanks to all the Society members. Dr. Hill bade them farewell, and turned the floor over to incoming ISEV President (2020-2022) Clotilde Thery, PhD, Research Director, INSERM, Group Leader, Exosomes and Tumor Growth, Institut Curie, Paris, for some final words and to close the live-streamed meeting. Dr. Thery remarks included an invitation to everyone to join her in Lyon, France, for next year’s ISEV 2021 Annual Meeting, hopefully in person (May 19-23).

In an important way, the meeting is still not ended, however, as all the meeting presentations and related materials will be available to all registrants for the next 60 days, until September 21. Even if you did not register in time for the live-streamed portion of the meeting, you can still register to gain access to the entirety of meeting materials on-demand. Registration can be done through September 20 at https://www.isev.org/mpage/2020Registration.

PLENARY ADDRESS 4--“CONTRIBUTIONS OF CRYO-ELECTRON MICROSCOPY TO THE EV FIELD”

Wednesday’s scientific sessions began with Plenary Address 4, presented by Alain Brisson, PhD, a word-renowned expert in electron microscopy. currently Emeritus Professor at the University of Bordeaux, in the Extracellular Vesicles & Membrane Repair Team in CNRS Unit CBMN, and his address was titled “Contributions of Cryo-Electron Microscopy to the EV Field.” Dr. Brisson was introduced by ISEV Secretary General, Marca Wauben, PhD, Professor of Intercellular Communication, Department of Biochemistry & Cell Biology, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Utrecht University, The Netherlands.

Dr. Brisson had previously held academic positions as Scientist at the Grenoble Nuclear Energy Center (80-87), Visiting Scientist at Stanford University (82-84), Research Director at INSERM in Strasbourg (87-94), Professor of Chemistry at the University of Groningen (94-01), Group Leader at the European Institute in Chemistry and Biology in Bordeaux (2001-11), and Professor of Biochemistry at the University of Bordeaux (2001-2017). He has been President of the French Society for Microscopies from 2004 to 2006 and member of the Institut Universitaire de France from 2011 to 2016.

Dr. Brisson’s current research focuses on EVs and exosomes, with the goals of determing their structure, phenotype, and concentration in health and disease, to identify disease-specific EV signatures, and to develop standardized methods of EV quantification and purification. His group has major expertise in cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM), immuno-gold labeling, flow cytometry, and the synthesis of functionalized nanoparticles. He is the Founder and CEO of Exo-Analysis, a company offering services and consultancy for the characterization of EVs/Exosomes.

In his Plenary Address, Dr. Brisson began by noting the advantages of cryo-EM over classical negative-staining EM. First of all, he pointed out how cryo-EM can be used to reveal the contents of EVs and cryo-Ems, noting that the cryo-EM images reveal EVs as 3-dimensional spheres and that the images are representative of the actual samples. Secondly, he said that cryo-EM readily reveals the characteristic lipid bilayer that is characteristic of exosomes and which differentiates them from other intracellular bodies that do not have lipid bilayers. Thirdly, Dr. Brisson said that cryo-EM permits the identification of EV subtypes. He gave two examples of this, with the first being the identification of the main EV populations present in plasma (he noted that this can be done in one step, requiring no washing, as distinct from the two-step process required in negative-staining EM). He made the interesting point that, while most EVs detected in plasma are spherical in shape, some tubular EVs are observed. The second example he gave was the ability to detect the size distribution of CD81+ EVs from human cardiac cells.

Dr. Brisson commented on the tendency of many EV scientists to focus on small-sized EVs and to discard the large ones from their samples. He questioned that approach however, noting that larger-sized EVs can constitute as much as 40% of an unfractionated sample and that justification for discarding these perhaps important subclasses of EVs is often not given in publications.

He closed Part I of his presentation by emphasizing the key advantages of cryo-EM over negative-staining EM, noting the cryo-EM is a simpler process and that it reveals the EV’s lipid bilayer, which cannot be resolved by negative-staining EM.

Part II of Dr. Brisson’s presentation focused on EV applications of cryo-EM, particularly on revealing what EV samples contain. In examining EV samples from circulating reticulocytes, Dr. Brisson said that cryo-EM revealed both membrane-bounded EVs and large numbers of non-membrane-bounded “aggregates of amorphous material.” The origin of these frequently seen aggregates is currently unknown, Dr. Brisson said.

Dr. Brisson further noted that the characteristic EV markers CD63 and CD81 are not universally expressed on the EVs revealed by cryo-EM.

In his final comments, Dr. Brisson again highlighted the significant advantages of cryo-EM over negative-staining EM, but warned that cryo-EM must always be used in combination with quantitation in order to provide meaningful results. In his lab, flow cytometry is used for this quantitation, which, he emphasized, as being “indispensable.”

Dr. Brisson’s presentation, which had included spectacular cryo-EM images, was followed by a 10-minute Q&A session moderated by Dr. Wauben.

PLENARY ADDRESS 5--“MICROFLUIDICS FOR THE ISOLATION OF EXTRACELLULAR VESICLES”

The last of the five ISEV 2020 Plenary Addresses was delivered by Shannon Stott, PhD, Assistant Professor, Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, Department of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Associate Member, Broad Institute. Dr. Stott’s address was titled “Microfluidics for the Isolation of Extracellular Vesicles” and she was introduced by Ken Witwer, PhD, ISEV Executive Chair for Education & Meetings, Associate Professor of Molecular and Comparative Pathobiology, Neurology and Cellular and Molecular Medicine, The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Dr. Stott is a mechanical Engineer who has been working at the interface of technology, imaging, and medicine. She has an extensive background in microfluidics, optics, tissue engineering, biopreservation, with a focus on their applications in clinical medicine and cell biology. As a postdoctoral fellow, she co-invented the herringbone circulating tumor cell chip (HBCTC-Chip), a device that can successfully capture cancer cells circulating in the blood of cancer patients.

Currently, the Stott Laboratory continues to isolate rare cancer cells from blood, but has also expanded to develop new technologies for the isolation of tumor-specific EVs. Manipulating fluidic flows for the isolation and separation of biological components has been a hallmark of Dr. Stott’s work and her recent efforts utilize nanofluidics to separate nucleic acids based on size. The overriding goal of Dr. Stott’s work is to use these technologies and techniques to improve patient lives through early diagnosis and a greater understanding of how cancer spreads and kills.

Dr. Stott has a particular interest in brain tumors and the potential impact of a blood biopsy for adult and pediatric patients. Dr. Stott has 11 patents issued or pending, and her research has been highlighted in Nature, Science, ABC News, CNN, MIT Technology Review, and many other news outlets.

In her address, Dr. Stott noted that she has done work to successfully demonstrate the detection of rare circulating tumor cells (CTCs) from glioblastoma.

Recently, she has begun collaborating with renowned glioblastoma and exosome expert Dr. Xandra Breakefield at MGH/Harvard, and with her colleague Dr. Daniel Irimia, in attempts to develop microfluidics for EV capture relating to glioblastoma diagnosis, monitoring, and prognosis. Dr. Stott described this collaboration as a “fantastic relationship.”

