Wed, 09/16/2020 - 17:05 — bioquicknews

On September 13, 2020, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) and Immunomedics (Nasdaq: IMMU) announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Gilead will acquire Immunomedics for $88.00 per share in cash. The transaction, which values Immunomedics at approximately $21 billion, was unanimously approved by both the Gilead and Immunomedics Boards of Directors and is anticipated to close during the fourth quarter of 2020. The agreement will provide Gilead with TrodelvyTM (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy), a first-in-class Trop-2 directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that was granted accelerated approval by the U.S. FDA in April for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) who have received at least two prior therapies for metastatic disease. Immunomedics plans to submit a supplemental Biologics License Application (BLA) to support full approval of Trodelvy in the United States in the fourth quarter of 2020. Immunomedics is also on track to file for regulatory approval in Europe in the first half of 2021.

In the Phase 3 ASCENT study, which was halted early due to efficacy based on the unanimous recommendation of the independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee, Trodelvy significantly improved progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) in previously treated patients with advanced mTNBC. Detailed results from this study are expected to be presented at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020 (September 19-21). Beyond mTNBC, Trodelvy is also being studied in an ongoing Phase 3 trial in third-line HR+/HER2- breast cancer and a registrational Phase 2 study in bladder cancer. Additional ongoing studies are evaluating the potential of Trodelvy as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer and other solid tumor types. Trodelvy is being studied as both a monotherapy and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other non-immuno-oncology products by Immunomedics and independent investigators. Additional clinical data for Trodelvy in bladder cancer and other solid tumors will also be presented at ESMO this coming week.

“This acquisition represents significant progress in Gilead’s work to build a strong and diverse oncology portfolio. Trodelvy is an approved, transformational medicine for a form of cancer that is particularly challenging to treat. We will now continue to explore its potential to treat many other types of cancer, both as a monotherapy and in combination with other treatments,” said Daniel O’Day, MBA, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gilead Sciences. “We look forward to welcoming the talented Immunomedics team to Gilead so we can continue to advance this important new medicine for the benefit of patients with cancer worldwide.”

“We are very pleased that Gilead recognized the value of Trodelvy – both for the important role it has already begun to play for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer and for its potential to help many other patients with cancer in the future,” said Behzad Aghazadeh, PhD, Executive Chairman of Immunomedics. “We are excited for the opportunities ahead of us as we join with Gilead to advance our shared mission in defeating cancer. By working with Gilead, we have the opportunity to accelerate our progress and improve care for patients in need of new therapies.”

COMPELLING STRATEGIC BENEFITS

--Rapidly Expanding Trodelvy’s Benefit for Patients Globally: After closing, Gilead intends to initiate numerous additional mid- and late-stage studies in the near-term to determine which patients will benefit from Trodelvy as both a monotherapy or in combination with other products. Gilead brings commercial, medical, regulatory, and manufacturing expertise, which will help rapidly advance Trodelvy through development and reach additional patients. Gilead will also bring to Immunomedics an established infrastructure and operations in Europe and Japan to support the launch of Trodelvy in those regions, pending approval. After closing, Gilead will retain global rights to Trodelvy outside of greater China, South Korea and certain Southeast Asian countries.

--Trodelvy is Foundational to Gilead’s Oncology Franchise: Trodelvy will bring to Gilead a cornerstone product that broadens and deepens the company’s solid tumor pipeline, building on current marketed products and late-stage clinical candidates for patients with hematological malignancies at Kite and Gilead, including Yescarta®, Tecartus®, and magrolimab. Trodelvy is approved as a third-line treatment for mTNBC and has shown promise for earlier stages of the disease. TNBC represents approximately 15 to 20 percent of all breast cancer cases and is generally considered the most aggressive form of breast cancer. HR+/HER2- breast cancer accounts for more than 70 percent of all breast cancers.

--Accelerates Gilead’s Revenue and EPS Growth: Trodelvy was launched in May of 2020 and has significant commercial potential in mTNBC and other solid tumors. In addition to immediately accelerating Gilead’s revenue growth, the acquisition of Immunomedics is expected to be neutral to accretive to Gilead’s non-GAAP EPS in 2023 and significantly accretive thereafter.

TRANSACTION TERMS AND FINANCING

Under the terms of the merger agreement, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gilead will promptly commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Immunomedics’ common stock. The $88.00 per share acquisition price represents a 108 percent premium to Immunomedics’ closing price on September 11, 2020. Following successful completion of the tender offer, Gilead will acquire all remaining shares not tendered in the offer through a second-step merger at the same price as the tender offer.

The consummation of the tender offer is subject to various conditions, including a minimum tender of at least a majority of outstanding Immunomedics shares, the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act, and other customary conditions.

The tender offer is not subject to a financing condition and will be funded through approximately $15 billion in cash on hand, as well as approximately $6 billion in newly issued debt. Gilead expects to retain an investment-grade credit rating following this transaction and this agreement does not alter Gilead’s stated capital allocation strategy or its commitment to maintain and grow its dividend over time.

Lazard and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as financial advisors to Gilead. Centerview Partners LLC and BofA Securities are acting as financial advisors to Immunomedics. Cowen & Company, LLC also provided advice to Immunomedics. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is serving as legal counsel to Gilead and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal counsel to Immunomedics.

WEBCAST

On September 13, Gilead's management hosted a conference call and a simultaneous webcast to discuss the transaction. The webcast will be archived on www.gilead.com for one year.

TRODELVY

Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) is a Trop-2 directed antibody-drug conjugate indicated for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) who have received at least two prior therapies for metastatic disease. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on tumor response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials. To learn more about Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy), please visit https://www.trodelvy.com.

Trodelvy carries a black box warning for severe neutropenia and severe diarrhea. The most common adverse reactions occurring in 25 or more percent of patients included nausea, neutropenia, diarrhea, fatigue, anemia, vomiting, alopecia, constipation, decreased appetite, rash, and abdominal pain. The most common Grade 3 or 4 adverse events occurring in more than 5 percent of patients were neutropenia, white blood cell count decreased, anemia, hypophosphatemia, diarrhea, fatigue, nausea, and vomiting. Two percent of patients discontinued treatment due to adverse events. There were no deaths related to treatment and no severe cases of neuropathy or interstitial lung disease. See trodelvy.com for additional U.S. important safety information and full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning.

IMMUNOMEDICS

Immunomedics is a leader in next-generation antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology, committed to help transform the lives of people with hard-to-treat cancers. The company’s proprietary ADC platform centers on using a novel linker that does not require an enzyme to release the payload to deliver an active drug inside the tumor cell and the tumor microenvironment, thereby producing a bystander effect. Trodelvy, the company’s lead ADC, is the first ADC the FDA has approved for the treatment of people with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer and is also the first FDA-approved anti-Trop-2 ADC. For additional information on the Company, please visit its website at http://www.immunomedics.com. The information on its website does not, however, form a part of this press release.

GILEAD SCIENCES

Gilead Sciences, Inc., is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California. For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company’s website at http://www.gilead.com.

[Gilead press release]