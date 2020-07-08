Fri, 08/07/2020 - 15:16 — bioquicknews

On August 6, 2020, Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of first-in-class cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of diseases, announced its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2020 and provided a corporate update. “We had a very successful first half of 2020, marked by continued achievements in our expanding cell and exosome programs. We are now well underway in animal studies and have seen promising results showing the mRNA vaccine is capable of generating an antibody response to multiple antigens expressed by COVID-19. Two distinct vaccines are now in development, one using the exosomes as virus-like particles and the other using exosomes loaded with viral protein mRNAs. We are moving forward as quickly as possible with the goal of bringing a vaccine into the clinic. Additionally, we have submitted a new investigational new drug application (IND) to the FDA for a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, Phase II clinical trial to treat up to 60 patients in severe or critical condition with COVID-19 with CAP-1002. Furthermore, we continue to discuss next steps in our DMD (Duchenne muscular dystrophy) program with the FDA” said Linda Marbán (photo), PhD, Capricor’s President and Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Marbán continued, “We are enthusiastic and encouraged to be engaged in the development of the next generation of potential vaccines using our proprietary exosome platform. Exosomes are intercellular communicators and are uniquely suited and have the potential to change how we treat, immunomodulate, and mediate serious life-threatening illnesses, correct genetic disorders, engineer vaccines to prevent diseases, and modify enzymes. A key advantage of exosomes beyond the ability to modify cells is the ability to deliver therapeutic payloads, without degradation into specific locations.”

“Capricor remains diligently focused on the treatment of DMD using CAP-1002. The FDA has continued to encourage us to conduct a Phase III study, however at this time, we are still discussing the pathway forward for this program with the FDA. Once the regulatory pathway is finalized, we expect to expand our efforts to seek partnerships for this program. We also recently participated in the Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) Virtual Annual Conference to help better inform families and caregivers around the treatment of DMD.”

“We are proud to deliver an update of those accomplishments today focused on our exosome platform, COVID-19 and DMD programs and our anticipated milestones in 2020,” added Dr. Marbán.

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS AND RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Exosome Platform for COVID-19

--Generated mRNA-loaded exosomes with 4 viral proteins expressed by SARS-CoV-2

--Generated exosome-based VLPs (virus like particles) with 4 viral antigens expressed on the surface of SARS-CoV-2

--Advanced exosome-based vaccine candidates into animal studies

CAP-1002 for COVID-19

--Peer Reviewed Publication: CAP-1002 in Critically Ill Patients – Compassionate Use Case Series

(https://link.springer.com/content/pdf/10.1007/s00395-020-0795-1.pdf)

--Provided CAP-1002 for Expanded Access Emergency Use for Severe COVID-19 Patients

--Filed IND with FDA for randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II study in severe or critical COVID-19 patients

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Program

--Presented positive 12-month results from the randomized, double-blind, Phase II HOPE-2 clinical trial of CAP-1002 in boys and young men with DMD

--In discussions with FDA to determine next steps and pathway forward

Featured Panelist Spotlight

--Featured Panelist: Capricor’s CEO, Dr. Linda Marbán, “Cell Therapy for ARDS - When Remdesivir Is Not Enough" hosted by Maxim Group--Virtual Conference Series (May 2020)

--Featured Panelist: Capricor’s CEO, Dr. Linda Marbán, and Executive Consultant, Stephen Gould, PhD, “Exosomes, A New Therapeutic Approach” hosted by LifeSci Advisors, LLC (July 2020)

Anticipated Events and Targeted Milestones for Second Half of 2020

--Plan to initiate Phase II, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in patients in severe or critical condition with COVID-19, subject to FDA approval

--Plan to announce preliminary results from animal studies with exosome-based vaccine candidates

--Continue discussions with FDA on DMD program

--Plan to present HOPE-2 final 12-month results at medical conference

--Continue to pursue partnership opportunities for pipeline products

--Continue to pursue grant funding opportunities for pipeline products

SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Capricor reported a net loss of approximately $3.5 million, or $0.23 per share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of approximately $2.0 million, or $0.59 per share, for the second quarter of 2019.

As of June 30, 2020, the company’s cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled approximately $36.3 million, compared to approximately $13.2 million on March 31, 2020.

During the first half of 2020, Capricor has raised approximately $29.4 million in net proceeds from the sale of common stock and exercise of common warrants comprised of approximately $19.5 million in net proceeds at an average price of approximately $6.59 per share under its at-the-market offering program and approximately $9.9 million from the exercise of common warrants.

CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of diseases. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and COVID-19. Capricor is also investigating the field of extracellular vesicles (EVs) and exploring the potential of exosome-based candidates to treat or prevent a variety of disorders. For more information, visit www.capricor.com.

CAP-1002

CAP-1002 consists of allogeneic cardiosphere-derived cells, or CDCs, a type of cardiac cell therapy that has been shown in pre-clinical and clinical studies to exert potent immunomodulatory activity. It is being investigated for its potential to modify the immune system’s activity to encourage cellular regeneration. The cells function by releasing exosomes that are taken up largely by macrophages and T-cells and begin a cycle of repair. CDCs have been the subject of over 100 peer-reviewed scientific publications and administered to approximately 200 human subjects across several clinical trials.

[Capricor news release] [Capricor Therapeutics]