She further discussed the possible advantages of combining CTC and EV assays for use in the serial tracking of disease.

Dr. Stott has also investigated the use of microfluidics in detecting EVs from melanoma cells in a collaboration with Genieve Boland, MD, PhD, Director of the Melanoma Surgery Program at Mass General. One question Dr. Stott is particularly interested in answering is whether cell-specific EV RNA correlates with response to immunotherapy drugs in melanoma.

Dr. Stott’s Plenary Address was followed by a brief Q&A session moderated by Dr. Witwer.

FOURTH FEATURED ABSTRACT--“GENETICALLY ENCODED PROBES PROVIDE INSIGHT INTO EV CARGO RELEASE IN CELLS”

In the last of four Featured Abstracts presented by young investigators during the ISEV 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting (July 20-22) (https://www.eventscribe.com/2020/ISEV/), Bhagyashree Joshi, of the Department of Biomedical Engineering, University of Groningen, University Medical Center Groningen, The Netherlands, presented her group’s abstract (FA03) “Genetically Encoded Probes Provide Insight into Extracellular Vesicle Cargo Release in Cells.” Ms. Joshi is a PhD candidate in the laboratory of Inge Zuhorn, PhD, Associate Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering, University of Groningen, University Medical Center Groningen University Medical Center Groningen.

In her introduction, Ms. Joshi noted that EVs are known to modulate tissue development, regeneration, and disease through the transfer of proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids between cells. Currently, however, the mechanism of cytosolic delivery of EV cargo is largely unknown, she said. It has been speculated that EVs undergo back fusion at multi-vesicular bodies (MVBs) in recipient cells to release their functional cargo. However, Ms. Joshi said, evidence for this is lacking. She remarked that tracing the cellular uptake of EVs with high resolution, as well as acquiring direct evidence for the release of EV cargo, is challenging, chiefly because of technical limitations.

To address this problem, Ms. Joshi and colleagues developed an analytical methodology that combined state-of-the-art molecular tools and correlative light and electron microscopy (CLEM) to identify the intracellular site for EV cargo release. Green fluorescent protein (GFP) was loaded inside EVs through the expression of GFP-CD63, a fusion of GFP to the cytosolic tail of CD63, in EV producer cells. In addition, Ms, Joshi and colleagues genetically engineered a cell line that expresses anti-GFP fluobody that specifically recognizes the EV cargo (GFP).

In experiments, the researchers showed that incubation of anti-GFP fluobody-expressing cells with GFP-CD63 EVs resulted in the formation of fluobody punctae, designating cytosolic exposure of GFP. Ultrastructural analysis of the underlying structures at GFP/fluobody double-positive punctae demonstrated that EV cargo release occurs from endosomes/lysosomes. Further, Ms. Joshi added that endosomal damage was not observed in the EV acceptor cells, as shown by the absence of galectin3 recruitment (which detects endosomal permeabilization) in the CD63-RFP EV treated recipient cells expressing fluorescently tagged galectin3.

In addition, the researchers showed that neutralization of endosomal pH and cholesterol accumulation in endosomes leads to blockage of EV cargo exposure, indicating that EV cargo release is dependent on endosomal pH and cholesterol level.

Based on their results, Ms. Joshi and colleagues concluded that a fraction of internalized EVs fuse with the limiting membrane of endosomes/lysosomes in an acidification-dependent manner, which results in EV cargo exposure to the cell cytosol.

They further concluded that genetically encoded cytosolic probes and CLEM offer an excellent approach to study both the mechanism and efficiency of EV cargo release in cells.

For additional details of this exciting work, please see the recent article “Endocytosis of Extracellular Vesicles and Release of Their Cargo from Endosomes,” by Ms. Joshi et al. in ACS Nano (https://pubs.acs.org/doi/pdf/10.1021/acsnano.9b10033).

In addition to having her work selected as one of ISEV 2020's four Featured Abstracts, Ms. Joshi is a proud ISEV 2020 Scholarship Awardee.

A 5-minute Q&A session on this Featured Abstract was moderated by Ken Witwer, PhD, Associate Professor, Molecular and Comparative Pathobiology, Johns Hopkins, and ISEV Executive Chair for Science & Meetings.

PLATINUM SPONSORS TALKS

The ISEV 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting featured a number of sponsor presentations during the course of the live-streamed portion of the event, and Wednesday included talks by two of the Platinum Sponsors: FujiFilm (https://www.fujifilm.com/) and RoosterBio (https://www.roosterbio.com/).

EDUCATION SESSION 5—"EV BIOLOGY”

Wednesday also featured Education Sessions 5 and 6.

Education Session 5 was briefly introduced by Clotilde Théry, PhD, TRAIN-EV* Core Member; Professor; INSERM Director of Research; Head, Exosomes and Tumor Growth Team; Institut Curie in Paris, France.

The first presentation was titled “EV Complexity and Heterogeneity” and was delivered by Edit Buzás, MD, PhD, ISEV Executive Chair for Education; TRAIN-EV* Core Member; Professor & Chair, Department of Genetics, Cell Biology, and Immunobiology; Head, Extracellular Vesicles Group; Semmelweis University, Budapest, Hungary.

The second presentation was titled “EV Biogenesis and Release” and was delivered by Pascale Zimmerman, PhD, Associate Professor, Head, Laboratory of Signal Integration in Cell Fate Decision, Department of Human Genetics, KU (Katholieke Universiteit) Leuven, Belgium.

The third presentation was titled “EV Uptake and Fusion” and was delivered by David Carter, PhD, Reader in Biomedical Science, Department of Biological and Medical Sciences, Oxford Brookes University, Oxford, UK.

The fourth presentation was titled “EV Inter-Cellular and Inter-Organism Communication” and was be delivered by Marca Wauben, PhD, ISEV Secretary General; TRAIN-EV* Core Member; Professor, Intercellular Communication, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Department of Biochemistry & Cell Biology, Utrecht University, The Netherlands.

The 15-minute Q&A session for these four presentations was moderated by Dr. Théry.

EDUCATION SESSION 6--"EV FUNCTION IN DISEASE & CLINICAL APPLICATIONS”

The last Education Session, Education Session 6, focused on “EV Function in Disease & Clinical Application” and was briefly introduced by Benedetta Bussolati, MD, PhD, Associate Professor, Nephrology, Molecular and Biotechnology Center, University of Turin, Italy.

The first presentation was titled “EV In Vitro Models” and was delivered by Irina Nazarenko, PhD, TRAIN-EV* Core Member; Head, Exosomes and Tumor Immunology Group, Institute for Infection Prevention Hospital Epidemiology, Medical Center University Freiburg, Breisgau, Germany.

