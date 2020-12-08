Wed, 08/12/2020 - 09:32 — bioquicknews

Before the first oncogene mutations were discovered in human cancer in the early 1980s, the 1970s provided the first data suggesting alterations in the genetic material of tumors. In this context, in 1975 Nature published an article describing the existence of a specific alteration in the transformed cell: a transfer RNA (tRNA) responsible for carrying an amino acid to build proteins was missing a piece, the enigmatic nucleotide "Y” a hypermodulated guanine (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/163007/). After that seminal observation, silence and ignorance have reigned for forty-five years on the causes and consequences of not having that correct base in that tRNA. In an article that was just published online on August 10, 2020 in PNAS by the group of Manel Esteller (photo) (https://www.carrerasresearch.org/esteller-manel_124337), MD, PhD, Director of the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute, ICREA Research Professor and Professor of Genetics at the University of Barcelona in Spain, this 45-year-old mystery appears to have been solved by results showing that in certain cancer cells the enzyme (tRNA wybutosine-synthesizing protein 2) that generates the nucleotide "Y" is epigenetically inactivated, causing small, but highly aggressive tumors. “Since the original discovery in 1975, there has been much biochemical work to characterize the enzymes involved in the different steps that lead to the desired nucleotide ‘Y,’ a hypermodified guanine, but without connecting this characterization with its defect in tumor biology. We have built the bridge between these two worlds by demonstrating that the epigenetic silencing of the TYW2 gene, coding for tRNA wybutosine-synthesizing protein, is the cause of the loss of the elusive nucleotide ‘Y,’” explains Dr. Esteller in commenting on the article in PNAS. He adds, “Epigenetic blockade of the TYW2 gene occurs mainly in colon, stomach, and uterine cancer. And it has undesirable consequences for healthy cells: the postman (RNA) that sends the signal to produce the bricks of our body (proteins) begins to accumulate errors and the cell takes on a different appearance, far from the normal epithelium, which we call mesenchymal and which it is associated with the appearance of metastasis. In this regard, when we study patients with colon cancer in early stages, the epigenetic defect of TYW2 and the loss of the nucleotide "Y" is associated with those tumors that, although small in size, already lead to less survival of the person. We would like to explore now how to restore the activity of the TYW2 gene and restore the longed-for "Y" piece in cancer in order to close the cycle of this story that began so brilliantly in 1975, at the dawn of modern molecular biology,” concludes the researcher.

