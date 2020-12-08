Wed, 08/12/2020 - 05:05 — bioquicknews

Research teams led by Sonia Vallabh (photo), PhD, and Eric Minikel, PhD, at Harvard Medical School and The Broad Institute, Holly Kordasiewicz, PhD, at Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Deborah Cabin, PhD, at McLaughlin Research Institute, have reported the results of preclinical studies of an antisense therapy against different strains of prion disorders, including mechanistic experiments and validation in animal model systems, in an article titled “Prion Protein Lowering is a Disease-modifying Therapy Across Prion Strains, Stages, and Endpoints,” and published online on August 10, 2020 in Nucleic Acids Research. This article was designated by NAR as a “Breakthrough Article,” that is, an article that “describes studies that provide exceptional new insight and understanding into an area of research that will clearly motivate and guide new research opportunities and directions.” “Breakthrough Articles” represent the top papers that NAR receives for publication, and are selected by the Editors based on nominations and subsequent recommendations by the reviewers and editorial board members. Prion diseases are rapidly fatal and currently untreatable neurodegenerative diseases. They include Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, fatal familial insomnia, and kuru in humans, bovine spongiform encephalitis (BSE) (Mad Cow Disease) in cattle, and scrapie in sheep. These diseases are caused by disruption of the structure of a normal prion protein (PrP). The disrupted PrP is characterized by a beta-sheet structure rather than the alpha-helix structure that characterizes the normal PrP. The disrupted PrP can cause additional normal PrP proteins to become disrupted, creating an ever-increasing number of disrupted proteins that aggregate and ultimately cause fatal disease. Because PrP is central to disease, reducing the levels of PrP in patients is viewed as a promising therapeutic approach.

Senior author Dr. Vallabh (https://www.broadinstitute.org/bios/sonia-vallabh ) learned that she carried the mutant PrP gene that causes autosomal dominant fatal familial insomnia (FFI) after her mother died of FFI at the age of 52. At that time, Vallabh switched careers to become a patient-scientist and advocate for treatment. Recently, she and her coworkers observed that antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) that reduce levels of PrP can extend the survival of animals that produce the mutant protein. While these initial data were promising, many critical questions remained before therapeutic development could be possible.

In the new work, using an expanded set of PrP-targeting ASOs and a faithful model of terminal prion disease, the authors have laid the basis for full-scale clinical development. They defined the mechanism by which ASOs function in vivo and show that reduction of PrP can triple the survival of prion-infected animals. Even a relatively small amount of PrP reduction, which should be easier to achieve clinically, confers a significant survival benefit.

Reduction of PrP was shown to be effective across five of five prion strains and across a battery of different treatment timepoints. Reduction of PrP was also shown to be effective before any symptoms are seen. The authors further showed, for the first time, that a single dose of a PrP-lowering treatment can reverse a translatable biomarker even after brain pathology has taken hold.

NAR said that this manuscript was nominated as a “Breakthrough Article” by NAR reviewers and editors. Reviewers noted that “These findings, in addition to the observations regarding the absence of off target effects, and absence of drug-resistant strains, support ASO-mediated PrP lowering as a promising path forward against prion disease.” NAR executive editor David Corey added “This multi-laboratory collaboration has laid out a path forward to clinical development and testing and built a compelling case for prion-lowering therapy.”

Dr. Vallabh, with her husband and co-author Dr. Minikel, co-leads the initiative to develop preventive drugs for prion disease at the Broad Institute and Harvard University. She is working on the discovery and preclinical development of PrP-lowering drugs, biomarker and natural history characterization in genetic prion disease, and establishment of a clinical pathway for preventive drug development. Her compelling personal story has been told in The New Yorker, NPR, and WIRED (https://www.wired.com/story/sleep-no-more-crusade-genetic-killer/).