The second presentation was titled “Leveraging the Exosome-Mapping Mouse for Understanding the Functional Role of EV Signaling” and was delivered by Saumya Das, MD, PhD, Co-Director of Resynchronization and Advanced Cardiac Therapeutics Program, Cardiology Research Center, Massachusetts General Hospital; Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.

The third presentation was titled “EVs in Bacterial and Non-Mammalian Diseases” and was delivered by Maria Kaparakis-Liaskos, PhD, Associate Professor; Head, Host-Pathogen Interactions and Bacterial Membrane Vesicles Laboratory; LaTrobe University, Melbourne, Australia.

The fourth presentation was titled “EVs in Regeneration” and was delivered by Susmita Sahoo, PhD, ISEV Executive Chair for Communications; Associate Professor of Medicine & Cardiology, Cardiovascular Research Center, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA.

The four presentations were discussed in a 15-minute Q&A session moderated by Dr. Bussolati.

* TRAIN-EV is Training in Extracellular Vesicles: For Benefit in Health and Disease (http://train-ev.eu/)

“HOT-TOPIC” PANEL 3—"EXTRACELLULAR RNA”

This “hot-topic”panel session on “Extracellular RNA” on Wednesday was introduced by Ken Witwer, PhD, Associate Professor, Molecular and Comparative Pathobiology, Johns Hopkins, and featured presentations by James Patton, PhD, Professor, Biological Sciences and Biochemistry, Vanderbilt University, “Extracellular Vesicles, exRNA, and Cancer;” Amy Buck, PhD, Wellcome Trust Career Development Fellow, “Using Pathogens to Understand Mechanisms and Functions of exRNA;” Louise Laurent, MD, PhD, Vice Chair for Translational Research and Director of Perinatal Research for the UCSD Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences, UC-San Diego, “exRNA Biomarker Discovery;” and Juan Pablo Tosar, PhD, Senior Researcher, Institut Pasteur de Montevideo (Uruguay), “Extracellular Biogenesis of Extravesicular rRNA--and tRNA-Derived Fragments.” The presentations were followed by a 30-minute Q&A/panel discussion moderated by Dr. Witwer.

“HOT-TOPIC” PANEL 4—"IN VIVO APPROACHES TO UNDERSTANDING EV FUNCTION”

This final “hot-topic” panel session on Wednesday was introduced by Raghu Kalluri, MD, PhD, Chair of Cancer Biology and Director of the Metastasis Research Center, MD Anderson Cancer Center; Scientific Advisor, Codiak Biosciences, and featured presentations by Guillaume van Niel, PhD, Team Leader, Endosomal Dynamics in Neuropathies, Institute of Psychiatry and Neurosciences of Paris, “Live Tracking of EVs' Life Cycle in Vivo;” Heather Pua, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Pathology, Microbiology, and Immunology, Vanderbilt University, “Increased Hematopoietic Extracellular RNAs and Vesicles in the Lung During Allergic Airway Response;” Dr. Kalluri, “The Biology and Function of Exosomes in Cancer;” and Deborah Goberdhan, PhD, Associate Professor of Cell Signaling, Department of Physiology, Anatomy, & Genetics, University of Oxford, “Analyzing the Regulation of Rab11-Exosome Biogenesis In Vivo.”

Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Exosomes in Pancreatic Cancer."

Dr. Kalliluri’s presentation was especially exciting as he discussed the recent clinical translation of iExosomes containing small interfering RNA (siRNA) for Kras(G12D) (KL-1948) first in human exosomes trial and precision medicine trial in pancreatic ductal adenocarcionoma (PDAC). [Editor’s Note: iExosomes are exosomes that contain an inhibitor. In this case, the iExosomes contain a short interfering RNA (siRNA) that specifically inhibits production of the Kras(G12D) mutant protein that has been associated with pancreatic cancer in a number of patients.] The FDA-approved Phase 1 clinical trial is titled “iExosomes in Treating Participants with Metastatic Pancreas Cancer with KrasG12D Mutation”

(https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03608631), in a trial wholly funded by MD Anderson. The complete title of this dose-escalation, interventional trial is “Phase I Study of Mesenchymal Stromal Cells-Derived Exosomes with KrasG12D siRNA for Metastatic Pancreas Cancer Patients Harboring KrasG12D Mutation.” The estimated completion date for this two-year Phase 1 trial is March 2022.

The Panel 4 presentations were followed by a lively 30-minute Q&A/panel discussion moderated by Dr. Kalluri. After a number of scientific questions, Dr. Kalluri asked the panelists how they felt about this year’s first-ever virtual meeting for ISEV. Dr. Goberdhan commented that she liked the set-up that allowed the easy submission of a very broad range of questions from the wide audience and perhaps enabled more discussion than is typically possible at an in-person meeting. She also noted that the virtual approach was “good for the planet,” with reduced travel, etc.

Another panelist said the he missed in interpersonal interactions that are common during in-person meetings and Dr. Kalliluri concurred, saying that many of his most constructive experiences at meetings tend to occur at random interactions or at the bar after sessions are over. “We are, after all, social animals,” Dr. Kalliluri asserted, and he hoped that next year, the meeting would once again be held in person.

CLOSING REMARKS & AWARDS

This endings of Panels 3 & 4 marked the end of the scientific sessions at ISEV 2020, and the meeting officially closed with an hour-long closing ceremony that included wrap-ups of the clinical and basic science arms of the meeting, announcement of multiple prestigious ISEV 2020 awards, breaking news about the location of next year’s annual meeting, farewell remarks from outgoing President Andy Hill, and a confident look into ISEV’s bright future from new ISEV President Clotilde Thery, who had laid the original foundation for the ever-growing ISEV organization with a small gathering she organized in Paris in 2011.

ISEV 2020 CLINICAL WRAP-UP

Outgoing ISEV President Andy Hill introduced Andries Zijlstra, PhD, Associate Professor, Program in Cancer Biology, Department of Pathology, Microbiology, and Immunology, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, USA, to give a wrap-up of the clinical highlights of the ISEV 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting. Dr. Zijlstra’s research at Vanderbilt focuses on metastasis and translational studies in cancer.

Dr. Zijlstra began by noting that to summarize the myriad important clinical presentations at this year’s ISEV meeting was a “nearly impossible” task.

He decided to focus, not on the live-streamed presentations, which so many of the attendees had already viewed, but rather on the on-demand presentations that many might have missed initially due to the compelling nature of the end-to-end live-streamed events.

Dr. Zijlstra highlighted work that helped address three key questions: Where are EVs biologically and clinically relevant? How are EVs biologically and clinically relevant? When is a change in EV biogenesis and cargo composition biologically and clinically relevant?

He first called out examples of the many ISEV symposia focused on asking clinically relevant questions. These included Symposium Session 07 on “Neurodegenerative Diseases,” Symposium Session 08 on “Bacterial and Fungal EVs,” Symposium Session 12 on “Biodistribution and Antiviral Defense,” Symposium Session 15 on “EV-Based Therapeutics II,” and Symposium Session 17 on “Heart, Lung, and Vessels.”

