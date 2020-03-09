Thu, 09/03/2020 - 09:25 — bioquicknews

An experimental combinational medication slows the progression of the neurodegenerative disease called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), or Lou Gehrig’s disease (named for baseball star (photo) who died of ALS at age 37, according to recently released results from a clinical trial run by investigators at the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the company that manufactures the medication. The findings, reported in the September 3, 2020 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine, offer hope that a treatment may one day be available for patients with ALS, a fatal condition, with no known cure, that attacks the nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord to progressively hinder individuals’ ability to move, speak, eat, and even breathe. Called AMX0035, the oral medication is a combination of two drugs, sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol, that each target a different cell component important for protecting against nerve cell death. AMX0035 targets endoplasmic reticulum- and mitochondrial-dependent neuronal degeneration pathways in ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases. The NEJM article, titled “Trial of Sodium Phenylbutyrate–Taurursodiol for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis” (https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa1916945?query=featured_home), is accompanied by an editorial titled “Incremental Gains in the Battle Against ALS” (https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe2021144?query=recirc_curatedR...). In the so-called “CENTAUR” clinical trial, 137 participants with ALS were randomized in a two-to-one ratio to receive AMX0035 or placebo. Over six months, participants who were treated with AMX0035 had better functional outcomes than those treated with placebo as measured by the ALS Functional Rating Scale (ALSFRS-R), a questionnaire that evaluates several activities of daily living such as a patient’s ability to walk, hold a pen, or swallow food.

“The participants treated with AMX0035 demonstrated a significant slowing of ALS disease progression as measured by the ALSFRS-R. This is a milestone in our fight against ALS,” said Sabrina Paganoni, MD, PhD, Principal Investigator of the CENTAUR study, Investigator at the Healey & AMG Center for ALS at MGH, and Assistant Professor of PM&R (Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation) at Harvard Medical School (HMS) and Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital.

Dr. Paganoni noted that the trial involved a partnership among industry, foundations such as the ALS Association and ALS Finding a Cure, and academia, with input from world-renowned leaders in neurology and drug development.

Senior author Merit Cudkowicz, MD, Director of the Healey & AMG Center for ALS at MGH, Chief of Neurology at MGH, and the Julieanne Dorn Professor of Neurology at HMS, commented, “Amylyx took a novel approach to the problem of motor nerve cell dysfunction. With guidance from our team and in collaboration with our colleagues in the Northeast ALS Consortium (NEALS), Mass General Biostats, and the Barrows Neurological Institute, the clinical trial moved forward quickly and carefully. We are proud of this important study. We are also very thankful to the participants and their families for their key role in advancing research.”

In 2015, Amylyx Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Joshua Cohen and Justin Klee, were introduced to Dr. Cudkowicz through a colleague and shared their vision for AMX0035. The teams decided that MGH’s expertise in designing and leading clinical trials and Amylyx’s potential treatment would make for a great collaboration. Dr. Cudkowicz introduced Cohen and Klee to Dr. Paganoni and to the Science Advisory Committee for NEALS, a trial network Dr. Cudkowicz had co-founded. Soon after that, the CENTAUR trial came to fruition and sites throughout the NEALS consortium began enrolling patients.

In its report of this breaking story, the New York Times described the rather amazing origin of the idea for what could possibly prove to be an effective life-extending therapy for a generally rapidly fatal disease (https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/02/health/als-icebucket-treatment.html).

“Seven years ago, Joshua Cohen, then a junior at Brown University majoring in biomedical engineering, was captivated by the question of why people develop brain disorders. ‘How does a neuron die?’ he wondered.”

“After poring over scientific studies, Cohen sketched out his ideas for a way to treat them. ‘I was sitting in my dorm room and I had kind of written out the research on these crazy-looking diagrams,’ he recalled.”

“The [current] article in the New England Journal of Medicine reports that the experimental treatment Cohen, and another Brown student, Klee, conceived might hold promise for slowing progression of ALS.”

“Today’s news builds upon the progress we have made in ALS research,” said Cohen. “This experimental medicine has demonstrated that it can help patients retain their physical function, which is an incredible feat given the debilitating nature of this disease. It is our hope that AMX0035 will one day be available for patients and we are committed to making that a reality.”

"Patients and their families do not have time to wait," said Klee. "People with ALS progressively lose their ability to function and care for themselves, so we want to do everything we can to help them slow down this devastating disease. We will be working with the FDA to determine next steps and the path for patients to gain access to AMX0035. We’ll continue to share our plans with the community as they develop."

An Open Label Extension trial, in which all patients in the study have been offered AMX0035, is ongoing to assess the medication’s long-term impact.

AMYLYX PHARMACEUTICALS

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a pharmaceutical company working on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.amylyx.com.

MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL

Massachusetts General Hospital, founded in 1811, is the original and largest teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School. The Mass General Research Institute (https://www.massgeneral.org/research/about/overview-of-the-research-inst...) conducts the largest hospital-based research program in the nation, with annual research operations of more than $1 billion and comprises more than 9,500 researchers working across more than 30 institutes, centers, and departments. In August 2020, Mass General was named #6 in the U.S. News & World Report list of "America’s Best Hospitals."

SEAN M. HEALEY & AMG CENTER FOR ALS AT MASS GENERAL

At the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Mass General, physicians and scientists are on a quest to discover life-saving therapies for all people who are affected by ALS. Launched in November 2018, the Center consists of a diverse group of researchers and clinicians determined to accelerate the pace of ALS therapy development.

Under the leadership of Merit Cudkowicz, MD, Chief of Neurology, and a Science Advisory Council of international experts, the Center has partnered with other experts around the globe to reimagine how to develop the right novel therapies for the right people at the right time. The Center is grounded in its strong belief in the partnership among people with ALS, caregivers, and the Center team. Together, the partners believe they can design more efficient and more effective clinical trials and broaden access for people with ALS. For more information, please email healeycenterforals@mgh.harvard.edu and visit the center’s website https://www.massgeneral.org/als/.

NORTHEAST ALS CONSORTIUM

The Northeast ALS Consortium (NEALS) is an international, independent, non-profit group of 134 research sites around the world that collaboratively conduct clinical research in ALS and other motor neuron diseases. The mission of NEALS is to translate scientific advances into new treatments for people with ALS and motor neuron disease as rapidly as possible. The NEALS member sites are committed to the principles of open scientific communication, peer review, and democratic governance of the Consortium’s organization and activities. Governed by an Executive Committee, the Consortium’s research activities are advised by an experienced Scientific Advisory Board. The NEALS Science Advisory Board also regularly guides academic and industry partners on ALS targets, trial design, and conduct. NEALS is dedicated to educating people with ALS on clinical research and therapy development and empowering them to be advocates for ALS clinical research. See more information on NEALS at https://www.neals.org/.

[Mass General news release] [Amylyx news release] [NEJM abstract] [NEJM editorial] [Amylyx]

[NY Times article] [STAT article]