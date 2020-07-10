Wed, 10/07/2020 - 16:01 — bioquicknews

On October 7, 2020, it was announced that The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2020 jointly to Emmanuelle Charpentier, PhD, Max Planck Unit for the Science of Pathogens, Berlin, Germany and Jennifer A. Doudna, PhD, University of California, Berkeley, USA “for the development of a method for genome editing.” Dr. Charpentier (at right in photo) and Dr. Doudna (at left in photo) discovered one of gene technology’s sharpest tools: the CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors. Using these, researchers can change the DNA of animals, plants, and microorganisms with extremely high precision. This technology has had a revolutionary impact on the life sciences, is contributing to new cancer therapies, and may make the dream of curing inherited diseases come true. Researchers need to modify genes in cells if they are to find out about life’s inner workings. This used to be time-consuming, difficult, and sometimes impossible work. Using the CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors, it is now possible to change the code of life over the course of a few weeks. “There is enormous power in this genetic tool, which affects us all. It has not only revolutionized basic science, but also resulted in innovative crops and will lead to ground-breaking new medical treatments,” says Claes Gustafsson, MD, PhD, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry. As so often in science, the discovery of these genetic scissors was unexpected. During Dr. Charpentier’s studies of Streptococcus pyogenes, one of the bacteria that cause the most harm to humanity, she discovered a previously unknown molecule, tracrRNA. Her work showed that tracrRNA is part of bacteria’s ancient immune system, CRISPR/Cas, that disarms viruses by cleaving their DNA.

Dr. Charpentier published her discovery in 2011. The same year, she initiated a collaboration with Dr. Doudna, an experienced biochemist with vast knowledge of RNA. Together, they succeeded in recreating the bacteria’s genetic scissors in a test tube and simplifying the scissors’ molecular components so they were easier to use.

In an epoch-making experiment, the scientists then reprogrammed the genetic scissors. In their natural form, the scissors recognize DNA from viruses, but Dr. Charpentier and Dr. Doudna proved that the molecular scissors could be controlled so that they can cut any DNA molecule at a predetermined site. Where the DNA is cut, it is then relatively easy to rewrite the code of life.

Since Dr. Charpentier and Dr. Doudna discovered the CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors in 2012, the use of these molecular scissors has exploded. This tool has contributed to many important discoveries in basic research, and plant researchers have been able to develop crops that withstand mold, pests, and drought. In medicine, clinical trials of new cancer therapies are underway, and the dream of being able to cure inherited diseases may soon come true. These genetic scissors have taken life sciences into a new epoch and, in many ways, are bringing the greatest benefit to humankind.

THE NOBELISTS

Emmanuelle Charpentier (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emmanuelle_Charpentier) was born in 1968 in Juvisy-sur-Orge, France, and earned her PhD in 1995 from the Institut Pasteur, Paris, France. She is currently Director of the Max Planck Unit for the Science of Pathogens, Berlin, Germany.

Jennifer A. Doudna (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jennifer_Doudna) was born in 1964 in Washington, D.C, USA. She earned her PhD in 1989 from Harvard Medical School, Boston, USA. She is now Li Ka Shing Chancellor Chair Professor in the Department of Chemistry and the Department of Molecular and Cell Biology at the University of California, Berkeley, USA, and Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute.

(Photo Credit: Alexander Heinel/Picture Alliance/DPA)

[Editor’s Note: Thanks to my good friend Ronald Faanes, PhD, retired Head of Immunology, Boerhinger-Ingelheim, for alerting me to this tremendous breaking news!].

[Nobel press release]