Dr. Zijlstra then presented some statistics that demonstrated the emphasis on clinical relevance of the on-demand oral presentations and posters offered during the ISEV 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting (and also available until September 21 to all meeting registrants, with registration still possible, even though the live-streamed event has ended—the live-streamed presentations will be available online until September 21 to all registrants).

Of the 173 on-demand oral presentations, fully 46.8% (81) were Clinicial & Translational. Next came ones focusd on Technology & Methods (58, 33.5%), on Basic EV Biology (30, 17.3%), and Outreach (4, 2.3%).

Of the 479 on-demand posters, 68.3% (327) were Clinical & Translational. Next were those focused on Technology & Methods (118, 24.8%), on Basic EV Biology (30, 6%), and on Education (4, 0.8%).

Clinically Compelling Live-Streamed Presentations

In his wrap-up, Dr. Zijlstra first highlighted four particularly compelling live-streamed presentations that have significant clinical relevance.

These included Eduardo Marban’s Plenary Address on Tuesday, titled “Deconstructing Regenerative Medicine: From Cells to Exosomes and Defined Factors,” Education Session 6 “EV Function in Disease and Clinical Application,” Kendall Van Keuren-Jensen’s Tuesday evening presentation on “EV Nucleic Acid Content,” and Shannon Stott’s Plenary Address on Wednesday, titled “Microfluidics for the Isolation of Extracellular Vesicles.”

Clinically Impactful On-Demand Oral Presentations

Dr. Zijlstra went on to highlight a number on-demand oral presentations that had major clinical significance in his opinion.

Cargo/Biomarkers

The first were in the areas of Cargo/Biomarkers and the first was from Paola de Candia, PhD, who is a Group Leader at MultiMedica in Milan, Italy, where her main interest is in the study of extracellular miRNA in human autoimmunity and diabetes as biomarkers and pathogenic factors. Dr. de Candia’s oral presentation (OS29.4) is titled “Human CD4+ T Regulatory-Derived Extracellular Vesicles and Associated MicroRNAs: Role in Cell-To-Cell Communication and Involvement in the Loss of Immune Tolerance During Multiple Sclerosis.”

The second was from Tom Driedonks, PhD, who is a postdoctoral researcher in the lab of Ken Witwer at the Department of Molecular and Comparative Pathobiology at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore, MD, USA. Dr. Driedonks investigates EV-based therapeutics to treat latent HIV infections. His on-demand oral presentation (OF14.2) is titled “Y-RNA Subtype Ratios in Plasma Extracellular Vesicles Are Cell Type Specific and Are Candidate Biomarkers for Inflammatory Diseases.”

Dr. Zijlstra next highlighted on-demand oral presentations in the area of Therapeutics.

Therapeutics

The first highlighted Therapeutics presentation was from Marta Adamiak, PhD, a post-doctoral fellow at the Cardiovascular Research Center, Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai in New York City, USA. Dr. Adamiak works in laboratory of Dr. Susmita Sahoo, ISEV Communications Chair, Associate Professor of Cardiology & Medicine at the Cardiovascular Research Center. Dr. Adamiak’s oral presentation (OF15.2) is titled “Exosomal AAVs in Myocardial Repair: Escaping Neutralizing Antibody and Enhancing Delivery.”

The second highlighted Therapeutics presentation was from Bingdong Sui, PhD, Post-Doctoral Fellow, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, USA. Dr. Sui ‘s research focuses on regenerative therapies based on mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) and their EVs. He is the Laureatee of the ISEV 2020 Young Investigator Award and Scholarship, and the winner of the International Association of Dental Research (IADR) Hatton Divisional Award. (EVs). His on-demand oral presentation (OT06.1) is titled “Regulation of Liver Homeostasis, Regeneration, and Diseases by Mesenchymal Stem Cell-Derived Apoptotic Extracellular Vesicles.”

Technology

The third group of highlighted on-demand oral presentations were in the area of Technology.

The first was from Ana Fernandes-Platzgummer, PhD, Research Scientist, Department of Bioengineering and iBB--Institute for Bioengineering and Biosciences, Instituto Superior Técnico, Universidade de Lisboa, Lisboa, Portugal. She was a pioneer in establishing the expansion of mouse embryonic stem cells on microcarriers in stirred reactors in serum-free conditions. Currently, her research has been focused on the establishment of platforms for the large-scale expansion of adult stem cells, namely mesenchymal stromal cells (MSC) and hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPC) from different sources, under dynamic culture conditions. Dr. Fernandes-Platzgummer’s oral presentation (OS24.1) is titled “Scaling-Up the Manufacturing of Well-Characterized Mesenchymal Stromal Cell-Derived Extracellular Vesicles for Biomedical Applications.”

The second was from Jina Ko, PhD, a Post-Doctoral Researcher at Massachusetts General Hospital and the Wyatt Institute of Harvard University. During her PhD work at the University of Pennsylvania, she focused on the development of machine learning-based microchip diagnostics that can detect blood-based biomarkers (e.g., EVs) to diagnose two extremely challenging diseases, pancreatic cancer and traumatic brain injury. For her postdoctoral training, she made a pivot to chemistry and molecular biology and has focused on the development of single biomarker detection technologies. Dr. Ko has recently developed new methods to profile single cells and single EVs with high throughput and multiplexing. Her on-demand oral presentation (OT05.3) is titled “Droplet-Based Single Extracellular Vesicle Sequencing for Rare Immune Subtype Discovery.”

Clinically Impactful On-Demand Posters

With the assistant of his graduate student Ariana Von Lersner, Dr. Zijlstra next highlighted 14 highly impactful on-demand posters.

These included posters that described EV-based biomarker methods to detect: Endometrial Implantation (PF04.14), Liver Disease (PF05.11), Acute Myeloid Leukemia Clinical Outcome (PF09.05), Glioblastoma (PF04.09), Breast Cancer (PS09.20), and Radiation Injury (PF12.01).

Others described Technological Methods Using Flow Cytometry for a Liquid Biopsy: (LBS01.04), (PS15.13=OP3.13), and (PT15.05=OP1.05), and Technological Methods in Therapeutics: (PF02.10), (PF11.15), (PF02.11), (PS03.16), and (PS03.05).

BASIC SCIENCE WRAP-UP

Dr. Zijlstra was followed by Deborah C. I. Goberdhan (https://www.dpag.ox.ac.uk/team/deborah-goberdhan), PhD, Associate Professor of Cell Signaling, Department of Physiology, Anatomy, and Genetics, University of Oxford, UK, who provided a summary of ISEV 2020 presentations that represented highly significant advances in basic science. She selected presentations in three different areas: Analysis of Heterogeneity; Biogenesis, Loading, and Secretion; and Targeting and Function.

Analysis of Heterogeneity

In this area, Dr. Goberdhan highlighted six presentations. These included the following:

-- Jan Lötvall (Panel 1)

“Extracellular Vesicle Subgroups and Heterogeneity”

(ExoView, tetraspanins)

--Alain Brisson (Plenary 4)

“Contributions of Cryo-Electron Microscopy to the EV Field”

(Immuno EM)

--OT05 (e.g., OT05.06, Rachel Mizenkho et al., “Technical Considerations of ExoView Approach”

--OP2.08=PF17.08, Molly Shen et al.

“Normalized Extravesicular Protein Expression Profiles on Antibody Microarrays Reveal Protein Associations in EVs of Organotropic and Metastatic Breast Cancer Cell Lines”

(A Negative Correlation Between Tetraspanins and Integrins)

--OF13 (e.g., OF13.04, Marina Cretich et al.)

“Membrane-Sensing Peptides for Extracellular Vesicles Analysis”

(Membrane-Sensing Peptides for Capture)

--EV Fingerprinting (e.g., Andries Zijlstra, Panel 1)

“EV Fingerprinting: Resolving Extracellular Vesicle Heterogeneity Using Multi-Parametric Flow Cytometry”

(Multiparametric Flow Cytometry)

--Non-Vesicular Extracellular RNAs (e.g., OT9.02, Juan Tosar et al.)

“Fragmentation of Extracellular Ribosomes and tRNAs Shapes the Extracellular RNAome”

Take-Home Messges. Dr. Goberdhan said that the take-home messages from these excellent presentations are that commonly used markers are not ubiquitous, e.g., tetraspanins, but useful indicators of EV subtype release and uptake; and that non-vesicular materials—OT9.02 (Juan Tosar et al.)—such as half tRNAs, etc., may be very important.

Biogenesis, Loading, and Secretion

In these areas, Dr. Goberdhan recognized the following presentations as especially impactful:

--Phyllis Hanson (Plenary 1), “EV Biogenesis”

--FA01, Shima Ghoroghi et al.

“Ral-GTPases Promote Metastasis by Controlling Biogenesis and Organotropism of Exosomes”

(Ral GTPases, PLDs, and Metastasis)

--FA02, Elena Grueso Navarro et al

“Nuclear Proteins Are Recruited into Tumor-Derived Extracellular Vesicles Upon Expression of Tetraspanin Tspan8”

(Tspan8, nuclear protein recruitment into EVs)

--OT09.1, Ishara Atukorala et al.; Panel 1, Suresh Mathivavan

“Ubiquitin E3 ligase NEDD4 Is a Novel Regulator of Exosome Biogenesis And Secretion”

“Clonal Cells Secrete Heterogenous EVs”

(Ubiquitin E3 ligase NEDD4 regulates exosome biogenesis and secretion)

--OF18.3 (Juan Wang & Maureen Barr)

“Ciliary EV Cargo Sorting And Biogenesis In Living Animals”

(Mechanically stimulated release of male ciliary EVs can induce behavioral phenotypes in C. elegans model)

Take-Home Messages. The take-home messages of these selected presentations, Dr. Goberdhan said, are that defining mechanisms of specific intraluminal vesicle (ILV) formation and EV loading will inform the analysis of EV heterogeneity; it will also lead to the development of tools to study the functions of these EVs.

Targeting and Function

In these areas, Dr. Goberdhan noted the following excellent presentations.

--Aurelio Lorico, Panel 1

“Heterogeneity of EV Intracellular Fate”

(Nuclear cargo delivery by endosome/nuclear membrane interaction, spathasome)

--OS21.3, Caitlee McAtee, Alissa Weaver, et al.

“Exosomes in Filopodia Formation”

(Exosomes in cell autonomous and non-automonous filipodia formation, endoglin causative factor)

--OT03.3, OS21.2--Shiv Ram Krishn, Lucia Languino, et al.,

“Hypoxia Enhances the Therapeutic Potential of Human CD34+ Stem Cell Exosomes in Ischemic Hindlimb Repair”

“Small Extracellular Vesicles Modulated by the αVβ3 Integrin Reprogram Recipient Cells Towards an Aggressive Neuroendocrine Cancer Phenotype”

(αVβ3-positive sEVs integrin enhance angiogenesis)

(Genome-editing assays for EV targeting and functions, but complex sEV focus needed)

--OF12.3, Claire Hill et al.

“A Novel In Vivo Drosophila Model of Vesicle-Mediated Intercellular Communication”

(Cre/LoxP fly model)

--OT04.5, Olivier de Jong et al.

“Uncovering Novel Genes Regulating EV-Mediated Functional RNA Transfer Using A CRISPR/Cas9-Based Reporter System”

(CRISPR/gRNAs)

Dr. Goberdhan said that the take-home messages of these selected presentations are that EV signaling mechanisms may be too diverse and complex, involving new cell biology processes; and that focusing on specific EV subtypes (with an understanding of their molecular make-up) will increase the chances of dissecting out specific mechanisms.

ISEV SCHOLARSHIP COMMITTEE & ISEV AWARDS COMMITTEE

Next, the ISEV Scholarship Committee of Susmita Sahoo, Edit Buzás, Uta Erdbruegger, and Jan Lötvall was introduced, as was the ISEV Awards Committee of Edit Buzás, Amy Buck, and Dolores Di Vizio.

ISEV 2020 JUNIOR MEMBER SCHOLARSHIPS--

39 AWARDED TO YOUNG INVESTIGATORS FROM 17 COUNTRIES

The ISEV Board originally developed these scholarships in an effort to support young researchers in pursuing their studies in the area of EVs through attendance at the ISEV 2020 Annual Meeting. This year, in addition to the Young Investigator Scholarship category, the ISEV introduced three new scholarship categories: the New Parent Member Scholarship (with children up to 8 years of age); the Travel Scholarship for Attendees Working in World Bank Low-Income Countries; and the Scholarship for Student Hardship (this category is for students who faced exceptional hardship in their careers to achieve their goals).

The positive impact of these new scholarship categories can be seen in application quotes from two of the winners.

New Parent Member Scholarship: “I never valued the luxury of long days in the lab before I had my daughter last spring. I’ve since learned to be ruthlessly efficient; every second of my time works double duty. Sadly, this has come at the cost of time with my colleagues. I no longer have the time to attend seminars or other networking events. This scholarship would help provide childcare so I could attend ISEV 2020 and connect with fellow scientists--sharing valuable knowledge and ideas that would advance all of our research.”

Student Hardship Scholarship: “In order to pursue my passion for EV research, while not having money to rent local accommodation, I travel a round trip of ~180 Km/day by bus to reach the lab. (i.e., up to 4 hr/day). However, because of my huge interest in EVs, this is what I do! A scholarship would enable me to attend the first ISEV meeting of my career. As a third-year PhD student, being able to present my research; attend presentations from world leaders; network; and potentially identify opportunities to expand my career in EV research post-PhD would be a dream come true.”

From the approximately 700 abstract submissions, 39 scholarship winners from 17 different countries were selected by the ISEV 2020 Scholarship Committee, based on scientific merit. These winners are listed below:

LINA ANTOUNIANS, The Hospital for Sick Children, Canada, Abstract Title: “Epigenetic Regulation of Fetal Hypoplastic Lungs by Amniotic Fluid Stem Cell Derived Extracellular Vesicles” (OT10.4)

ISHARA ATUKORALA (photo), La Trobe University, Australia, Abstract Title: “Ubiquitin E3 Ligase NEDD4 Is a Novel Regulator of Exosome Biogenesis and Secretion” (OT09.1)

SOUNAK BAGCHI, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, USA, Abstract Title: “Bioengineered Exosomes As Novel Drug Carriers for Targeting HIV-1 Infection in the CNS” (OS29.2)

AMY BAXTER, La Trobe University, Australia, Abstract Title: “Understanding the Role of Endothelial Cell-Derived Apoptotic Bodies in Inflammatory Signaling and Cell Clearance in an Atherosclerosis Model of Inflammation” (OF17.3)

STEFANO CLERICI, University of Campinas, Brazil, Abstract Title: “Low Molecular Weight Protein Tyrosine Phosphatase (LMWPTP) Carried by Colorectal Cancer Cells-Derived Extracellular Vesicles As a Player In Tumor-Educated Human Fibroblasts” (PF08.11)

ROSSELLA CRESCITELLI, Krefting Research Centre, Sweden, Abstract Title: “Subpopulations of Tissue-Derived Extracellular Vesicles--Methodological Evaluation for Vesicle Size Measurement” (PS11.04)

MEHDI DEHGHANI, Rochester Institute of Technology, United States, Abstract Title: “Tangential Flow for Analyte Capture of Extracellular Vesicles” (OT01.2)

FRANCHESKA DELGADO-PERAZA, Laboratory of Clinical Investigation, National Institutes of Aging, United States, Abstract Title: "Alzheimer's Disease Biomarkers in Plasma Extracellular Vesicles of Neuronal Origin Correlate with Brain Pathology in Mice" (OT07.1)

TOM DRIEDONKS, Utrecht University, The Netherlands, Abstract Title: “Y-RNA Subtype Ratios in Plasma Extracellular Vesicles Are Cell Type Specific and Are Candidate Biomarkers for Inflammatory Disease” (OF14.2)

SHIMA GHOROGHI, Université de Strasbourg, France, Abstract Title: “Ral GTPases Promote Metastasis by Controlling Biogenesis and Organotropism of Extracellular Vesicles,” (FA1)

MAIREAD HYLAND, Keele University, UK, Abstract Title: “Changes in Extracellular Vesicle Protein Cargo After Pro-Inflammatory Priming of Umbilical Cord Mesenchymal Stem Cells” (OT06.6)

TAKERRA JOHNSON, National Eye Institute, USA, Abstract Title: “Extracellular Vesicle Characterization in Human Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Retinal Pigment Epithelium” (PT06.07)

MOHAMMED RABIUL HOSEN, University of Bonn, Germany, Abstract Title: “Coronary Artery Disease Ameliorates Extracellular Vesicle lncRNA PUNISHER Regulates Antigenic Response and Endothelial Cells Function Via NFkB-Dependent Mechanism” (OF17.2)

BHAGYASHREE JOSHI, University Medical Center Groningen, The Netherlands, Abstract Title: “Genetically Encoded Probes Provide Insight into Extracellular Vesicle Cargo Release in Cells” (FA4)

KAYLAN KELSEY, Clemson University, United States, Abstract Title: "A Capillary-Channeled Polymer (C-CP) Fiber Spin-Down Tip Approach for the Isolation and Biomarker Characterization of Extracellular Vesicles of Ovarian Cancer Origin" (OT01.6)

JINA KO, Harvard University, United States, Abstract Title: “Droplet-Based Single Extracellular Vesicle Sequencing for Rare Immune Subtype Discovery” (OT05.3)

SHIV RAM KRISHN, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, United States, Abstract Title: “The αvβ6 Integrin in Cancer Cell-Derived Small Extracellular Vesicles Enhances Angiogenesis” (OT02.3)

SIDNEY LANE, University of Pittsburgh, United States, Abstract Title: "Extracellular Vesicles Mediate Bacterial-Immune Cell Interactions During Respiratory Viral-Bacterial Co-Infections (OT11.4)

SHUANG LI, Peking Union Medical College, China (People's Republic), Abstract Title: “ZIKV Induced DEFA1B Blocks ZIKV Adsorption and Retards Cell Cycle By Regulating ORC1 Expression”( OT11.3)

ZHEFENG LI, The Ohio State University, USA, Abstract Title: “RNA Nanoparticles As EV Displaying Ligands for Specific Cancer Targeting and Efficient RNAi Delivery in Vivo” (OF15.6)

CARINE LIM, National University of Singapore, Singapore, Abstract Title: “Circulating Exosome-Associated Amyloid-Beta Protein in Blood Reflects Brain Amyloid Deposition” (OT07.05)

STEEVE LIMA, I3s/IBMC, Portugal, Abstract Title: “Cyanobacterial Extracellular Vesicles Are an Alternative Secretion Mechanism to Deal with Copper-Induced Stress” (OF18.2)

XINMING LIU, The University of Sheffield, United Kingdom, Abstract Title: “Presence of Vault RNA and Proteins Indicates Contamination of Extracellular Vesicle Preparations With Vault Particles” (OF14.4)

ALLI MATHIESEN, Eastern Virginia Medical School, USA, Abstract Title: “Extracellular Vesicles from Adipose Tissue and Endothelial Cells of Obese Humans Share miRNA Cargos and Increase Prostate Cancer Aggressiveness in Conjunction with Twist1” (PT15.12=OP1.12)

NIAMH MCNAMEE, Trinity Biomedical Science Institute (TBSI), Trinity College Dublin, Ireland, Abstract Title: “Inhibition of Extracellular Vesicle Release in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer” (PF08.02)

GIORGIA MANNI, University of Perugia, Italy, Abstract Title: “Amniotic Fluid Stem Cell Derived Extracellular Vesicles Modulate Pathogenic Immune Responses in Experimental Autoimmune Encephalomyelitis” (OS19.4)

ROSALIE MARTEL, McGill University, Canada, Abstract Title: “Combinatorial Antibody Microarray Profiling of Intra- and Extravesicular Proteins in Colorectal Cancer Cell Line Extracellular Vesicles” (OS24.3)

ELENA GRUESO NAVARRO, University of Freiburg, Germany, Abstract Title: “Nuclear Proteins Are Recruited into Tumor-Derived Extracellular Vesicles Upon Expression of Tetraspanin Tspan8” (FA3)

GIONA PEDRIOLI, Laboratory for Biomedical Neurosciences, Switzerland, Abstract Title: “Endo-Lysosomes As an Alternative Intracellular Location for EV Cargo Delivery with Disease Relevance” (OT04.1)

RUSSELL ROGERS, Smidt Heart Institute, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, United States, Abstract Title: “Monocytes Traffic Extracellular Vesicles to Damaged Muscle and Adopt a Novel Immunophenotype to Support Muscle Regeneration” (OS23.4)

ALICIA ROJAS, Weizmann Institute of Sciences, Israel, Abstract Title: “Analysis of Extracellular Vesicle Populations from Malaria-Infected Erythrocytes by Field-Flow Fractionation Reveals Distinct Sub-Sets” (LBS03.13)

RAHUL SANWLANI, La Trobe University, Australia, Abstract Title: “Dietary Cross-Species Communication: Context-Dependent Role of Bovine Extracellular Vesicles in Cancer Progression” (OF12.4)

GYÖNGYVÉR ORSOLYA SANDOR, Semmelweis University, Hungary, Abstract Title: “Patient-Derived Organoids Represent a Novel Tool to Study the Effect of Intra-Tumoral Heterogeneity on EV Release in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer” (PS09.14)

OSKAR STAUFER, Max Planck Institute for Medical Research, Germany, Abstract Title: “Bottom-Up Assembly of Fully-Synthetic Extracellular Vesicles” (OT10.5)

BINGDONG SUI, University of Pennsylvania, United States, Abstract Title: “Regulation of Liver Homeostasis, Regeneration, and Diseases by Mesenchymal Stem Cell-Derived Apoptotic Extracellular Vesicles” (OT06.1)

SHI-CONG TAO, Shanghai Jiao Tong University Affiliated Sixth People's Hospital, China (People's Republic), Abstract Title: “XAV-939–Loaded Chondrocyte-Derived Small Extracellular Vesicles Target Delivery to Chondrocytes and Delay Osteoarthritis Progression by Inhibiting Tankyrase” (OF15.4)

ALVIN TIEU, Ottawa Hospital Research Institute, Canada, Abstract Title: “Immunomodulatory Small Extracellular Vesicles Derived from Mesenchymal Stem Cells: A Potential Cell-Free Therapy for Acute and Chronic Pulmonary Vascular Diseases” (OT06.4)

JAN VAN DEUN, Harvard Medical School, United States, Abstract Title: “Beyond Size-Exclusion: Dual-Mode Chromatography Improves Purity of Extracellular Vesicles from Plasma” (OT01.1)

LIJUAN YU, Clinical Molecular Biology Laboratory, Xijing Hospital, China, Abstract Title: “Extracellular Vesicles from Prostate Cancer Cells Deliver Micrornas to Promote Osteogenesis” (PS02.11)

ISEV 2020 FEATURED ABSTRACT WINNERS

Of approximately 700 abstract submissions from junior investigators, the 4 highest scores were selected. Scientific merit was evaluated blindly by three experts (including members of the ISEV Board, JEV Editorial Board, and the ISEV 2020 International Organizing Committee (IOC).

The four winners were:

SHIMA GHOROGHI (France)

Lab for Tumor Biomechanics, University of Strasbourg, Strasbourg

“Ral GTPases Promote Metastasis by Controlling Biogenesis and Organotropism of Extracellular Vesicles.” (FA01) (http://www.bioquicknews.com/node/5581)

Also had her work highighted in the meeting's Basic Science Wrap-Up session.

BHAGYASHREE JOSHI (The Netherlands)

University Medical Center Groningen

“Genetically Encoded Probes Provide Insight into Extracellular Vesicle Cargo Release in Cells.” (FA03) (http://www.bioquicknews.com/node/5586)

BO LI (China), PhD (China)

Southern Medical University, Guangzhou

“Towards Reference Intervals of Extracellular Vesicles in Human Plasma by Flow Cytometry.” (FA04) (http://www.bioquicknews.com/node/5582)

ELENA GRUESO NAVARRO (Germany)

University of Frieburg in Breisgau. “Nuclear Proteins Are Recruited into Tumor-Derived Extracellular Vesicles Upon Expression of Tetraspanin Tspan8.” Featured Abstracts 3 (FA02) (http://www.bioquicknews.com/node/5585)

Also had her work highlighted in the meeting's Basic Science Wrap-Up session.

ISEV OUTSTANDING ORAL PRESENTATION WINNERS

The Chairs of the ISEV Awards Committee nominated junior presenters from each oral session. Those receiving the highest consensus scores and positive comments from the Chairs were recognized as this year’s Outstanding Oral Presentation awardees. The three winners were the following:

PAMELI FONSEKA (Australia), PhD, Post-Doctoral Research Fellow, La Trobe Institute for Molecular Sciences, La Trobe University, Melbourne. “Extracellular Vesicles Containing Oncogenic Mutant Beta-Catenin Activate Wnt Signaling Pathway in the Recipient Cells.” (OS20.1)

BINGDONG SUI (USA), PhD, Post-Doc, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelpia. “Regulation of Liver Homeostasis, Regeneration, and Diseases by Mesenchymal Stem Cell-Derived Apoptotic Extracellular Vesicles.” (OT06.1)

ANDREA ZENDRINI (Italy), PhD, Post-Doctoral Fellow

Department of Animal Science, Food and Nutrition, Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, Piacenza. “The CONAN Assay: Purity Grade and Concentration of EV Microliter Formulations by Colloidal Nanoplasmonics.” (OF13.2)

ISEV 2020 OUTSTANDING POSTER PRESENTATIONS

The Chairs nominated junior presenters from each poster session. Those who received the highest consensus scores and positive comments from the Chairs were recognized as Outstanding Poster Presentation awardees. Nine awardees were selected.

ADRIAN CIOANCA, Australia

PhD Student, The Australian National University, Canberra

“Extracellular Vesicles and Their MicroRNA Cargo in Retinal Health and Degeneration: Mediators of Homeostasis and Immune Regulation”

(PT09.18)

HELENA L. DENIS, Canada

PhD Student, Centre de Recherche du CHU de Québec and Faculté de Médecine, Département de Psychiatrie & Neurosciences, Université Laval, Québec.

“An In Vitro Perspective on the Role of Erythrocyte-Derived Extracellular Vesicles in Parkinson’s Disease Pathology”

(OP3.06=PS15.06)

HYEJIN LEE, USA

PhD, Post-Doctoral Fellow, Neurology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland

“Astrocyte-Derived Extracellular Vesicles Regulate Dendritic Spine Formation and Neuronal Network Connectivity”

(LBS03.10)

ESTEFANIA LOZANO-ANDRES, The Netherlands

PhD Candidate, University of Utrecht, Utrecht

“Benchmarking Flow Cytometry Analysis of Nanoparticles: A Cross-Platform Study for Single Extracellular Vesicle Detection”

(PT10.05)

TANIA MARTINS-MARQUES, Portugal

PhD, Post-Doctoral Research Fellow

Faculty of Medicine, University of Coimbra, Coimbra

“Ischemia Impairs the Ubiquitin-Mediated Secretion of Cx43 into Extracellular Vesicles”

(PS06.11)

DANIEL E. MURPHY, The Netherlands

PhD Student

Laboratory of Clinical Chemistry and Hematology, University Medical Center (UMC) Utrecht, Utrecht

“Natural or Synthetic: A Comparison of the Efficiency of Extracellular Vesicles vs Synthetic Carriers for RNA Delivery”

(PF02.05)

KRISTOPHER S. RAGHAVAN, USA

PhD Candidate

Drexel University; Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia

“Casting A Small Netrin: Functional roles of a Novel Surface Factor on Stroma-Derived Extracellular Vesicles in Pancreatic Cancer”

(PS09.02)

TATYANA VAGNER, USA

PhD, Project Scientist, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California

“Cancer-Specific Genomic Alterations in Plasma Large EVs from Patients with Advanced Cancer”

(PF04.07)

SARA VEIGA, UK

PhD Student, Cardiff University, Cardiff, Wales

“A 3D-Printed Model to Represent the Structure and Nature of Extracellular Vesicles, for Public Engagement and Education Events”

(PT08.01)

ISEV 2021 INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZING COMMITTEE—LYON, FRANCE

The International Organizing Committee for ISEV 2021 was announced and it will be led by two new Co-Chairs, Ireland’s Lorraine O’Driscoll and France’s Sophie Rome.

Dr. O’Driscoll, PhD, is Professor in Pharmacology and Irish Research Council Advanced Laureate at the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, and the Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute of Trinity College Dublin in Ireland. Dr. O’Driscoll (https://pharmacy.tcd.ie/staff/odriscoll-cv.php?uname=lodrisc) (https://www.tcd.ie/research/profiles/?profile=lodrisc) is also the Coordinator and Principal Investigator of the TRAIN-EV* Program (http://train-ev.eu/), which provides training to 15 PhD students in extracellular vesicles (EVs) for benefit in health and disease.

Sophie Rome (http://cvscience.aviesan.fr/cv/2205/sophie-rome), PhD, is Director of Research, Head of the EVs/miRNAs Group at the CarMeN Laboratory for Cardio-Metabolism, Diabetes, and Nutrition, in Lyon, France. Dr. Rome was involved in the creation of the French Society for Extracellular Vesicles (FSEV) and served as the FSEV President from 2017 to 2019.

Additional members of the Board are Antonella Bongiovanni (Italy), Andres Moller (Australia), Carolina Soekmadji (Australia), Dave Carter (UK), Eva Rohde (Austria), Ken Witwer (USA), Tang-Long Shen (Taiwan), and Country Representatives Se Le Lay (France/FSEV) and Vincent Hyenne (France/FSEV).

Professor O’Driscoll announced that the ISEV 2021 Annual Meeting will, hopefully, be held live in Lyon, France, May 19-23. She noted that this will be the 10th anniversary of the foundation of the ISEV which had essentially begun at a meeting organized by field leader Clotilde Thery in Paris in 2011. And it would be fitting that the ISEV, which has grown substantially over the intervening 10 years, would return in triumph to France in 2021, with a new French ISEV President Clotilde Thery at the helm.

Then Dr. Rome showed a slide of the new IOC members and highlighted the many compelling attributes of Lyon as a meeting site. She noted that the city has an international airport with direct flights to many countries, including the USA, and that a high-speed train connects Lyon to Paris. She hoped to see everyone in Lyon in May 2021.

CONCLUDING REMARKS—ANDY HILL & CLOTILDE THERY

And, at the end, outgoing four-year President Andy Hill stepped forward and effusively thanked the outgoing International Organizing Committee for its outstanding effort in arranging this fabulous first virtual annual meeting, after the COVID-driven decision to abandon plans to hold a live conference in Philadelphia in May.

Organizing one international annual meeting is difficult enough, but to organize two, almost back to back, as the 2020 IOC was forced to do, is virtually impossible. But with the fantastic leadership and hard work of IOC Co-Chairs Alissa Weaver and Lucia Languino, this was achieved brilliantly and the just-ending first-ever ISEV Virtual Annual Meeting set the all-time record for attendance with nearly 1,600 attendees (1,574) from 52 countries.

Dr. Hill saluted Alissa and Lucia for this tremendous accomplishment and also gave great credit to the other members of the IOC and also to Stephanie Moyer and the Talley Management which contributed enormously to the meeting’s success.

The other members of this year’s IOC were Cherie Blenkiron, Amy Buck, Dolores Di Vizio, Uta Erdbruegger, Andrew Hoffman, Michael Pfaffi, Ken Witwer, and Hang Yin. Ex-Officio members were Andy Hill, Edit Buzás, Lorraine O’Driscoll, Sophie Rome, and Susmita Sahoo.

Dr. Hill also thanked all 19 ISEV 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting sponsors:

PLATINUM SPONSORS

FujiFilm (https://www.fujifilm.com/)

Izon (https://izon.com/)

NanoFCM (https://www.nanofcm.com/)

NanoView Biosciences (https://www.nanoviewbio.com/)

Particle Metrix (https://www.particle-metrix.de/en/particle-metrix)

RoosterBio (https://www.roosterbio.com/).

GOLD SPONSORS

Beckman Coulter (https://www.beckman.com/)

Luminex (https://www.luminexcorp.com/)

Malvern Panalytical (https://www.malvernpanalytical.com/en/)

Myriade (http://www.myriadelab.com/en/)

Streck (https://www.streck.com/)

SILVER SPONSORS

Lonza Pharma & Biotech (https://pharma.lonza.com/)

System Biosciences (SBI) (https://systembio.com/)

BRONZE SPONSORS

BioQuick News (http://www.bioquicknews.com)

Cellarcus Biosciences (https://www.cellarcus.com/)

Cytek Biosciences (https://cytekbio.com/)

FiberCellSystems (https://www.fibercellsystems.com/)

Immunostep (https://www.immunostep.com/)

Spectradyne (https://nanoparticleanalyzer.com/)

In finishing, Dr. Hill expressed special thanks to the NIH Center for Advancing Translational Sciences for supporting the ISEV 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting with a sizable grant.

He then thanked all the ISEV members for their wonderful support and introduced the incoming new ISEV President (2020-2022) Clotilde Thery for closing remarks.

Dr. Thery thanked all the ISEV members for their kind support and outlined her vision for the future that includes continued expansion of the Society and ever-increased involvement and interaction with the growing number of national EV societies around the world. She also highlighted the planned creation of a global EV network and emphasized continued and expanding efforts in EV education.

With that, Dr. Thery said “See You in Lyon,” and officially closed the ISEV 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting.

In an important way, the meeting is still not ended however, as all the meeting presentations and related materials will be available to all registrants for the next 60 days, until September 21. Even if you did not register in time for the live-streamed portion of the meeting, you can still register to gain access to the entirety of meeting material on-demand. Registration can be done until September 20 at https://www.isev.org/mpage/2020Registration.

* TRAIN-EV is Training in Extracellular Vesicles: For Benefit in Health and Disease (http://train-ev.eu/)

